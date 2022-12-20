« previous next »
Author Topic: Draft Towers

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5720 on: December 20, 2022, 06:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 20, 2022, 06:29:54 pm
How about World Cup Losers Draft? Only pick players who were in the squad and lost a World Cup Final(s).
any draft where you can't pick gullit is a goer samuel!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5721 on: December 20, 2022, 07:08:27 pm »
Not to derail the current momentum for a Serie A draft, but how about a more seasonal one first? I've been planning this one for awhile. Shopping list draft similar to the Cisse one we did way back. Open to any more ideas or rule tweaks, but this is what I have so far -

Christmas Shopping List draft

[1] A player who has played in red at club level, but not in a Liverpool shirt. Picture evidence required (red must be the dominant colour on the shirt - e.g. AC Milan X Southampton X Arsenal √ Mancs √).

[2] A player who was either born in December or on the 25th of any month.

[3] A player who received a red card (two yellows or a straight red) at a World Cup or European Championships.

[4] A player who is/was 5ft 7 or under (for Santa's workshop)

[5] A player who has played in and won a cup final on the 25th of any month.

[6] A player whose name includes any variant on the following, but not limited to, key Christmas adjacent words 'Christ', 'Jesus', 'Santa', 'Joseph', 'Mary', 'Frankincense', 'God', 'Angel' etc (the more creative you are the better, taking the piss is mandatory. Nick - this round was made for you)

[7] A player who has played in green at club OR international level (trim and crests do not count, but stripes and sashes do - e.g. Brazil X Celtic √).

[8] A real photograph of a retired player in some kind of seasonal situation.

[9] A player who played a competitive match with either Roque Santa Cruz or Juan Pablo Angel.

[10] A player who played in and won a Club World Cup which was held in December.

[11] A player who has scored 25 or more goals either in the Champions League/European Cup (in total) or in a single domestic league season in Europe.

Bonus round: Secret Santa TBA
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5722 on: December 20, 2022, 07:10:46 pm »
Bonus round, players with Christmassy names. Make some noise for Fabian Delf!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5723 on: December 20, 2022, 07:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on December 20, 2022, 07:10:46 pm
Bonus round, players with Christmassy names. Make some noise for Fabian Delf!

That's what number 6 is for  ;)

Quote from: Betty Blue on December 20, 2022, 07:08:27 pm
[6] A player whose name includes any variant on the following, but not limited to, key Christmas adjacent words 'Christ', 'Jesus', 'Santa', 'Joseph', 'Mary', 'Frankincense', 'God', 'Angel' etc (the more creative you are the better, taking the piss is mandatory. Nick - this round was made for you)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5724 on: December 20, 2022, 07:27:44 pm »
Learned my lesson, need to learn to read properly :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5725 on: December 20, 2022, 07:30:27 pm »
Awesome, I'm in
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5726 on: December 20, 2022, 08:39:35 pm »
For those who missed it, this is the shopping list draft this one is based on -

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341005.0

The rules are all meant to be a bit more silly and fun to research. The height one is probably the main one I'm not too sure about. So any other Christmas-y ideas are welcome.

Also, I equally don't mind if people want to just do a more straightforward Serie A draft.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5727 on: December 20, 2022, 11:34:25 pm »
Oh yes.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5728 on: December 21, 2022, 02:48:07 pm »
Is someone going to start a draft or not?  ???
Re: Draft Towers
Quote from: Samie on December 21, 2022, 02:48:07 pm
Is someone going to start a draft or not?  ???

Doesn't feel like there's much enthusiasm for drafting right now, unfortunately.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
There is mate, lazy bastard's don;t want to run it that's all.  :D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5731 on: December 22, 2022, 03:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2022, 03:13:37 pm
There is mate, lazy bastard's don;t want to run it that's all.  :D

:lmao
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5732 on: December 22, 2022, 06:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on December 22, 2022, 12:52:14 pm
Doesn't feel like there's much enthusiasm for drafting right now, unfortunately.

You are wrong betts. I could not be more enthusiastic. I think we can easily get 12-16 people. Just need to go with it
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5733 on: December 22, 2022, 07:02:52 pm »
Betty
Me
Max
Samie

who else is in?
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5734 on: December 22, 2022, 07:08:45 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on December 22, 2022, 07:02:52 pm
Betty
Me
Max
Samie

who else is in?

Nick, Hazell, LMM I think the usual suspects will flock once there is a thread open.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5735 on: December 22, 2022, 07:11:21 pm »
I can run it too. I will post a thread up tonight.

Should the draft be a sheep draft? A round gets posted, and if you pick the same as someone else you get assigned a sheep.
Re: Draft Towers
Which draft Maxwell?  :D
Re: Draft Towers
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2022, 07:34:22 pm
Which draft Maxwell?  :D

Christmas one posted by Betty
Re: Draft Towers
In.
Re: Draft Towers
I think everyone wants nice and easy draft. Betts requires a bit more thinking during Christmas.  :D
Re: Draft Towers
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2022, 10:57:23 pm
I think everyone wants nice and easy draft. Betts requires a bit more thinking during Christmas.  :D

It's just meant as some silly fun. Not a draft to be taken too seriously or researched too heavily. I'll also share links to where I've researched some of these ideas.

I'd be for having extended deadlines over xmas as well. Might help a few who don't normally get involved join us.

Happy to run it as well if I can get some help along the way with updating picks etc
« Last Edit: December 22, 2022, 11:06:37 pm by Betty Blue »
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
Quote from: Max_powers on December 22, 2022, 07:11:21 pm
I can run it too. I will post a thread up tonight.

Should the draft be a sheep draft? A round gets posted, and if you pick the same as someone else you get assigned a sheep.

The original was just a normal draft. You could make your picks in any order and take players who fitted in multiple categories and then make a final decision in later rounds. i.e. Messi = under 5ft 7 [4], won a club world cup [10], and scored 25 or more goals in the CL [11]. 
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
Mass PM's sent,we'll see who shows up.  :wave
Re: Draft Towers
How do these modified rules sound? (To make it easier to research and draft)


[1] A player who has played in red at club level, but not in a Liverpool shirt. Picture evidence required (red must be the dominant colour on the shirt - e.g. AC Milan X Southampton X Arsenal √ Mancs √).

[2] A player who played for teams with Ham in their name (https://www.sporcle.com/games/DPSADL/ham_teams/results).

[3] A player who received a red card (two yellows or a straight red) at a World Cup or European Championships.

[4] A player who is/was 5ft 7 or under (for Santa's workshop)

[5] A player who has played for Turkey.

[6] A player with Nicholas(or its variations like Nick, Nicky, Nico, Nicol etc) or Jesus in their name. Can have it in first or last name, middle name doesn't count.

[7] A player who has played in green at club OR international level (trim and crests do not count, but stripes and sashes do - e.g. Brazil X Celtic √).

[8] A player who has played in a competitive match on Boxing day.

[9] A player who played a competitive match with either Roque Santa Cruz, Santi Carzola or Juan Pablo Angel.

[10] A player who played in and won a Club World Cup which was held in December.

[11] A player who has scored 25 or more goals either in the Champions League/European Cup (in total) or in a single domestic league season in Europe.

It's a given that teams will have shit players since it's a sheep draft. It's about doing the best you can with what you got.

Edit: A regular draft will be easier to run.
« Last Edit: December 22, 2022, 11:23:13 pm by Max_powers »
Re: Draft Towers
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353447.new#new

Started a new thread for the draft for signing up. We can fine tune the rules there.
Re: Draft Towers
Quote from: Max_powers on December 22, 2022, 07:08:45 pm
Nick, Hazell, LMM I think the usual suspects will flock once there is a thread open.
it's a bit of a 'busy' draft for the busy socialising period of christmas but i'll give it a go mate. put us down
Re: Draft Towers
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2022, 11:16:21 pm
Mass PM's sent,we'll see who shows up.  :wave

I didn't get one. Knob.

Quote from: Max_powers on December 22, 2022, 07:08:45 pm
Nick, Hazell, LMM I think the usual suspects will flock once there is a thread open.

Is there a tentative option? It'll probably be a yes though :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on December 23, 2022, 01:50:16 pm
I didn't get one. Knob.

Is there a tentative option? It'll probably be a yes though :P

I PMed you, you git. Or am I worth so little to you.

There is only yes. We know you're not passing on this one. Neither is Lobo who is being oddly quiet. All you draft whores can never say no.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
RAWK knows it' serious business when I PM them for a draft Betts.  :D
Re: Draft Towers
I got your PM Betts but being PM'd by is like being a made guy in the Mafia. No offence.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
I didnt get a PM.
Re: Draft Towers
Posted this in the other thread but might get more traction here. Next draft potentially a 2010-2022 movie thread, similar to the other movie threads, with the categories below:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Horror
Cat 8. Animation/Family
Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

Anyone down?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
where's the lgbtq category?? oh it's the 2010s so it's the western one isn't it :P ;D
Re: Draft Towers
In for movies.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Draft Towers
Re: Draft Towers
Obv.
Re: Draft Towers
