Not to derail the current momentum for a Serie A draft, but how about a more seasonal one first? I've been planning this one for awhile. Shopping list draft similar to the Cisse one we did way back. Open to any more ideas or rule tweaks, but this is what I have so far -



Christmas Shopping List draft



[1] A player who has played in red at club level, but not in a Liverpool shirt. Picture evidence required (red must be the dominant colour on the shirt - e.g. AC Milan X Southampton X Arsenal √ Mancs √).



[2] A player who was either born in December or on the 25th of any month.



[3] A player who received a red card (two yellows or a straight red) at a World Cup or European Championships.



[4] A player who is/was 5ft 7 or under (for Santa's workshop)



[5] A player who has played in and won a cup final on the 25th of any month.



[6] A player whose name includes any variant on the following, but not limited to, key Christmas adjacent words 'Christ', 'Jesus', 'Santa', 'Joseph', 'Mary', 'Frankincense', 'God', 'Angel' etc (the more creative you are the better, taking the piss is mandatory. Nick - this round was made for you)



[7] A player who has played in green at club OR international level (trim and crests do not count, but stripes and sashes do - e.g. Brazil X Celtic √).



[8] A real photograph of a retired player in some kind of seasonal situation.



[9] A player who played a competitive match with either Roque Santa Cruz or Juan Pablo Angel .



[10] A player who played in and won a Club World Cup which was held in December.



[11] A player who has scored 25 or more goals either in the Champions League/European Cup (in total) or in a single domestic league season in Europe.



Bonus round: Secret Santa TBA