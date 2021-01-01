« previous next »
Lawnmowerman

Today at 06:45:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:29:54 pm
How about World Cup Losers Draft? Only pick players who were in the squad and lost a World Cup Final(s).
any draft where you can't pick gullit is a goer samuel!
Betty Blue

Today at 07:08:27 pm
Not to derail the current momentum for a Serie A draft, but how about a more seasonal one first? I've been planning this one for awhile. Shopping list draft similar to the Cisse one we did way back. Open to any more ideas or rule tweaks, but this is what I have so far -

Christmas Shopping List draft

[1] A player who has played in red at club level, but not in a Liverpool shirt. Picture evidence required (red must be the dominant colour on the shirt - e.g. AC Milan X Southampton X Arsenal √ Mancs √).

[2] A player who was either born in December or on the 25th of any month.

[3] A player who received a red card (two yellows or a straight red) at a World Cup or European Championships.

[4] A player who is/was 5ft 7 or under (for Santa's workshop)

[5] A player who has played in and won a cup final on the 25th of any month.

[6] A player whose name includes any variant on the following, but not limited to, key Christmas adjacent words 'Christ', 'Jesus', 'Santa', 'Joseph', 'Mary', 'Frankincense', 'God', 'Angel' etc (the more creative you are the better, taking the piss is mandatory. Nick - this round was made for you)

[7] A player who has played in green at club OR international level (trim and crests do not count, but stripes and sashes do - e.g. Brazil X Celtic √).

[8] A real photograph of a retired player in some kind of seasonal situation.

[9] A player who played a competitive match with either Roque Santa Cruz or Juan Pablo Angel.

[10] A player who played in and won a Club World Cup which was held in December.

[11] A player who has scored 25 or more goals either in the Champions League/European Cup (in total) or in a single domestic league season in Europe.

Bonus round: Secret Santa TBA
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Today at 07:10:46 pm
Bonus round, players with Christmassy names. Make some noise for Fabian Delf!
Betty Blue

Today at 07:19:58 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 07:10:46 pm
Bonus round, players with Christmassy names. Make some noise for Fabian Delf!

That's what number 6 is for  ;)

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:08:27 pm
[6] A player whose name includes any variant on the following, but not limited to, key Christmas adjacent words 'Christ', 'Jesus', 'Santa', 'Joseph', 'Mary', 'Frankincense', 'God', 'Angel' etc (the more creative you are the better, taking the piss is mandatory. Nick - this round was made for you)
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Today at 07:27:44 pm
Learned my lesson, need to learn to read properly :P
RobbieRedman

Today at 07:30:27 pm
Awesome, I'm in
Betty Blue

Today at 08:39:35 pm
For those who missed it, this is the shopping list draft this one is based on -

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341005.0

The rules are all meant to be a bit more silly and fun to research. The height one is probably the main one I'm not too sure about. So any other Christmas-y ideas are welcome.

Also, I equally don't mind if people want to just do a more straightforward Serie A draft.
