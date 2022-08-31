« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 242522 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5640 on: August 31, 2022, 12:28:27 pm »
I'm in for a 00's film draft seeing as I never received the memo for the 80's one after participating in the 90's one!
Logged

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,813
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5641 on: August 31, 2022, 02:05:07 pm »
Are we waiting for someone to create the thread / confirm the rules?
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,116
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5642 on: August 31, 2022, 02:06:34 pm »
I'm out for the next one. I have a 2 week vacation coming up next week and can't commit to the time.

:wave
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,940
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5643 on: August 31, 2022, 04:12:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 31, 2022, 12:28:27 pm
I'm in for a 00's film draft seeing as I never received the memo for the 80's one after participating in the 90's one!

You are taking Chakan's place, and he always throws me pity votes, so keep that in mind  :wave
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5644 on: August 31, 2022, 05:29:33 pm »
Hazell,  get the 00's Draft up mate.  :wave
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,437
  • Not Italian
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5645 on: August 31, 2022, 05:31:35 pm »
I think I'll be able to get the draft going next week. On the weekend I'll create the signup and see how many players we got. Back to work now. See ya all next week.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5646 on: September 3, 2022, 02:37:06 pm »
So...
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,940
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5647 on: September 4, 2022, 04:06:42 pm »
I have my list ready. I'm in.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,854
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5648 on: September 4, 2022, 04:13:21 pm »
I don't have a list but I'm considering quitting football until we become good again so I'm in.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5649 on: September 4, 2022, 08:20:14 pm »
Reboot of an older draft. Managers draft and you pick players who played for them at that particular club.

So you can get Klopp of Dortmund up against someone who was drafted Klopp of Liverpool.  :wave
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5650 on: September 19, 2022, 08:40:09 pm »
Football draft idea.  :wave

Quote from: Samie on September  4, 2022, 08:20:14 pm
Reboot of an older draft. Managers draft and you pick players who played for them at that particular club.

So you can get Klopp of Dortmund up against someone who was drafted Klopp of Liverpool.  :wave

Otherwise we do Pre 80's Film Draft next?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,854
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5651 on: September 19, 2022, 08:54:10 pm »
Don't mind either way, though a pre-80's movie draft would be good while the internationals are on.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,769
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5652 on: September 19, 2022, 09:24:50 pm »
The problem with everyone having an individual manager each is thatit just becomes a shootout between whoever gets a Liverpool manager.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5653 on: September 19, 2022, 11:02:31 pm »
My plan is to only have Kloppo and Bob Paisley as former/current LFC mangers for this draft. :D
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,769
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5654 on: September 20, 2022, 07:11:26 am »
Exactly so whoever gets Klopp or Paisley wins
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,622
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5655 on: September 20, 2022, 09:27:18 am »
What about an all time snake draft - but the total amount of league titles between all 11 of your players can't be over a certain amount?

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,769
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5656 on: September 20, 2022, 09:35:30 am »
Quote from: Elzar on September 20, 2022, 09:27:18 am
What about an all time snake draft - but the total amount of league titles between all 11 of your players can't be over a certain amount?

Think this is a good shout

Or Samies idea, but with no ex or current Liverpool managers
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5657 on: September 20, 2022, 01:27:58 pm »
What about an all-time football shirts or strips draft?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5658 on: September 20, 2022, 02:13:32 pm »
We can do the footie draft without anyone who's managed Liverpool. But we can have Kloppo of Dortmund in there.  :wave
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5659 on: September 20, 2022, 02:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 20, 2022, 02:13:32 pm
We can do the footie draft without anyone who's managed Liverpool. But we can have Kloppo of Dortmund in there.  :wave
let's do it!

anything but another movie draft
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5660 on: September 20, 2022, 03:34:29 pm »
I'll try and mix and match as to not crossover players too much. Off the top of my head. Any you want to change?  :wave

16 Managers to pick from:

Sacchi (AC Milan)
Cruyff (Barcelona)
Michels (Ajax)
Guardiola (Barcelona)
Trapattoni (Juventus)
Klopp (Dortmund)
Herrera  (Inter Milan)
Mourinho (Chelsea)
Wenger (Arsenal)
Ancelotti (AC Milan)
Zidane (Real Madrid)
Van Gaal (Ajax)
Del Bosque (Real Madrid)
Heynckes (Bayern Munich)
Allegri (Juventus)
Lattek (Bayern Munich)

« Last Edit: September 20, 2022, 04:26:57 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,622
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5661 on: September 20, 2022, 03:44:26 pm »
I'm not sure Klopp's dortmund had anywhere near enough quality to compete with the other teams that would be created.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5662 on: September 20, 2022, 03:49:02 pm »
I did think that mate, open to change managers though.  :D
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,769
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5663 on: September 20, 2022, 03:49:40 pm »
Yeah was gonna say not sure Klopps Dortmund could compete there :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5664 on: September 20, 2022, 03:52:40 pm »
I could put in Fergie to replace Kloppo but no one wants that.  :D
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,622
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5665 on: September 20, 2022, 04:21:39 pm »
I'd suggest Udo Lattek at Bayern, and taking our Hitzfeld for a bit of generational difference. Think Ferguson for the 16th is the only one I can think is missing, but whoever gets them might as well throw a dud team in.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,087
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5666 on: September 20, 2022, 04:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on September 20, 2022, 04:21:39 pm
I'd suggest Udo Lattek at Bayern, and taking our Hitzfeld for a bit of generational difference. Think Ferguson for the 16th is the only one I can think is missing, but whoever gets them might as well throw a dud team in.

William Prunier you say?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5667 on: September 20, 2022, 05:19:19 pm »
Otmar is out, Udo is in.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5668 on: September 20, 2022, 06:28:23 pm »
I am out of next one I think.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,927
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5669 on: September 20, 2022, 06:43:52 pm »
Isn't this just a re-run of this draft? Seems a bit soon to rehash it, unless we add some new twist.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349099.0

These were the managers we used first time -

Sacchi
Mourinho
Michels
Robson
Hiddink/Cruyff
Van Gaal
Lippi
Aragones/Del Bosque
Dalglish
Eriksson
Capello
Houllier/Mancini
Heynckes
Ancelotti
Trapattoni
Benitez
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5670 on: September 20, 2022, 06:48:59 pm »
Yes, very similar but the twist here is you only pick the payers who played for the managers at those clubs. Also no Liverpool managers past or present.  :D
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,927
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5671 on: September 20, 2022, 06:52:23 pm »
Fair enough.

I'd rather we crack on with the movie draft series while we've got the momentum though. You know that once we stop we'll never go back to it. I'd be up for a 2010s- present day draft and a pre-80s one (prerequisite - you must have at least 4 different decades represented).
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,141
  • Linudden.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5672 on: Yesterday at 10:28:11 pm »
Can't really do a draft right now due to me not being in a position to visit RAWK during weekdays working hours at the moment. May well be in a month or so.
Logged
Linudden.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,940
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5673 on: Today at 04:15:11 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on September 20, 2022, 06:52:23 pm
Fair enough.

I'd rather we crack on with the movie draft series while we've got the momentum though. You know that once we stop we'll never go back to it. I'd be up for a 2010s- present day draft and a pre-80s one (prerequisite - you must have at least 4 different decades represented).

This would be good.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 