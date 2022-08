00's next then? I've split the animation and family categories below but other than that, similar categories to the previous draft?



Cat 1. Action/War/Western

Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy

Cat 4. Drama/Romance

Cat 5. Comedy/Musical

Cat 6. Horror

Cat 7. Sci-Fi

Cat 8. Animation

Cat 9. Family

Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)



You could probably put sci-fi and horror together again. Neither are nearly as strong solo in the 00s as they were in the 80s.Why separate family and animation? I haven't looked too far into it but I would think all the good 00s animations were family films and vice versa?