Draft Towers

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5440 on: Today at 04:03:10 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:39:36 pm
Honestly, I'm not sure it does work. The saddo that I am I researched each block and the balance just isn't there. Africa is tough but doable, but there aren't nearly enough players to go around in the Americas or Asia. We need around 32-48 viable picks remember. The Amercias are maybe just about doable at 32, but Asia is so far off the other 3 blocks. Europe as a whole block is also exceptionally easy - stronger than any individual nation from the last two drafts.

I don't know how to fix it though. I've tried resorting the blocks, but it always turns out unbalanced in one way or another.
I think the Americas might just work on its own. The talent pool is there, but most of you might not know the names. Africa, Asia and Oceania have to be put into one block though, and then you can split Europe into two different brackets, East and West.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5441 on: Today at 04:26:53 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:03:10 pm
I think the Americas think might just work on its own. The talent pool is there, but most of you might not know the names. Africa, Asia and Oceania have to be put into one block though, and then you can split Europe into two different brackets, East and West.

Yeah, that's the issue really. I remember picking Romerito in a previous draft and no-one having a clue who he is, and he's one of the more modern ones. Names like Andrade, Nasazzi, and Schiaffino are legendary, but pretty much any pre-70s player has become a death sentence in drafting of late.

100% agree on Asia, Africa, and Oceania joining forces.

Also, agree on Europe. Not sure how to divide it up geographically though as you've got Portugal down in south western Europe, Scandinavia northern, Belgium considered as western, Poland, Czechia, Hungary, Austria and Switzerland in the centre, and the old Eastern bloc (Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Ukraine, Yugoslavia etc).

And then there's Ireland, Wales, and Scotland of course, who as Elzar suggested are possibly strong enough on their own.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5442 on: Today at 04:41:53 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:50:42 pm
Just trying to understand your idea...

Are you proposing a simple 11 from 11 draft from the remaining nations? Where we each can only pick one nation once? i.e. Samie picks Modric in round 1, so he rules himself out from picking any more Croats. But then in round 4 Hazell can still pick Suker.

Or are you suggesting that when a nation is picked that rules them out for everyone? i.e. Eusebio goes, then all Portuguese go for every drafter.

If it's the latter then I think that's too restrictive, but the former I like a lot and I'd be 100% in for.

It's the former :wave

Simply 11 for 11 among all 203 remaining FIFA nations. Every drafter can choose from every nation unrestricted so long as the player is available and they haven't chosen a compatriot themselves beforehand. Every single drafter may select a Portuguese player for example.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5443 on: Today at 04:43:27 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:26:53 pm
Yeah, that's the issue really. I remember picking Romerito in a previous draft and no-one having a clue who he is, and he's one of the more modern ones. Names like Andrade, Nasazzi, and Schiaffino are legendary, but pretty much any pre-70s player has become a death sentence in drafting of late.

100% agree on Asia, Africa, and Oceania joining forces.

Also, agree on Europe. Not sure how to divide it up geographically though as you've got Portugal down in south western Europe, Scandinavia northern, Belgium considered as western, Poland, Czechia, Hungary, Austria and Switzerland in the centre, and the old Eastern bloc (Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Ukraine, Yugoslavia etc).

And then there's Ireland, Wales, and Scotland of course, who as Elzar suggested are possibly strong enough on their own.

You could almost draw a line down the middle (well Italy/Norway) and do one East and t'other West.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5444 on: Today at 04:52:40 pm
What on earth are you on about now? :duh

The whole point is Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Holland and England aren't included as its the 'finishing' of the 4 of Countries drafts.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5445 on: Today at 04:53:38 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:52:40 pm
What on earth are you on about now? :duh

The whole point is Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Holland and England aren't included as its the 'finishing' of the 4 of Countries drafts.

Giving Lobo headaches, apparently :D

Then, west under cold war and east under cold war + Greece/Turkey/Israel makes sense for Europe in that sense.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5446 on: Today at 04:56:54 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 04:41:53 pm
It's the former :wave

Simply 11 for 11 among all 203 remaining FIFA nations. Every drafter can choose from every nation unrestricted so long as the player is available and they haven't chosen a compatriot themselves beforehand. Every single drafter may select a Portuguese player for example.

Not for me then. No-one wants to be drafting from Suriname in round 7.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5447 on: Today at 04:57:43 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:56:54 pm
Not for me then. No-one wants to be drafting from Suriname in round 7.

You misunderstood me, badly.

Every drafter CAN draft a Portuguese player ;D Et cetera. You only cup-tie a nation for yourself. Not for anyone else.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5448 on: Today at 05:00:35 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 04:57:43 pm
You misunderstood me, badly.

Every drafter CAN draft a Portuguese player ;D Et cetera. You only cup-tie a nation for yourself. Not for anyone else.

Oh sorry. I like it in that case. We've done 11 from 11 with ALL nations before and it was really fun. Taking out those core 8 bigger nations would hopefully make it even more interesting  :thumbup

I do like the idea of completing the set with the 4 of series too, but it just doesn't feel as balanced as the last two right now.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5449 on: Today at 05:09:27 pm
I'm up for 11 on 11.

Bagsie East Timor.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5450 on: Today at 05:12:33 pm
Linudden
Betty Blue
Samie
El Lobo (if Trump doesn't participate) :D
Hazell
AdzLFC

I'll edit and add more names throughout for each that show interest :wave Hopefully we could get 16 for the Rest of the World '11 on 11'.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5451 on: Today at 05:49:21 pm
As long as Elzars running it Im in, not up for a Trump draft :thumbup
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5452 on: Today at 06:10:33 pm
What's a Trump draft?
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5453 on: Today at 06:12:17 pm
Goddamn, did I accidentally sign up for a Trump draft again?
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5454 on: Today at 06:16:05 pm
Bagise Coffofee!
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5455 on: Today at 06:16:21 pm
I think we could keep the orange clown out of the next draft so Lobo can rest easily :D
Re: Draft Towers
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:05 pm
Bagise Coffofee!

I thought it was one where you pick which of your family members you fancy.
Re: Draft Towers
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:17:41 pm
I thought it was one where you pick which of your family members you fancy.

I hope you're in for the rest of the world draft Hazell? Time to get one over Nick :wave
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5458 on: Today at 06:25:36 pm
I am in. What are we doing again?
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5459 on: Today at 06:32:33 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:25:36 pm
I am in. What are we doing again?

We're picking 11 of our all-time favourite fascist dictators from 11 different countries.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5460 on: Today at 06:35:08 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:32:33 pm
We're picking 11 of our all-time favourite fascist dictators from 11 different countries.

Are Argentina available after being in the previous 4 from international draft? If so, I'll pick Passarella please.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5461 on: Today at 06:35:15 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:56:54 pm
Not for me then. No-one wants to be drafting from Suriname in round 7.

Anthony Nesty. Floats like a butterfly.
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #5462 on: Today at 08:37:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:35:15 pm
Anthony Nesty. Floats like a butterfly.

I hope the reigning champ is in on defending his title? :wave

Either way, I'm happy to let Elzar run the draft if it makes our Leicestershire spreader of happiness Lobiño feel better.
