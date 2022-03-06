« previous next »
Author Topic: Draft Towers

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5360 on: March 6, 2022, 06:03:48 pm »
ha ha true, I'm sure we'll find out soon.
Quote from: Samie on March  6, 2022, 05:40:22 pm
Pretty sure we have but Betty is the man you need to get hold of. He's the official Draft's Gatekeeper.

ha ha true, I'm sure we'll find out soon.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5361 on: March 6, 2022, 06:06:33 pm »
I'd fancy a pure catch-all Ingurland draft if I'm totally honest. In fact, I could run it if people wouldn't want to ;D The sheer cope of someone drafting Maguire in the 11th round would make it all worth it.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5362 on: March 6, 2022, 06:06:45 pm »
Come on get thinking we have some clever people in here, and Samie.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5363 on: March 6, 2022, 10:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  6, 2022, 05:40:22 pm
Pretty sure we have but Betty is the man you need to get hold of. He's the official Draft's Gatekeeper.

I lost track of what drafts we have and haven't done long ago. It does sound somewhat familiar, but I think maybe it was a category in a shopping list draft rather than it's own thing.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5364 on: March 7, 2022, 07:31:09 pm »
How about 10 different sports, one superstar per sport.

1. Football

2. Boxing

3. Track & Field

4. Rugby

5. Tennis

6. F1

7. Basketball

8. Jockey

9. Golf

10. Cricket

11. Wild Card (Not in any of the Sports already selected)

« Last Edit: March 7, 2022, 07:33:41 pm by Sarge »
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5365 on: March 7, 2022, 07:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March  6, 2022, 11:00:41 am
Benelux
They make washing machines don't they?? all me life living in europe, never heard of benelux
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5366 on: March 7, 2022, 07:33:14 pm »
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5367 on: March 7, 2022, 07:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on March  7, 2022, 07:33:14 pm
Golf?? A sport??  ;D

A popular one I'll have you know.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5368 on: March 7, 2022, 07:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March  7, 2022, 07:34:10 pm
A popular one I'll have you know.
Hobbies normally are popular
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5369 on: March 7, 2022, 07:38:08 pm »
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5370 on: March 7, 2022, 07:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on March  7, 2022, 07:36:01 pm
Hobbies normally are popular

You just mow the fairways pal, well play on them.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5371 on: March 7, 2022, 07:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  7, 2022, 07:39:29 pm
You just mow the fairways pal, well play on them.
No bother shooter! but you'll be waiting to get on them. The 70 odd year olds from the club house get on their early. They go to bed early and boy do they get up early. The dedicated sportsmen that they are!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5372 on: March 7, 2022, 07:50:49 pm »
Just look at that list. Can you see pensioners playing any of those other disciplines other than golf?? If pensioners can play the game, i'm sorry, it's not a sport
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5373 on: March 7, 2022, 07:56:45 pm »
Don't think you should picking jockeys either. Should be the horse being picked
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5374 on: March 7, 2022, 08:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on March  7, 2022, 07:56:45 pm
Don't think you should picking jockeys either. Should be the horse being picked

It can be changed if it gets the go ahead, just suggestions.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5375 on: March 7, 2022, 08:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March  7, 2022, 07:31:09 pm
How about 10 different sports, one superstar per sport.

1. Football

2. Boxing

3. Track & Field

4. Rugby

5. Tennis

6. F1

7. Basketball

8. Jockey

9. Golf

10. Cricket

11. Wild Card (Not in any of the Sports already selected)

 :wave

Any thoughts?
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5376 on: March 7, 2022, 08:27:47 pm »
Best Jockey - Alan Hansen. Hand me the trophy now.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5377 on: March 7, 2022, 08:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  7, 2022, 08:27:47 pm
Best Jockey - Alan Hansen. Hand me the trophy now.

Amen brother ;D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5378 on: March 7, 2022, 08:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  6, 2022, 01:37:25 pm
I agree but those draft's are there for once we've got warmed up and are in flow.  I think Betty is right version 2.0 of "4 of Internationale's" would be easier with Holland and England added,. 

Thinking on it more, I'd suggest we go with only one Liverpool player per team. Otherwise we'll just get a bunch of Liverpool picks (especially from England) as filler in the later rounds and we'll see less of those shit picks that everyone is yearning for.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5379 on: March 7, 2022, 10:45:37 pm »
We can do that.

Nabil you fancy running this one too?  :wave
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5380 on: March 7, 2022, 10:47:11 pm »
So mine is a non running then ;D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5381 on: March 7, 2022, 10:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March  7, 2022, 10:47:11 pm
So mine is a non running then ;D

AWWUC tried to launch a similar idea way back and it fell off a cliff. Problem is most of us watch very different sports. For example, I know nothing about Cricket, Golf, or Rugby, and know about 5 boxers tops. While I'm sure others will love those 4, but know nothing about F1, Tennis, and Basketball.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5382 on: March 7, 2022, 10:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on March  7, 2022, 10:57:46 pm
AWWUC tried to launch a similar idea way back and it fell off a cliff. Problem is most of us watch very different sports. For example, I know nothing about Cricket, Golf, or Rugby, and know about 5 boxers tops. While I'm sure others will love those 4, but know nothing about F1, Tennis, and Basketball.

Makes it more fun no?
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5383 on: March 7, 2022, 11:03:41 pm »
Also which Rugby we talking Grandad? I will not associate myself with the 30 men field of fat men code.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5384 on: March 7, 2022, 11:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  7, 2022, 10:45:37 pm
We can do that.

Not 100% sold on it being a good idea. Just trying to come up with ways not to see all the usual suspects picked.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5385 on: March 7, 2022, 11:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on March  7, 2022, 11:04:38 pm
Not 100% sold on it being a good idea. Just trying to come up with ways not to see all the usual suspects picked.

Again not a bad thing.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5386 on: March 7, 2022, 11:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  7, 2022, 11:03:41 pm
Also which Rugby we talking Grandad? I will not associate myself with the 30 men field of fat men code.

Good to know, lets do a football draft so, ya know for a change. ;)
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5387 on: Today at 11:48:50 am »
So...

4 Of Internationals Draft 2.0

England
Holland
France
Spain
*Must have a former/current LFC player in the starting lineup.

Same rules as the last draft, must have all countries represented in your Starting XI.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5388 on: Today at 12:11:44 pm »
Um I think it was more 'no more than one LFC player' Samie rather than needing to have one
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5389 on: Today at 12:33:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:11:44 pm
Um I think it was more 'no more than one LFC player' Samie rather than needing to have one

I'm not sold on whether this is even a good idea. Could end up disadvantaging people lower in the order. It's tricky because there are so many Liverpool players who can be hoovered up from England who aren't first round material, but would bolster any team nicely. Especially at fullback and CB.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5390 on: Today at 12:35:38 pm »
So do you want to get rid of the LFC stipulation entirely and just do a straight up 4 nation draft like the last one?
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5391 on: Today at 02:19:47 pm »
Apologies Samie, wasn't ignoring you, I was just getting through a busy few days in work.

Won't be immediately running this one, going to give myself a couple weeks. So if anyone else wants to go ahead, for this idea or any others.

