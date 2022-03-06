Pretty sure we have but Betty is the man you need to get hold of. He's the official Draft's Gatekeeper.
Benelux
9. Golf
Golf?? A sport??
A popular one I'll have you know.
Hobbies normally are popular
people like big dick nick.
You just mow the fairways pal, well play on them.
Don't think you should picking jockeys either. Should be the horse being picked
How about 10 different sports, one superstar per sport.1. Football2. Boxing3. Track & Field4. Rugby5. Tennis6. F17. Basketball8. Jockey9. Golf10. Cricket11. Wild Card (Not in any of the Sports already selected)
Best Jockey - Alan Hansen. Hand me the trophy now.
I agree but those draft's are there for once we've got warmed up and are in flow. I think Betty is right version 2.0 of "4 of Internationale's" would be easier with Holland and England added,.
So mine is a non running then
AWWUC tried to launch a similar idea way back and it fell off a cliff. Problem is most of us watch very different sports. For example, I know nothing about Cricket, Golf, or Rugby, and know about 5 boxers tops. While I'm sure others will love those 4, but know nothing about F1, Tennis, and Basketball.
We can do that.
Not 100% sold on it being a good idea. Just trying to come up with ways not to see all the usual suspects picked.
Also which Rugby we talking Grandad? I will not associate myself with the 30 men field of fat men code.
Um I think it was more 'no more than one LFC player' Samie rather than needing to have one
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
