16 categories having to adhere to one strategy - For example, each manager get assigned one of these criteriaOption 1. Pick at least 9 players who are naturally left footed.Option 2. Pick a side where half of the players have played other positions (25 game min)Option 3. Pick a side where every player has played at least 25 games in 4 of the 5 countries (Spain, Italy, France, England, and Germany)Option 4. Pick a side where every player is 6' tall or taller (no Burnley players)Option 5. Pick a side where the players have either never received a red card or have less than 10 total career yellows in all competitionsOption 6. Pick a side where pace is the most valuable quality equal to finishing, ball playing, ball winning, and interceptionsOption 7. Pick a side full of National team players wearing the color blue as their primary colorOption 8. Pick a side full of Club players wearing their home jerseys are green, yellow or purple (no more than 5 from one club)Option 9. Pick a side where the manager and club player are from the same foreign country playing abroadOption 10 Pick a side where you may not pick the same position (i.e. CB, MF, F) in back to back positions - Legal (CB, F, CB, CM, F, GK, CM, LB, CM, RB, CM) Illegal (CB, CB etc..)Option 11 Pick a side where the transfer fee is either 50% of the Players value in either direction (up or down).Option 12 Pick a side where the players chosen are born in only the months of April, January and JulyOption 13 Pick a side where you have to have 1 player born on each of the following continents (no more than 3 per continent) --- S America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and N. AmericaOption 14 Pick a side where the players last name or most common name starts with or ends with an A or OOption 15 Pick a side where the manager has to use one of the following formations 4-5-1 or 3-6-1 or 2-7-1 creativity bonus if players fit the systemOption 16 Pick -------------> Wildcard (manager gets to choose from the other 15).Each manager gets assigned a topicThey get 1 day to develop a list --- (see me if the topic needs to be expanded with criteria)Randomize the draft order and get the draw madeLet the draft beginI'll make a signup page if we get some interest