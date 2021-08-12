« previous next »
Author Topic: Draft Towers

Online fucking appalled

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4920 on: August 12, 2021, 12:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 11, 2021, 11:01:04 pm
New season upon us...Draft season that is.

Idea: Pick players who've won the World Cup/Euros/Copa as a host nation.

So:

World Cups - France 98, Argentina 78, West Germany 74, England 66, Italy 34 and Uruguay 30

Euros - France 84, Italy 68 and Spain 64

Copa America - Brazil 19, Chile 15, Colombia 01 and Uruguay 95. Everything before that is pretty confusing in terms of hosts, winners etc.

Nice'ish idea Samie, but that'll be pretty sparse and we'd end up with a LOT of filler.

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4921 on: August 12, 2021, 01:09:00 pm »
Stephane Guivarch.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4922 on: August 12, 2021, 01:27:47 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on August 12, 2021, 12:20:31 pm
So:

World Cups - France 98, Argentina 78, West Germany 74, England 66, Italy 34 and Uruguay 30

Euros - France 84, Italy 68 and Spain 64

Copa America - Brazil 19, Chile 15, Colombia 01 and Uruguay 95. Everything before that is pretty confusing in terms of hosts, winners etc.

Nice'ish idea Samie, but that'll be pretty sparse and we'd end up with a LOT of filler.

Maybe expand it to all continental champions as host nations?
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4923 on: August 12, 2021, 01:53:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 12, 2021, 01:09:00 pm
Stephane Guivarch.

Is your answer to everything French mate.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4924 on: August 13, 2021, 12:51:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on August 12, 2021, 01:53:04 pm
Is your answer to everything French mate.

Not true.

Sometimes its Bernard Diomede.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4925 on: August 13, 2021, 03:52:36 pm »
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4926 on: August 18, 2021, 12:08:33 am »
Draft Idea #2: We each get given a legendary/top tier Manager and we pick players that played under him (on a first pick basis) and we judge players on what they won during that period and their performances.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4927 on: August 18, 2021, 01:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 18, 2021, 12:08:33 am
Draft Idea #2: We each get given a legendary/top tier Manager and we pick players that played under him (on a first pick basis) and we judge players on what they won during that period and their performances.

I like that. No current active managers allowed though
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4928 on: August 18, 2021, 02:28:17 pm »
Good plan
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4929 on: August 18, 2021, 02:32:49 pm »
Sacchi
Michels
Paisley
Shankly
Clough
Lippi
Aragones
Dalglish
Eriksson
Ferguson
Capello
Santana
Wenger
Haynckes
Trapattoni
Cruyff

Edit: Just realised that is actually 16, I just stopped when I got bored.

We could randomly assign the managers in secret, so the drafting is a bit of mystery.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4930 on: August 18, 2021, 02:51:23 pm »
I'd guess we'd more want managers who have managed multiple clubs (well, big clubs) rather than the likes of Sir Bob, Sir Bill and Sir Hard Shoulder Shitter.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4931 on: August 18, 2021, 03:03:45 pm »
Sam Allardyce
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4932 on: August 18, 2021, 03:15:13 pm »
I think Sir Bobby Robson is deserving to be on the list mate.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4933 on: August 18, 2021, 03:19:39 pm »
Sacchi
Michels
Paisley Robson
Shankly Van Gaal
Clough
Lippi
Aragones
Dalglish
Eriksson
Ferguson Happel
Capello
Santana
Wenger
Heynckes
Trapattoni
Cruyff


Gimmie some help here, need it balanced with managers that have done more than 1 club
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4934 on: August 18, 2021, 03:19:52 pm »
Also Nabil are you happy to run this draft mate?  :wave
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4935 on: August 18, 2021, 03:20:28 pm »
Yes Ameobi, if you can't be arsed  :D
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4936 on: August 18, 2021, 03:22:16 pm »
Technically Mourinho is done, he just does not know it yet.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4937 on: August 18, 2021, 03:23:30 pm »
Go ahead mate.  :D

What about our old boss Ged or Hector Coupet?

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4938 on: August 18, 2021, 03:27:06 pm »
I think 14s probably enough....lets be honest, we'll probably end up with about 6 people playing :D
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4939 on: August 18, 2021, 03:29:20 pm »
Well we've had a break for a bit, many of us are revitalised so it may be more now.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4940 on: August 18, 2021, 04:57:38 pm »
Clough deserves to be off the list since he was a massive cnt.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4941 on: August 18, 2021, 05:27:26 pm »
Im revitalised, lets send Samie out on the first round like its tradition.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4942 on: August 18, 2021, 06:26:05 pm »
I've taken my reactivity break and am prepared to behave with grace and generosity for all.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4943 on: August 18, 2021, 06:39:36 pm »
Get the thread going lets do this
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4944 on: August 19, 2021, 04:58:46 am »
I am down for this well.

Ottmar Hitzfeld is an additional manager suggestion.

Helenio Herrera is another one as well, Managed Inter Milan, Barcelona, Roma etc.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4945 on: August 19, 2021, 09:26:25 am »
Let's get cracking
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4946 on: August 19, 2021, 09:29:15 am »
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4947 on: August 31, 2021, 07:07:06 pm »
So with the international break, whose up for another potential draft after this one ends?
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4948 on: Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm »
Manager's who've never won a top tier trophy. 
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4949 on: Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm »
Trend's Creative Football Draft (TCREFD)



16 categories having to adhere to one strategy - For example, each manager get assigned one of these criteria

Option 1.  Pick at least 9 players who are naturally left footed. 
Option 2.  Pick a side where half of the players have played other positions (25 game min)
Option 3.  Pick a side where every player has played at least 25 games in 4 of the 5 countries (Spain, Italy, France, England, and Germany)
Option 4.  Pick a side where every player is 6' tall or taller (no Burnley players)
Option 5.  Pick a side where the players have either never received a red card or have less than 10 total career yellows in all competitions
Option 6.  Pick a side where pace is the most valuable quality equal to finishing, ball playing, ball winning, and interceptions
Option 7.  Pick a side full of National team players wearing the color blue as their primary color
Option 8.  Pick a side full of Club players wearing their home jerseys are green, yellow or purple (no more than 5 from one club)
Option 9.  Pick a side where the manager and club player are from the same foreign country playing abroad
Option 10 Pick a side where you may not pick the same position (i.e. CB, MF, F) in back to back positions - Legal (CB, F, CB, CM, F, GK, CM, LB, CM, RB, CM)   Illegal (CB, CB etc..)
Option 11 Pick a side where the transfer fee is either 50% of the Players value in either direction (up or down).
Option 12 Pick a side where the players chosen are born in only the months of April, January and July
Option 13 Pick a side where you have to have 1 player born on each of the following continents (no more than 3 per continent) --- S America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and N. America
Option 14 Pick a side where the players last name or most common name starts with or ends with an A or O
Option 15 Pick a side where the manager has to use one of the following formations  4-5-1 or 3-6-1 or 2-7-1 creativity bonus if players fit the system
Option 16 Pick ------------->  Wildcard (manager gets to choose from the other 15).


Each manager gets assigned a topic
They get 1 day to develop a list --- (see me if the topic needs to be expanded with criteria)
Randomize the draft order and get the draw made
Let the draft begin

I'll make a signup page if we get some interest



THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4950 on: Today at 08:06:31 am »
I'll have a go
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4951 on: Today at 09:39:02 am »
Whoa Trend. What do you do to get to these ideas?  ;D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4952 on: Today at 09:43:31 am »
Blimey!

Yeah in for this, I do like a proper complex Trend draft.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4953 on: Today at 10:13:38 am »
Im in. Wouldnt want to miss out on another Samie meltdown.

How will it work for players who overlap several of those categories if its not a snake pick format?

Edit - ignore that! Think it will be a snake draft. Youre just mistakenly assuming well all out a list together. :D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4954 on: Today at 12:38:34 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4955 on: Today at 12:41:38 pm »
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4956 on: Today at 02:06:27 pm »
What have you been smoking, Trend?  ;D

I think some of these may need some tweaking if you don't mind me saying.

e.g. Option 10 (no back to back picks in the same poition) is a really nice concept for a whole draft, but is way too open compared to the other categories since every player ever could be picked here with no huge restrictions. Conversely, Option 3 (played in 4 from 5 of the big league) looks almost impossible to my eyes. I can't even think of one right now! Perhaps if it were played in 5 different countries? Also Option 11 (50% of transfer fee) looks a bit restrictive in time period, since transfermarkt doesn't seem to have any player valuations pre-2004.

Not trying to pick apart the idea by the way. Just good to make sure no-one feels hamstrung.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
