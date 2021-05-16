« previous next »
« Reply #4800 on: May 16, 2021, 08:07:57 pm »
Right, Fatso do your draft. I might even join in. Big Ali has inspired us all.  ;D
« Reply #4801 on: May 17, 2021, 03:52:08 am »
FYI - To everyone who has drafted in and voted for players in the last three years of drafting on this thread.

This is my answer to all of those who say Goalkeepers do not matter - and draft them as if there are the worst player on the pitch.









<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qitDv5qjxwQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qitDv5qjxwQ</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PkOT9kggVlk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PkOT9kggVlk</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CFXkwCtEzDQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CFXkwCtEzDQ</a>

Give credit to the best goalkeepers as difference makers - biggest error amongst this group in voting ****
« Reply #4802 on: May 17, 2021, 11:25:50 am »
Where are ya Fatso?
« Reply #4803 on: May 17, 2021, 11:44:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on May 17, 2021, 11:25:50 am
Where are ya Fatso?

I'll run it if we can get 16.
« Reply #4804 on: May 17, 2021, 02:26:46 pm »
 :thumbup

Think you're gonna struggle for 16 though
« Reply #4805 on: May 17, 2021, 03:52:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 17, 2021, 02:26:46 pm
:thumbup

Think you're gonna struggle for 16 though

Yeah looks that way, drafting isn't what it used to be.
« Reply #4806 on: May 17, 2021, 04:03:06 pm »
Will get more joy if you open a new thread mate.
« Reply #4807 on: May 17, 2021, 04:29:45 pm »
Ill do the next one. Its been too dull without me.
« Reply #4808 on: May 17, 2021, 04:33:06 pm »
My sabbatical is over...temporarily. I'm also back for Fatso's draft.  :wave
« Reply #4809 on: May 17, 2021, 04:46:51 pm »
Alright, I'll set up a thread in a bit.
« Reply #4810 on: May 17, 2021, 06:27:35 pm »
Here is my idea for a transfer draft this summer. Call it Michael Edwards draft.

- Each player gets 2-3 Liverpool players assigned to them randomly. A first-team player + 1 or 2 squad players.

- They will be tasked to build the best 18 player squad possible within budget

- Each player will have a 200 million transfer warchest.

- They will bid blindly to acquire more players each round.

- The players available for bidding will be the usual transfer fare for Liverpool and relatively attainable ( Mbappe, Sancho, Zielinski etc).

I can run this draft in late June.
« Reply #4811 on: May 22, 2021, 12:23:38 am »
I want to do a draft that is out of my confort zone for a bit of fun. Cricket, NFL or so.
« Reply #4812 on: May 22, 2021, 08:25:14 am »
Quote from: Sarge on May 22, 2021, 12:23:38 am
I want to do a draft that is out of my confort zone for a bit of fun. Cricket, NFL or so.

Football?
« Reply #4813 on: May 22, 2021, 09:23:21 am »
« Reply #4814 on: May 22, 2021, 12:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on May 22, 2021, 12:23:38 am
I want to do a draft that is out of my confort zone for a bit of fun. Cricket, NFL or so.

Gardening?
« Reply #4815 on: May 22, 2021, 12:22:08 pm »
« Reply #4816 on: May 22, 2021, 01:54:24 pm »
Olympics draft?

Pick 11 past Olympic athletes (no footballers) to make up a football team. Can see some mad teams
« Reply #4817 on: May 22, 2021, 01:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on May 22, 2021, 01:54:24 pm
Olympics draft?

Pick 11 past Olympic athletes (no footballers) to make up a football team. Can see some mad teams

Phelps in goal.
« Reply #4818 on: May 22, 2021, 01:59:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May 22, 2021, 01:56:23 pm
Phelps in goal.

Get some wrestlers in defence, sprinters on the wing. Marathon runners as midfielders. Lebron as a striker
« Reply #4819 on: May 27, 2021, 05:46:23 pm »
Two things

1. Have we not done a 90s Draft yet?

2. I got bored and made rankings for us from the last 10 months or so of drafting (might add more when I can be bothered) I Used a really dodgy method so don't take it too seriously - HERE

Fair play to DeFacto and Lobo being there for most drafts!
« Reply #4820 on: May 27, 2021, 05:57:03 pm »
We did a 90's football draft a while back, or did you mean a 90's everything draft? Because I could go for that.
« Reply #4821 on: May 27, 2021, 05:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 27, 2021, 05:57:03 pm
We did a 90's football draft a while back, or did you mean a 90's everything draft? Because I could go for that.

I meant football, so will have to go back and find it. Remember it being start of 2020 actually now youve said that.
« Reply #4822 on: May 27, 2021, 06:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May 27, 2021, 05:59:51 pm
I meant football, so will have to go back and find it. Remember it being start of 2020 actually now youve said that.

Here's the selection thread. You ran it actually  :D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343949.0
« Reply #4823 on: May 27, 2021, 06:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on May 27, 2021, 06:21:56 pm
Here's the selection thread. You ran it actually  :D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343949.0

Holy Christ, feels like that was last month and not almost 2 years ago!  :butt
« Reply #4824 on: May 27, 2021, 07:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 27, 2021, 05:57:03 pm
We did a 90's football draft a while back, or did you mean a 90's everything draft? Because I could go for that.

I think I won the 90s draft didnt I? Could be wrong! Maybe it was a naughties one.
« Reply #4825 on: May 27, 2021, 07:07:55 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 27, 2021, 07:01:33 pm
I think I won the 90s draft didnt I? Could be wrong! Maybe it was a naughties one.

No, it was Mikey

All I know is I should have won it.
« Reply #4826 on: May 27, 2021, 07:23:30 pm »
Nice to see Lombardo picked, doesn't get much love in drafts.
« Reply #4827 on: May 27, 2021, 07:25:19 pm »
I picked Bodo Illgner. :D

Was that before or after PoP did it?
« Reply #4828 on: May 27, 2021, 08:08:22 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 27, 2021, 07:25:19 pm
I picked Bodo Illgner. :D

Was that before or after PoP did it?
Stop claiming things Harry.
« Reply #4829 on: May 27, 2021, 08:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on May 27, 2021, 08:08:22 pm
Stop claiming things Harry.

You know, Im sure I was the first drafter to pick Gullit at centre back.
« Reply #4830 on: May 27, 2021, 08:33:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 27, 2021, 08:15:12 pm
You know, Im sure I was the first drafter to pick Gullit at centre back.
That might be true.  :D
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 03:32:30 am »
N'golo Kante has won just about everything.... only 45 caps but will probably exceed 50 this Summer :)
