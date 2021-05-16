Here is my idea for a transfer draft this summer. Call it Michael Edwards draft.
- Each player gets 2-3 Liverpool players assigned to them randomly. A first-team player + 1 or 2 squad players.
- They will be tasked to build the best 18 player squad possible within budget
- Each player will have a 200 million transfer warchest.
- They will bid blindly to acquire more players each round.
- The players available for bidding will be the usual transfer fare for Liverpool and relatively attainable ( Mbappe, Sancho, Zielinski etc).
I can run this draft in late June.