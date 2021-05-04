« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 181980 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,056
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4760 on: May 4, 2021, 10:15:03 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May  4, 2021, 08:52:59 pm
You've been watching me shower as of late?  :D

Who did you think it was?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,930
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4761 on: May 4, 2021, 10:33:31 pm »
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,056
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4762 on: May 4, 2021, 10:34:17 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May  4, 2021, 10:33:31 pm
Samie  ;D

Would explain the bits of pita and onions all over the floor.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,939
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4763 on: May 5, 2021, 08:36:34 am »
 Sorry not been on-

My draft idea would be:

Nobody that has moved for a fee of more than £10mill
Player has to have been transferred for a fee (no free transfers)
Players that have never moved clubs arn't pickable
Player has to have played post 2000 (willing to add a wild card of a 90s player that moved for less than 5mill if everyone wants?)

When you pick, you display the highest fee they were transferred for, then everyones squads will have their transfer value total on.

I can run it if people want, but wont be taking part. Halpy wait for a non-football or Samies draft first though.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4764 on: May 5, 2021, 12:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May  5, 2021, 08:36:34 am
Sorry not been on-

My draft idea would be:

Nobody that has moved for a fee of more than £10mill
Player has to have been transferred for a fee (no free transfers)
Players that have never moved clubs arn't pickable
Player has to have played post 2000 (willing to add a wild card of a 90s player that moved for less than 5mill if everyone wants?)

When you pick, you display the highest fee they were transferred for, then everyones squads will have their transfer value total on.

I can run it if people want, but wont be taking part. Halpy wait for a non-football or Samies draft first though.

Good stuff.

Can I also add my suggestion that the player you draft is the one who played for the club that paid the fee? Not just automatically the peak version. i.e. Ronaldinho (who is eligible) is the Flamengo one and not Barca.

Think it might be too easy/cheesey otherwise since lots of legends have moved around for very low fees at the end of their careers.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,939
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4765 on: May 5, 2021, 12:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on May  5, 2021, 12:18:26 pm
Good stuff.

Can I also add my suggestion that the player you draft is the one who played for the club that paid the fee? Not just automatically the peak version. i.e. Ronaldinho (who is eligible) is the Flamengo one and not Barca.

Think it might be too easy/cheesey otherwise since lots of legends have moved around for very low fees at the end of their careers.

Absolutely, however my idea was that these players getting picked have NEVER been transferred for more than 10million. I wanted people reaching into the lower depth of players that may not have been drafted before. Or is that too difficult?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4766 on: May 5, 2021, 12:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May  5, 2021, 12:27:17 pm
Absolutely, however my idea was that these players getting picked have NEVER been transferred for more than 10million. I wanted people reaching into the lower depth of players that may not have been drafted before. Or is that too difficult?

Ooooooh I see! I didn't follow that at all. In that case your idea works just fine  :)  I think the more difficult the better at this point given we've drafted every other idea under the sun. Nice to see some different players get picked. There's only so many times you can watch Samie select Ruud Gullit.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,125
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4767 on: May 5, 2021, 12:55:29 pm »
 :D

We all have our fetishes mate.
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,028
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4768 on: May 5, 2021, 01:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May  5, 2021, 08:36:34 am
Sorry not been on-

My draft idea would be:

Nobody that has moved for a fee of more than £10mill
Player has to have been transferred for a fee (no free transfers)
Players that have never moved clubs arn't pickable
Player has to have played post 2000 (willing to add a wild card of a 90s player that moved for less than 5mill if everyone wants?)

When you pick, you display the highest fee they were transferred for, then everyones squads will have their transfer value total on.

I can run it if people want, but wont be taking part. Halpy wait for a non-football or Samies draft first though.

Its a good one Elzy...  I think you have the regulars in on this one..
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,930
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4769 on: May 5, 2021, 01:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May  5, 2021, 08:36:34 am
Sorry not been on-

My draft idea would be:

Nobody that has moved for a fee of more than £10mill
Player has to have been transferred for a fee (no free transfers)
Players that have never moved clubs arn't pickable
Player has to have played post 2000 (willing to add a wild card of a 90s player that moved for less than 5mill if everyone wants?)

When you pick, you display the highest fee they were transferred for, then everyones squads will have their transfer value total on.

I can run it if people want, but wont be taking part. Halpy wait for a non-football or Samies draft first though.

Question, can you pick a player based on a transfer that happened in the 90s but the player played post 2000 as well?

Or does the transfer have to occur in the 2000s?
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,220
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4770 on: May 5, 2021, 02:43:55 pm »
Like the idea but gonna poo-poo Betty's idea of voting not on career peaks.  Everyone will do that anyway and hardly any of us will have seen Ronaldinho at a non-European club, for example.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4771 on: May 5, 2021, 02:57:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May  5, 2021, 02:43:55 pm
Like the idea but gonna poo-poo Betty's idea of voting not on career peaks.  Everyone will do that anyway and hardly any of us will have seen Ronaldinho at a non-European club, for example.

That's always the go-to excuse, but if we keep that mentality we can never have any new types of draft ever. 

In any case, that's already been scrapped as per Elzar pointing out he meant under 10 million across their WHOLE career. So the likes of Ronaldinho will be out anyway.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,566
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4772 on: May 5, 2021, 05:17:43 pm »
Yeah Id go with judging on that players time at the club they moved to
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,220
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4773 on: May 5, 2021, 06:49:21 pm »
In please for whatever, shit day, need a distraction this weekend please.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,939
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4774 on: May 5, 2021, 08:37:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May  5, 2021, 02:43:55 pm
Like the idea but gonna poo-poo Betty's idea of voting not on career peaks.  Everyone will do that anyway and hardly any of us will have seen Ronaldinho at a non-European club, for example.

I think the way I am going for the draft (no player that has had a huge transfer fee is picked), then the voting would end up career anyway. The point almost being that these players never had a huge transfer fee yet are still quality.

As you say, people never take the stage of their career in anyway when they see a name.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,220
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4775 on: May 5, 2021, 09:10:37 pm »
Just to clarify, is it that cumulative transfer fees can't above £10m or are you allowed to have, say a player that moved somewhere for £8m and then somewhere else for £6m?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,056
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4776 on: May 5, 2021, 09:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  5, 2021, 09:10:37 pm
Just to clarify, is it that cumulative transfer fees can't above £10m or are you allowed to have, say a player that moved somewhere for £8m and then somewhere else for £6m?

Dont worry. You can have David Platt.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,939
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4777 on: May 5, 2021, 09:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  5, 2021, 09:10:37 pm
Just to clarify, is it that cumulative transfer fees can't above £10m or are you allowed to have, say a player that moved somewhere for £8m and then somewhere else for £6m?

It's a single transfer never above £10mill

So yes a player with £6mill and £8mill would count
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,220
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4778 on: May 5, 2021, 09:14:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  5, 2021, 09:12:00 pm
Dont worry. You can have David Platt.

I'll have the Bari version please.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,930
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4779 on: May 5, 2021, 09:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May  5, 2021, 09:13:56 pm
It's a single transfer never above £10mill

So yes a player with £6mill and £8mill would count

So can you pick a player that was transfered in the 90s but played in 00s?

Can you pick a player for the said price tag if they had a free transfer in their career or no?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,220
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4780 on: May 5, 2021, 09:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May  5, 2021, 09:13:56 pm
It's a single transfer never above £10mill

So yes a player with £6mill and £8mill would count

Ah right, thanks.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4781 on: May 5, 2021, 09:28:46 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May  5, 2021, 09:15:22 pm
So can you pick a player that was transfered in the 90s but played in 00s?

Can you pick a player for the said price tag if they had a free transfer in their career or no?

These are very important questions.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,939
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4782 on: May 5, 2021, 10:45:02 pm »
I put the 00's threshold in as I see that as the line for when some really top players stopped playing that might have transferred for less, and it increases the player pool a little bit. Maybe we should do a "100 apps in 00s" thing. I'm happy for player agreement.

Yes, a player in eligible if they have had a transfer for a fee at any point in their career.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,930
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4783 on: May 6, 2021, 03:41:38 am »
Quote from: Elzar on May  5, 2021, 10:45:02 pm
I put the 00's threshold in as I see that as the line for when some really top players stopped playing that might have transferred for less, and it increases the player pool a little bit. Maybe we should do a "100 apps in 00s" thing. I'm happy for player agreement.

Yes, a player in eligible if they have had a transfer for a fee at any point in their career.

100 apps in 00s sounds good to me.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,939
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4784 on: May 6, 2021, 11:59:37 am »
If nobody else wants to do a draft first, I'll get a thread going later/tomorrow with hopes of kicking off on Monday at the latest. Any rule discussion can be done and finalized in there.

If we prefer a non-footballing break first then let's get it going. Is there a way of doing a food one to compliment the dinner party draft?!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,930
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4785 on: May 6, 2021, 01:45:37 pm »
Lets do this.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,930
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4786 on: May 6, 2021, 03:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May  5, 2021, 10:45:02 pm
I put the 00's threshold in as I see that as the line for when some really top players stopped playing that might have transferred for less, and it increases the player pool a little bit. Maybe we should do a "100 apps in 00s" thing. I'm happy for player agreement.

Yes, a player in eligible if they have had a transfer for a fee at any point in their career.

Btw how many of these players can one team have [100 aps in 00s] if we end up going that route?
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,028
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4787 on: May 6, 2021, 04:57:02 pm »
Elz...  they have be under 10m (I get that) --- what about those players who are so cheap against the rest of the group (i.e. a team of fantastic 1m versus 9.9m studs?)

All things being equal, does the cheaper price paid influence anything in terms of overall value?   Meaning, theoretically 11 players draft -- and my team's transfer value for the 11 combined is 30m -- do I get more credit (talent being equal) than a team nearing the borderline of (109Million)? 

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,939
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4788 on: May 6, 2021, 05:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on May  6, 2021, 04:57:02 pm
Elz...  they have be under 10m (I get that) --- what about those players who are so cheap against the rest of the group (i.e. a team of fantastic 1m versus 9.9m studs?)

All things being equal, does the cheaper price paid influence anything in terms of overall value?   Meaning, theoretically 11 players draft -- and my team's transfer value for the 11 combined is 30m -- do I get more credit (talent being equal) than a team nearing the borderline of (109Million)? 



Well it would be tough to do, I thought about doing it so overall team price would play a part, but as we are taking into account ALL transfers of their career, rather than just one, then it wouldn't really add up well.

I think in future there is a shout for putting together a team with the lowest possible value that also dominates, it's something to think about and maybe try create a draft around.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,028
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4789 on: May 6, 2021, 05:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May  6, 2021, 05:36:45 pm
Well it would be tough to do, I thought about doing it so overall team price would play a part, but as we are taking into account ALL transfers of their career, rather than just one, then it wouldn't really add up well.

I think in future there is a shout for putting together a team with the lowest possible value that also dominates, it's something to think about and maybe try create a draft around.

Cool - thanks
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,220
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4790 on: May 7, 2021, 04:46:40 pm »
Once Elzar's draft is done, I've got another potential option for a footy draft.  You need to pick players based on international caps, but need one player for every increment of 10 caps.  So, you're picking:

A player who has 1 to 10 caps
A player who has 11 to 20 caps
A player who has 21 to 30 caps
A player who has 31 to 40 caps
A player who has 41 to 50 caps
A player who has 51 to 60 caps
A player who has 61 to 70 caps
A player who has 71 to 80 caps
A player who has 81 to 90 caps
A player who has 91 to 100 caps
A player who has 101 caps or more

Thoughts?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,125
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4791 on: May 7, 2021, 04:50:33 pm »
Sounds good Fatso.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,939
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4792 on: May 7, 2021, 05:00:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May  7, 2021, 04:46:40 pm
Once Elzar's draft is done, I've got another potential option for a footy draft.  You need to pick players based on international caps, but need one player for every increment of 10 caps.  So, you're picking:

A player who has 1 to 10 caps
A player who has 11 to 20 caps
A player who has 21 to 30 caps
A player who has 31 to 40 caps
A player who has 41 to 50 caps
A player who has 51 to 60 caps
A player who has 61 to 70 caps
A player who has 71 to 80 caps
A player who has 81 to 90 caps
A player who has 91 to 100 caps
A player who has 101 caps or more

Thoughts?

Like that, and easy enough research too I think as Wiki tends to have those kind of lists
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,056
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4793 on: May 7, 2021, 05:10:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May  7, 2021, 04:46:40 pm
Once Elzar's draft is done, I've got another potential option for a footy draft.  You need to pick players based on international caps, but need one player for every increment of 10 caps.  So, you're picking:

A player who has 1 to 10 caps
A player who has 11 to 20 caps
A player who has 21 to 30 caps
A player who has 31 to 40 caps
A player who has 41 to 50 caps
A player who has 51 to 60 caps
A player who has 61 to 70 caps
A player who has 71 to 80 caps
A player who has 81 to 90 caps
A player who has 91 to 100 caps
A player who has 101 caps or more

Thoughts?

A token uncapped player would be good too if you could work that one in.
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,220
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4794 on: May 7, 2021, 05:11:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  7, 2021, 05:10:20 pm
A token uncapped player would be good too if you could work that one in.

You can't pick yourself, Nick.  Let it go.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,125
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4795 on: May 7, 2021, 05:20:56 pm »
Although how many good players have got say beyond 80 caps? I feel that's the range for many.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4796 on: May 7, 2021, 09:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May  7, 2021, 05:20:56 pm
Although how many good players have got say beyond 80 caps? I feel that's the range for many.

There are enough I think. Especially in the modern day of useless international friendlies. According to my source, more than 500 players have more than 100 international caps including some absolute legends.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,125
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4797 on: May 12, 2021, 02:05:09 pm »
Fatso's draft next yeah?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,125
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4798 on: Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm »
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4799 on: Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm


Ill be down for it. If I have some time off work this summer. Could run another transfer draft too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 