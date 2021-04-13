« previous next »
Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 177701 times)

Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4680 on: April 13, 2021, 07:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on April 13, 2021, 06:39:31 pm
We have big squad and we rotate our players to keep them from burning out. I stepped away for a few months to get some rest and my drafting appetite is back. The rest do the same.

Trend is like Mbappe of the drafting world. He wants to play every draft. That's one reason why we have cricket drafts, so that he is forced to rest.

Thats is a fine analogy - except all you fuckers owe me a World Cup win 😂😂⚽️💋
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4681 on: Yesterday at 12:59:47 pm »
Right how about my 4/5/6 of Clubs Draft but Version 2.0?

We could start with 4 of Clubs v2.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4682 on: Yesterday at 01:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:59:47 pm
Right how about my 4/5/6 of Clubs Draft but Version 2.0?

We could start with 4 of Clubs v2.
The best thing about that draft was people picking clubs just to pick one player and then getting screwed. That is a must, so whoever picks him first wins, no most appearances shit.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4683 on: Yesterday at 02:03:48 pm »
Not sure you're remembering it well.  All clubs had to be represented in the XI you picked.

So in the 4 of Clubs Draft all 4 of Barca,Liverpool,Ac Milan and Bayern players had to be repped. Same goes for 5 and 5 of Clubs drafts.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4684 on: Yesterday at 02:08:01 pm »
I'm talking about the one that Max run, where people picked the likes of New York Cosmos and LA Aztecs and shit for a couple of players, and some got screwed and had to pick some yank clogger.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4685 on: Yesterday at 02:11:52 pm »
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4686 on: Yesterday at 03:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:11:52 pm
And I was talking about MY draft series.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314762.msg12937892#msg12937892
:o Good god. Wasted me second pick on a goalkeeper. Awful days. CB's Baresi and Koeman as me first and 3rd pick. Glen Johnson in there aswell. gruesome. still managed to beat anywhich though.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4687 on: Yesterday at 03:26:40 pm »
who was whispering death again??
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 12:35:40 pm »
Reboot of the 4 of Clubs draft? With 4 diffrent teams. Version 1.0 was done in 2014, so we're all picking same players then?  :D
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm »
Different teams then surely to mix it up a bit?

How about Real Madrid, Juventus, Dortmund and United?
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 12:46:02 pm »
First 3 is great, I'd knock out Mancs and put in an Ajax.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 12:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:02 pm
First 3 is great, I'd knock out Mancs and put in an Ajax.

Yeah was going for the four 'rivals' to the original ones we used :D

Real and Juve are easy ones. Then it starts getting a little thin on the ground, Dortmund would be tough I think. Was thinking Arsenal or Chelsea but again once you're past maybe 9/10 obvious players it starts getting a bit grim.

Ajax is a shout though.

Real, Juve, Ajax and Dortmund has a nice '90s CL' ring to it.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 01:28:32 pm »
My only concern is that I continue with my personal streak of 0 for 15 drafts (not counting non-footy ones).

My goal is to be first and only drafter to do 50 drafts without a fucking win --- that has never been done ***


*** RAWK draft historian please feel free to correct me.   

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 01:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:28:32 pm
My only concern is that I continue with my personal streak of 0 for 15 drafts (not counting non-footy ones).

My goal is to be first and only drafter to do 50 drafts without a fucking win --- that has never been done ***


*** RAWK draft historian please feel free to correct me.   



The top 5 as of Feb. 2015. I stopped counting after that. So probably SPS hit 30+ and Lobo is on 200 (didn't he win one recently though?).

Sir Psycho - 23 drafts - 0 wins
AWWUC/Katie - 22 drafts - 0 wins
Aldo/Whispering Death - 18 drafts - 0 wins
El Lobo - 20 drafts - 0 wins
HoinkDoink - 15 drafts - 0 wins
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 02:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:52:24 pm
The top 5 as of Feb. 2015. I stopped counting after that. So probably SPS hit 30+ and Lobo is on 200 (didn't he win one recently though?).

Sir Psycho - 23 drafts - 0 wins
AWWUC/Katie - 22 drafts - 0 wins
Aldo/Whispering Death - 18 drafts - 0 wins
El Lobo - 20 drafts - 0 wins
HoinkDoink - 15 drafts - 0 wins



My next mission --- to vote for Lobo in every draft from here to eternity!!!!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 02:18:49 pm »
Too late for that Trend, I've got one now  8)
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 02:32:27 pm »
Betty can run the 4 of Clubs Draft V2 if he want's.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 02:40:11 pm »
Took Lobo loads of drafts to get a W but it took me around 5 to get my first W. Fantasy Dinner Party drafts matter.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 02:41:05 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:40:11 pm
Took Lobo loads of drafts to get a W but it took me around 5 to get my first W. Fantasy Dinner Party drafts matter.

I've got a Survivor Series draft win mate, the holy grail. And a football one, so I'm ambidextrous.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 02:42:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:41:05 pm
I've got a Survivor Series draft win mate, the holy grail. And a football one, so I'm ambidextrous.

Is Survivor Series something to do with wrestling? Thats the pits. Football one Ill give you.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 03:06:40 pm »
I think I have by far the longest winless streak.

Probably 0-40 or something close to that by now.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 03:23:29 pm »
I just attempted a re-count up until the present, but may have fucked up somewhere....

Sir Psycho - 23 pre 2015 + 9 more after = 32 winless drafts
Won the Footballing Duos & Partnerships draft with XabiArt in Feb 2017.
Followed by 9 more busts going solo.

El Lobo - 20 pre 2015 + 19 after = 39* drafts
Won the 2020 Summer Transfer Draft in August 2020.
*However, there was a controversial drawn final with him back sometime in 2016 which may or may not count as a win.

New entrants -

Max is on 17 with no wins (he started sometime in 2015, but has taken multiple breaks)

Tubby got up to an impressive 26 without a football draft win until he won Max's XI Degrees of Separation Draft in July 2020
Tubby did win the Cartoon draft back in 2016 though, thanks to the Thundercats, Inspector Gadget, Samurai Jack, Terrahawks, Ox Tales, and Godzilla.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 03:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:23:29 pm


I have definitely done drafts before 2015. Maybe it was mostly cricket drafts but rare few football drafts too. I remember doing a bunch of sheep drafts and transfer drafts circa 2012
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 04:22:09 pm »
Well seeing those streaks, I'm glad I got my 1 draft title.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 04:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:23:29 pm
I just attempted a re-count up until the present, but may have fucked up somewhere....

Sir Psycho - 23 pre 2015 + 9 more after = 32 winless drafts
Won the Footballing Duos & Partnerships draft with XabiArt in Feb 2017.
Followed by 9 more busts going solo.

El Lobo - 20 pre 2015 + 19 after = 39* drafts
Won the 2020 Summer Transfer Draft in August 2020.
*However, there was a controversial drawn final with him back sometime in 2016 which may or may not count as a win.

New entrants -

Max is on 17 with no wins (he started sometime in 2015, but has taken multiple breaks)

Tubby got up to an impressive 26 without a football draft win until he won Max's XI Degrees of Separation Draft in July 2020
Tubby did win the Cartoon draft back in 2016 though, thanks to the Thundercats, Inspector Gadget, Samurai Jack, Terrahawks, Ox Tales, and Godzilla.

Ahhh excellent, so 2 footy wins AND a rassling one. I dont deal in technikalitehs Betty.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 04:36:15 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:41:05 pm
I've got a Survivor Series draft win mate, the holy grail. And a football one, so I'm ambidextrous.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 04:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:23:29 pm
I just attempted a re-count up until the present, but may have fucked up somewhere....

Sir Psycho - 23 pre 2015 + 9 more after = 32 winless drafts
Won the Footballing Duos & Partnerships draft with XabiArt in Feb 2017.
Followed by 9 more busts going solo.

El Lobo - 20 pre 2015 + 19 after = 39* drafts
Won the 2020 Summer Transfer Draft in August 2020.
*However, there was a controversial drawn final with him back sometime in 2016 which may or may not count as a win.

New entrants -

Max is on 17 with no wins (he started sometime in 2015, but has taken multiple breaks)

Tubby got up to an impressive 26 without a football draft win until he won Max's XI Degrees of Separation Draft in July 2020
Tubby did win the Cartoon draft back in 2016 though, thanks to the Thundercats, Inspector Gadget, Samurai Jack, Terrahawks, Ox Tales, and Godzilla.

Btw, I only chose 15 draft losses as my tentative estimate since I have been drafting for about 3 years (and about 5 drafts per year) --- although I did have a banned period so I am not sure if 15 is exact...

Gonna have to do a lot more losing if I am going to win the honor of KING OF THE LOSERS!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 04:44:10 pm »
Has anyone ever run the "the biggest losers draft"?   Where the goal is to draft the absolute worst players ever in the history of the game?

Would be fun to see who people think was the worst of the worst.
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4708 on: Today at 04:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 04:44:10 pm
Has anyone ever run the "the biggest losers draft"?   Where the goal is to draft the absolute worst players ever in the history of the game?

Would be fun to see who people think was the worst of the worst.

I'm sure we did one along those lines....and that Jordan Tremenderson/Klippety Klopp guy used it as a recurring them through one of his many profiles whenever he drafted
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4709 on: Today at 04:48:48 pm »
Lobo I ain't counting that drawn final as a "win" Hell Naw!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 04:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:48 pm
Lobo I ain't counting that drawn final as a "win" Hell Naw!

You're no longer in the drafting fraternity anyway after shitting out of Trends last draft, so your opinion is as valid as AWWYCs  8)

I'll have it as an asterix like the old shared Charity Shields

2* football draft wins plus 1 rassling
