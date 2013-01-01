« previous next »
Author Topic: Draft Towers

AndyMuller

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4360 on: Yesterday at 06:36:14 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:13:49 PM
70's Draft is next lads.

70s music? 70s films? 70s tv shows? 70s wrestlers? 70s swimming champions? 70s cyclists?
Samie

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4361 on: Yesterday at 06:38:11 PM
All those eventually, but we've been doing a decades football draft. So far we've done 80/90/00/10's draft.  70's our last one though.  ;D
AndyMuller

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4362 on: Yesterday at 06:45:13 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:38:11 PM
All those eventually, but we've been doing a decades football draft. So far we've done 80/90/00/10's draft.  70's our last one though.  ;D

I'll have a bash! Will be a lot of googling involved though  ;D
XabiArt

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4363 on: Yesterday at 09:46:41 PM
Not for me that. Too much research involved and other than seeing highlights of the big hitters I dont have the knowledge to vote properly. I'll leave it to you old lads ;D
Lastrador

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4364 on: Today at 05:40:31 PM
Im ready for the 70s.

Lawnmowerman

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4365 on: Today at 07:36:51 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:38:11 PM
All those eventually, but we've been doing a decades football draft. So far we've done 80/90/00/10's draft.  70's our last one though.  ;D
Shame those boxing drafts fell off. Now they were drafts. Intelligent lads. Very educational. They've all fucked off now haven't they? well the intelligent ones have... ;D
Samie

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4366 on: Today at 07:39:35 PM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:36:51 PM
Shame those boxing drafts fell off. Now they were drafts. Intelligent lads. Very educational. They've all fucked off now haven't they? well the intelligent ones have... ;D

Aye mate. We did 4 of them but the voting numbers in the last one went down really badly.  :(

Also you can't really improvise on a Boxing draft too much.
Lawnmowerman

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4367 on: Today at 07:42:54 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:35 PM
Aye mate. We did 4 of them but the voting numbers in the last one went down really badly.  :(

Also you can't really improvise on a Boxing draft too much.
Those first few drafts were quality. Probably the best drafts i ever saw. Thought there was only 3. The 4th must have been highly forgettable
Samie

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4368 on: Today at 07:45:01 PM
You fluked a win somehow in the  second draft.  ;D
Lawnmowerman

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4369 on: Today at 07:48:07 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:45:01 PM
You fluked a win somehow in the  second draft.  ;D
Fluked me hole. Think it was the 3rd. Remember winning with Steve Collins in me team. Pissed you off! Didn't you pick Kimbo Slice??
Samie

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4370 on: Today at 07:49:41 PM
Ah yeah , it was the 3rd draft.  ;D

Me picking Kimbo Slice? Not in this lifetime mate...I hope not.  ;D
Lawnmowerman

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4371 on: Today at 07:53:11 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:49:41 PM
Ah yeah , it was the 3rd draft.  ;D

Me picking Kimbo Slice? Not in this lifetime mate...I hope not.  ;D
Anywhichway did
Samie

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4372 on: Today at 07:54:07 PM
 :lmao

If anyone was going to it would be our old mate.
Lawnmowerman

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4373 on: Today at 07:57:50 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:54:07 PM
:lmao

If anyone was going to it would be our old mate.
Picked Amir Khan aswell. Jaysus kimbo was his 1st pick
Samie

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4374 on: Today at 08:05:56 PM
The mad man, we need more lunatics like him in the draft world.   ;D
vivabobbygraham

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4375 on: Today at 08:15:20 PM
Trend was fun and nuts. Been tamed by the fucking stazi on here...
Samie

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4376 on: Today at 08:18:26 PM
So I take that as your the first name down for the 70's Draft old man?  ;D
Trendisdestiny

Re: Draft Towers
Reply #4377 on: Today at 08:21:19 PM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:15:20 PM
Trend was fun and nuts. Been tamed by the fucking stazi on here...

I am just getting started mate! ::)

