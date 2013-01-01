70's Draft is next lads.
All those eventually, but we've been doing a decades football draft. So far we've done 80/90/00/10's draft. 70's our last one though.
Shame those boxing drafts fell off. Now they were drafts. Intelligent lads. Very educational. They've all fucked off now haven't they? well the intelligent ones have...
Aye mate. We did 4 of them but the voting numbers in the last one went down really badly. Also you can't really improvise on a Boxing draft too much.
You fluked a win somehow in the second draft.
Ah yeah , it was the 3rd draft. Me picking Kimbo Slice? Not in this lifetime mate...I hope not.
If anyone was going to it would be our old mate.
Trend was fun and nuts. Been tamed by the fucking stazi on here...
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]