One other idea to keep the draft flowing would be to have a location bumper in the draft (since I live in a time zone 5-6 hours behind many here), I am willing to take a draft slot which allows for faster drafting (makes no difference to me) - early or late.



And it might be a good idea to cluster the non-EU draftees at one end of the draft = because as we all know when we get older, that our flow mojo can be a ho, yolo.