The basics of a sheep draft are that each round has a category and you have to pick a unique player, or you don't get your player. All picks sent in simultaneously and if at the end of the draft you don't have a full side, the community picks your remaining players.Can try for Messi or Pele, and end up having Dave Nugent picked for you up front, so maybe it is best settling for Nicholas Anelka. It is 50% strategy, 50% guts and 100% luck.