The point remains though, countries are still buying from the killers, while they should've looked elsewhere years ago. Of course it's a given that big energy supplements need to be adjusted over a period of time and several countries have privatised energy suppliers, however it still seems little effort is made in countries in a certain comfort zone. Even Slovakia for instance, another recent disappointment, threatening to sever support to Ukrainian refugees only cause Ukraine itself has ceased to allow r**sian gas through their soil, including to Slovakia. Absolutely despicable behaviour.

I'm pleased how all the three Baltics have been working hard to free themselves of any ties with the orks, while they all were heavily dependent on their resources before. There's tangible cost on every person here, obviously and unfortunately affecting the poorer the most, but the attitude is resolute. Unfortunately not everywhere, you simply can't collaborate with evil, no matter the cost.