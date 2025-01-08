« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17080 on: January 8, 2025, 05:02:23 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on January  8, 2025, 12:43:17 pm
It may come down to what both sides can offer Trump. Ukraine already have an offer ready to grant the US some exclusivity rights to resources on their territory (including occupied), while Putin will want to control those resources but may offer Trump some cut of them at a reduced price due to lower labour costs or just plain slavery. It would be stupid to make a deal with Putin but Trump could do it anyway.

Ukraine have been smart in trying to build bridges with Trump, but also saving deals like this for when he takes power, so that he can put his name on them and claim them as his work. Whether it's enough to keep him onside is anyone's guess but Zelensky has done everything he can it seems.

Thanks for the insight, it's becoming clearer to the sane parts of the world just how he is but none of us will ever understand that quite like Russia's neighbours do.

Zelensky understands show biz and theatre better than Trump.
Golyo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17081 on: January 8, 2025, 05:42:28 pm
Zelensky wants some American weapons that are collecting dust in warehouses, and are outdated. They can still use ATACMS with cluster bombs while the US cannot anymore. What's the point in holding on to them? Similarly, other weapons have been replaced. Instead of destroying them, they can send them over. These kinds of weapons have been a large part of the billions of USD military help in the last few years. Now that Trump won, he can frame the giving away of these weapons as a way to strengthen the US, and not as giving billions to a corrupt Ukrainian regime. Ukrainians also badly need artillery shells. It's crazy how much more ammunition the Russians have. Even if it is of significantly worse quality (e.g. 3.5 million North Korean shells).
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17082 on: January 8, 2025, 06:08:48 pm
Quote from: rhysd on January  8, 2025, 03:05:25 pm
Found this.
Bulgaria 1944 is missing from that list...
Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17083 on: January 8, 2025, 06:12:24 pm
Quote from: Golyo on January  8, 2025, 05:42:28 pm
Zelensky wants some American weapons that are collecting dust in warehouses, and are outdated. They can still use ATACMS with cluster bombs while the US cannot anymore. What's the point in holding on to them? Similarly, other weapons have been replaced. Instead of destroying them, they can send them over. These kinds of weapons have been a large part of the billions of USD military help in the last few years. Now that Trump won, he can frame the giving away of these weapons as a way to strengthen the US, and not as giving billions to a corrupt Ukrainian regime. Ukrainians also badly need artillery shells. It's crazy how much more ammunition the Russians have. Even if it is of significantly worse quality (e.g. 3.5 million North Korean shells).

Good points. Plus...many of the weapons NATO countries have sent / will send are made in the USA. Even the old soviet stuff they sent will be replaced by modern US made arms/aircraft.


South Korea should send lots to Ukraine and replace with more US stuff as theses weapons will be used to wound North Korea's capabilities and morale.
baltic out here

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17084 on: January 10, 2025, 11:42:34 am
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/jan/09/european-imports-of-liquefied-natural-gas-from-russia-at-record-levels

fuck me.. self interest is always top priority, even if your neighbours are slaughtered.. as long as it don't hurt me
Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17085 on: January 10, 2025, 07:23:59 pm
Quote from: baltic out here on January 10, 2025, 11:42:34 am
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/jan/09/european-imports-of-liquefied-natural-gas-from-russia-at-record-levels

fuck me.. self interest is always top priority, even if your neighbours are slaughtered.. as long as it don't hurt me

That is an alarmist headline. LNG is way less practical than pipeline gas because you have to chill it to turn gas into liquid. When the invasion began there were calls to build a LNG plant on the east coast of Canada to supply Europe, but it was deemed unfeasible in the medium term as Europe had other cheaper pipeline options Norway, Azerbaijan, etc and LNG supply from Qatar. Canada instead is building a massive terminal on the Pacific coast to ship to Asia.

When newspapers use multiples of whatever to show growth there is some relative exaggeration going on. :)
baltic out here

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17086 on: Yesterday at 10:26:32 am
The point remains though, countries are still buying from the killers, while they should've looked elsewhere years ago. Of course it's a given that big energy supplements need to be adjusted over a period of time and several countries have privatised energy suppliers, however it still seems little effort is made in countries in a certain comfort zone. Even Slovakia for instance, another recent disappointment, threatening to sever support to Ukrainian refugees only cause Ukraine itself has ceased to allow r**sian gas through their soil, including to Slovakia. Absolutely despicable behaviour.
I'm pleased how all the three Baltics have been working hard to free themselves of any ties with the orks, while they all were heavily dependent on their resources before. There's tangible cost on every person here, obviously and unfortunately affecting the poorer the most, but the attitude is resolute. Unfortunately not everywhere, you simply can't collaborate with evil, no matter the cost.
Golyo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17087 on: Yesterday at 09:35:35 pm
Quote from: baltic out here on Yesterday at 10:26:32 am
The point remains though, countries are still buying from the killers, while they should've looked elsewhere years ago. Of course it's a given that big energy supplements need to be adjusted over a period of time and several countries have privatised energy suppliers, however it still seems little effort is made in countries in a certain comfort zone. Even Slovakia for instance, another recent disappointment, threatening to sever support to Ukrainian refugees only cause Ukraine itself has ceased to allow r**sian gas through their soil, including to Slovakia. Absolutely despicable behaviour.
I'm pleased how all the three Baltics have been working hard to free themselves of any ties with the orks, while they all were heavily dependent on their resources before. There's tangible cost on every person here, obviously and unfortunately affecting the poorer the most, but the attitude is resolute. Unfortunately not everywhere, you simply can't collaborate with evil, no matter the cost.
It's not Slovakia, but Fico. As in Hungary, it is not he Hungarians who are opportunists but Orbán and co.
Reform Ste 123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17088 on: Yesterday at 11:01:26 pm
Quote from: baltic out here on Yesterday at 10:26:32 am
The point remains though, countries are still buying from the killers, while they should've looked elsewhere years ago. Of course it's a given that big energy supplements need to be adjusted over a period of time and several countries have privatised energy suppliers, however it still seems little effort is made in countries in a certain comfort zone. Even Slovakia for instance, another recent disappointment, threatening to sever support to Ukrainian refugees only cause Ukraine itself has ceased to allow r**sian gas through their soil, including to Slovakia. Absolutely despicable behaviour.
I'm pleased how all the three Baltics have been working hard to free themselves of any ties with the orks, while they all were heavily dependent on their resources before. There's tangible cost on every person here, obviously and unfortunately affecting the poorer the most, but the attitude is resolute. Unfortunately not everywhere, you simply can't collaborate with evil, no matter the cost.
the thing is though, it takes years to set up any sort of energy supply, so Im not suprised they are still importing gas.

There is no excuse for them to still be using Russian gas though in the sense this didnt just start 2/3. Years ago, it started in 2014. Merkel in particular absolutely fucked up and her legacy is a dissaster.

Its also stupid the decision the UK government is making now about not allowing any new licenses in the North Sea, we need to be completely energy independent and its a disgrace a national government is hindering that ability. We will still need gas well into the 50s and given the situation in the world currently, we need to do whatever it takes ( food security, energy security).

west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17089 on: Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 09:35:35 pm
It's not Slovakia, but Fico. As in Hungary, it is not he Hungarians who are opportunists but Orbán and co.

Who voted for Fico and Orban?
Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17090 on: Today at 02:54:05 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Who voted for Fico and Orban?

Very true. It isn't everyone voting for them. But your point is valid.
Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #17091 on: Today at 03:00:35 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 11:01:26 pm
the thing is though, it takes years to set up any sort of energy supply, so Im not suprised they are still importing gas.

There is no excuse for them to still be using Russian gas though in the sense this didnt just start 2/3. Years ago, it started in 2014. Merkel in particular absolutely fucked up and her legacy is a dissaster.

Its also stupid the decision the UK government is making now about not allowing any new licenses in the North Sea, we need to be completely energy independent and its a disgrace a national government is hindering that ability. We will still need gas well into the 50s and given the situation in the world currently, we need to do whatever it takes ( food security, energy security).


Damn straight. Leaders in 2014 including Merkel and Obama should be ashamed. History books won't look kindly on them.
