Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1413478 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17000 on: December 22, 2024, 08:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Elisha S on December 22, 2024, 12:43:39 pm
Video of him with underage Russian girls, the type his best pal Epstein provided, would destroy him, even with his voter base. For that reason alone, he would never do anything that displeases Putin.

I'm not sure. And what are the odds that that is the compromat? It could be financial like illegal loans, or conspiring during elections, etc.

I think Yrump wants to give a free hand to rich people who do business with him. If Putin's Russia economically implodes and his and the oligarchs' wealth declines...Trump may decide they are losers and dump them. That's why I am most frustrated by how long it is taking European countries to take possession of  Russian assets and make use of the cash.

Look how Repugs looked the other way when Gaetz was with underage girls, or gym Jordan, or Dennis Hastert. And those guys don't have the hold Trump does. He could do literally anything and his supporters won't care.

And he won't be up for reelection.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17001 on: December 22, 2024, 08:37:45 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on December 22, 2024, 01:08:37 pm
But it ends up rewarding Putin. He will get to keep some land from Ukraine because everyone knows that is exactly what will be done to "buy the peace." But it won't stop Putin from trying it all over again, once Russia has sufficiently recovered to attempt another excursion into Ukraine. The world had the chance to deal with the Putin issue for more severely but in the end we didn't have the guts to properly deal with it.

Why will he get exactly what he wants? Europe has taken its time, but it will not accept just any deal. Despite whatever Trump wants that day.

There is also the prospect of Ukraine entering the European Community and NATO after any peace deal, with NATO forces on the Russian border from the Arctic Circle to the Black Sea.

Russia has been taking some territory but it is rubble when they eventually do.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17002 on: December 22, 2024, 08:47:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 22, 2024, 03:36:34 pm
not sure there'll be a many countries queuing up to help fund Russia's recovery after the war!

I'd argue that the lack of a Marshall Plan post-Saddam suggests that lesson's learned in the 40s have long been forgotten

Iraq had plenty of oil revenue. But effectively had a civil war between Sunnis, Shiites, Kurds.

Afghanistan was more of a failure. They pumped money into a fragmented tribal state without any foundations for a modern industrial state. It was doomed.

Germany, Japan and others post WW2 were industrial educated countries thst needed investment to reconstruct. Iraq needed no investment. Afghanistan didn't have any foundation to invest in.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17003 on: December 22, 2024, 09:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Giono on December 22, 2024, 08:47:13 pm
Iraq had plenty of oil revenue. But effectively had a civil war between Sunnis, Shiites, Kurds.
unlike in Germany, people associated with the Baathists like Saddam were given no role in the post-Saddam era, which sort of guaranteed they'd resort to militant alternatives to try to regain their dominance over other Iraqi sects
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17004 on: December 23, 2024, 03:11:11 am »
Quote from: classycarra on December 22, 2024, 09:52:42 pm
unlike in Germany, people associated with the Baathists like Saddam were given no role in the post-Saddam era, which sort of guaranteed they'd resort to militant alternatives to try to regain their dominance over other Iraqi sects

Correct. Baathists were Sunni in a majority Shia country. The US had no clue what it was getting into. Rejecting Baathists out of hand was a bad move. But the Iraq invasion was poorly justified and conceived from the start. That's why Canada went to Afghanistan, but not Iraq. And the Canadian PM of the time still is popular, while Tony Blair...

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17005 on: December 23, 2024, 06:23:35 pm »
Slovakian President went to Russia because his gas will be cut and they will have to import LNG via Poland or Germany and maybe import from Azerbaijan.

https://www.semafor.com/article/12/23/2024/slovakian-president-meets-putin-to-discuss-access-to-russian-oil



Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17006 on: December 23, 2024, 06:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Giono on December 23, 2024, 06:23:35 pm
Slovakian President went to Russia because of his gas will be cut and they will have to import LNG via Poland or Germany and import from Azerbaijan.

https://www.semafor.com/article/12/23/2024/slovakian-president-meets-putin-to-discuss-access-to-russian-oil
I'm sure the Urkainians would be very supportive of transiting Russian gas to Slovakia after Fico cut Slovakia's military help for Ukraine... Maybe he's hoping to teleport the gas from Russia?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17007 on: December 23, 2024, 06:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Giono on December 23, 2024, 06:23:35 pm
Slovakian President went to Russia because his gas will be cut and they will have to import LNG via Poland or Germany and maybe import from Azerbaijan.

https://www.semafor.com/article/12/23/2024/slovakian-president-meets-putin-to-discuss-access-to-russian-oil

The first role of a government is to look after your own population first. Hes not Ukrainian, so ideological purity is not going to keep the heating on. This is a bit of a non story, him cutting aid is not really good though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17008 on: December 23, 2024, 09:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 23, 2024, 06:28:41 pm
The first role of a government is to look after your own population first. Hes not Ukrainian, so ideological purity is not going to keep the heating on. This is a bit of a non story, him cutting aid is not really good though.

Sure. That is the primary motive. But looking out for your country's longer-term interest is important too. It is a story as he isn't just talking on the phone, but felt the need to legitimize Putin with a photo op. The link in this article details Slovakia's other sources of nat gas they have been negotiating. Those routes would cross Germany, Poland or Ukraine. I guess there might be a cost to cutting off all aid to Ukraine after all.

The gas contract is for 5 years and expires at the end of this month. Russia has been sending troops into Ukraine for 10 years starting with the annexing of Crimea in 2014. Fico was prime Minister back then. They knew who they were enriching with their gas purchases.. And they've had 3 years of hot war to figure out alternatives.

Fico has been PM for a total of 12 years. Certainly he should be able to handle this slow train coming without having to go to Moscow like Orban.



Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17009 on: December 23, 2024, 09:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Giono on December 22, 2024, 08:47:13 pm
Iraq had plenty of oil revenue. But effectively had a civil war between Sunnis, Shiites, Kurds and Americans

Afghanistan was more of a failure. They pumped money into a fragmented tribal state without any foundations for a modern industrial state. It was doomed.

Germany, Japan and others post WW2 were industrial educated countries thst needed investment to reconstruct. Iraq needed no investment. Afghanistan didn't have any foundation to invest in.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17010 on: December 24, 2024, 08:18:36 am »
Russian ship taking weapons from Syria to Russia has been sunk mysteriously in the Mediterranean...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17011 on: December 24, 2024, 10:16:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 24, 2024, 08:18:36 am
Russian ship taking weapons from Syria to Russia has been sunk mysteriously in the Mediterranean...
This? Sources help with such news. https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c627n83ezlwo

Russian ship under US sanctions sinks after engine room blast

Paul Kirby
Europe Editor

A Russian cargo ship, Ursa Major, has sunk in the Mediterranean between Spain and Algeria after an explosion in the engine room, Russia's foreign ministry has confirmed.

It said 14 members of the crew were rescued and taken to the Spanish port of Cartagena but two others were missing.

Ursa Major left port in St Petersburg 12 days ago, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

The ship's owner said it was on its way to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East carrying two cranes for the port weighing 380 tonnes apiece, although the destination could not be confirmed independently.

Ursa Major was in the same area of the Med as another sanctioned Russian ship, Sparta, when it ran into trouble and the two ships had been spotted heading through the English Channel last week, reportedly under escort.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) reported that the Sparta was heading to Russia's naval base on the Syrian coast at Tartous to move military equipment out of Syria after the downfall of Bashar al-Assad.

A Kremlin official said on Monday that Russia was in contact with Syria's new rulers on the future of its two military facilities. at both diplomatic and military level.

Ursa Major's owner Oboronlogistika has been heavily involved in transporting cargo to Tartous, although Sparta's reported destination on Tuesday was Port Said in Egypt.

On Monday, the HUR reported that the Sparta had broken down off Portugal, but the problem had been fixed. Ursa Major was also known as Sparta III, so it was not clear which ship it was referring to.

It is not known what caused the explosion on Ursa Major as it passed between Oran in Algeria and the Spanish town of Aguilas. However, unverified video showed the ship listing badly on Monday.

It was built in 2009 and placed under sanction after Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine in 2022 because of the ship owner's role in delivering cargo to the Russian military.

Oboronlogistika said the cargo ship, which it described as the flagship of its fleet, was carrying 45-tonne hatch covers for icebreakers, as well as the large cranes for the port in Vladivostok.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17012 on: December 24, 2024, 10:50:37 am »
"Ya...hatch covers and cranes...that's the ticket...ya, they were carrying hatch covers."

Unfortunately it is believed that they were heading to Syria to recover arms and military personnel and so was empty.Would've been better if they'd been sunk after pick up...I guess there are more opportunities along the route to Vladivostok.


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17013 on: December 24, 2024, 10:59:26 am »
Quote from: Giono on December 24, 2024, 10:50:37 am
"Ya...hatch covers and cranes...that's the ticket...ya, they were carrying hatch covers."

Unfortunately it is believed that they were heading to Syria to recover arms and military personnel and so was empty.Would've been better if they'd been sunk after pick up...I guess there are more opportunities along the route to Vladivostok.
Yeah, that would have been the preferred outcome. I'm sure another way can be found to prevent those supplies reaching the frontline in Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17014 on: Yesterday at 02:08:04 am »
This is a short video by a youtube channel that discusses shipping around the world. He does a great 15 min recap of the now 5 Russian ships that have sunk

https://youtu.be/5N_eHRNpAPo?si=Tvyrsw8AF_TcIkAa


- seems the 2 tankers and 3rd ship that sank were badly maintained 50 year old refurbished riverboats that should never have been in the black sea.


- a 4th ship sank in the sea of Azov.


- the latest ship that sank in the Med was German built and only 15 years old, but badly maintained. It had avoided inspection for years by using strictly Russian or Syrian ports...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17015 on: Yesterday at 07:25:39 pm »
Looking more and more likely that Russia shot down the Azerbaijan plane? Shrapnel marks on the back of the plane, damage before the crash, GPS jamming  FlightRadar24 separately said in an online post that the aircraft had faced "strong GPS jamming" which " made the aircraft transmit bad ADS-B data", holes in the cabin and life jacks (before crash).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17016 on: Yesterday at 08:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 07:25:39 pm
Looking more and more likely that Russia shot down the Azerbaijan plane? Shrapnel marks on the back of the plane, damage before the crash, GPS jamming  FlightRadar24 separately said in an online post that the aircraft had faced "strong GPS jamming" which " made the aircraft transmit bad ADS-B data", holes in the cabin and life jacks (before crash).

Motive?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17017 on: Yesterday at 08:27:47 pm »
Quote from: kakskümmend neli seitse shagging kõik jõulunädal on Yesterday at 08:15:51 pm
Motive?

Accidental. My eldests been teling me that The Russians were shooting at UAVs, they've found shrapnel marks on the vertical stabiliser and wings. They think the friend or foe radar signal has errord and they thought it was a UAV.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17018 on: Yesterday at 08:29:56 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17019 on: Yesterday at 09:54:06 pm »
Quote from: kakskümmend neli seitse shagging kõik jõulunädal on Yesterday at 08:15:51 pm
Motive?

Probably just Russian management at work like the boats that sunk.

However, Azerbaijan is a gas export rival of the russians.

https://www.caspianpolicy.org/research/regional-south-caucasus/azerbaijan-strengthens-commitment-to-double-gas-exports-to-europe#

"In 2023, Azerbaijan started supplying natural gas to two more European countries - Hungary and Serbia. Currently, Azerbaijan supplies gas to a total of eight countries (Georgia, Türkiye, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia)"

I can imagine that Slovakia, Austria and others may follow soon...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17020 on: Today at 02:09:31 am »
Quote from: kakskümmend neli seitse shagging kõik jõulunädal on Yesterday at 08:15:51 pm
Motive?

I think a lot points to Russian sloppiness/incompetence. It seems there was a lot going on in the airspace above and around Grozny. You have Russian military planes in the air for their attack on Ukraine and at the same time you have Ukrainian drones in the air going to Grozny. That's why they used the GPS-jammers. You also have video of Russian air-defence firing and shooting down a drone. And then you have the damage on the plane that crashed. No birdstrike (as claimed by the Russian) is going to cause that kind of damage in that area of the plane.

What most likely happened in my view, was the plane got shot at by Russian air-defence and sustained that damage. The pilots had to find a different place to go due to the airport in Grozny being closed because of "fog" (which seems rather dodgy with the weather data that was reported for Grozny at the time of the crash). So, they went to Kazakhstan, fought very hard to keep the plane in the air and then tried to land there, but due to the damage they just couldn't do it in a way that would have saved everyone. However, it looks like they still did the best they could and saved as many people as possible.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #17021 on: Today at 05:49:39 am »
Definitely shot down, suspect shit will start to hit the fan today.

Something like this was bound to happen again. It's a dangerous mix of that large part of the world being a mess with wars in multiple locations, comprising incompetent and trigger-happy countries with important and busy air corridors above them.
