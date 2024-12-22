Motive?



I think a lot points to Russian sloppiness/incompetence. It seems there was a lot going on in the airspace above and around Grozny. You have Russian military planes in the air for their attack on Ukraine and at the same time you have Ukrainian drones in the air going to Grozny. That's why they used the GPS-jammers. You also have video of Russian air-defence firing and shooting down a drone. And then you have the damage on the plane that crashed. No birdstrike (as claimed by the Russian) is going to cause that kind of damage in that area of the plane.What most likely happened in my view, was the plane got shot at by Russian air-defence and sustained that damage. The pilots had to find a different place to go due to the airport in Grozny being closed because of "fog" (which seems rather dodgy with the weather data that was reported for Grozny at the time of the crash). So, they went to Kazakhstan, fought very hard to keep the plane in the air and then tried to land there, but due to the damage they just couldn't do it in a way that would have saved everyone. However, it looks like they still did the best they could and saved as many people as possible.