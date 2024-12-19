« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1410748 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16960 on: December 19, 2024, 09:43:10 pm »
Bit getting stuff from North Korea isn't running out of stuff.  Id image NK has huge amounts.  Admittedly running gout of good stuff , or at least not really bad stuff does seem to have happened.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16961 on: December 19, 2024, 10:27:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 19, 2024, 08:36:06 pm
Yes, I did watch the video and I stand by what I said, theres been stories of Russia running out of this, that and the other since the beginning of the war, they were imminently going to run out of missiles, tanks, money, people, you name it they have been about to run out of it and either they dont run out or they do run out and the Russians just change their tactics (which none of these experts ever seem to see coming) which means the bastards keep on going. Without wanting to come across all Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, when it comes to this war Ive had enough of experts, most of them seem to just be stealing a living.

No problem and no offence intended, I do appreciate that there is a lot of propaganda going on even with the sources I've been posting, I'm suspicious myself and I've become selective in my viewing. I'm not convinced Russia has changed tactics though? If anything all they are doing is throwing more men into the meat grinder to gain a little ground and that's getting worse due to the loss of tanks. They are still not providing infantry cover tanks, that's basic military doctrine for the West.

One of the 'jewels' in the crown that Russia has taken is Crimea but that is taking such a beating that it may not be worth keeping.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16962 on: December 19, 2024, 10:41:55 pm »
There's more than a grain of truth in it. Russia has replaced shells with bodies quite a while ago. They couldn't manufacture or replace at the rate they were. But thats very different to running out of weapons full stop.
What's very real is that their economy is in the toilet. A continuation of this war and the ongoing sanctions are destroying them financially.  Again how long they can artificially prop it up with the war economy is debatable.  They're selling oil and gas to their Chinese overlords for a fraction of what it was worth and I've seen estimates of the war costing in the region of half up  to a billion dollars a day. It's staggering and utterly unsustainable.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16963 on: December 19, 2024, 10:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 19, 2024, 10:27:11 pm
No problem and no offence intended, I do appreciate that there is a lot of propaganda going on even with the sources I've been posting, I'm suspicious myself and I've become selective in my viewing. I'm not convinced Russia has changed tactics though? If anything all they are doing is throwing more men into the meat grinder to gain a little ground and that's getting worse due to the loss of tanks. They are still not providing infantry cover tanks, that's basic military doctrine for the West.

One of the 'jewels' in the crown that Russia has taken is Crimea but that is taking such a beating that it may not be worth keeping.

I think one of the oft quoted myths was that Putin had a terminal illness and us on his last legs.

Three years on and hes holding a bombastic end of year review.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16964 on: December 20, 2024, 06:12:01 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 19, 2024, 10:27:11 pm
No problem and no offence intended, I do appreciate that there is a lot of propaganda going on even with the sources I've been posting, I'm suspicious myself and I've become selective in my viewing. I'm not convinced Russia has changed tactics though? If anything all they are doing is throwing more men into the meat grinder to gain a little ground and that's getting worse due to the loss of tanks. They are still not providing infantry cover tanks, that's basic military doctrine for the West.

One of the 'jewels' in the crown that Russia has taken is Crimea but that is taking such a beating that it may not be worth keeping.

When i said they changed tactics I meant first they were launching mostly long range missiles, then switched to drones and then glide bombs for example.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16965 on: December 20, 2024, 09:07:01 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 19, 2024, 10:27:11 pm
No problem and no offence intended, I do appreciate that there is a lot of propaganda going on even with the sources I've been posting, I'm suspicious myself and I've become selective in my viewing. I'm not convinced Russia has changed tactics though? If anything all they are doing is throwing more men into the meat grinder to gain a little ground and that's getting worse due to the loss of tanks. They are still not providing infantry cover tanks, that's basic military doctrine for the West.

One of the 'jewels' in the crown that Russia has taken is Crimea but that is taking such a beating that it may not be worth keeping.

I believe Kiev's strategy is like that along the Donbas front. What the Russians are gaining slowly is a wasteland with cities and towns used as fortresses that are eventually piles of rubble.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16966 on: December 20, 2024, 09:37:20 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on December 19, 2024, 10:41:55 pm
There's more than a grain of truth in it. Russia has replaced shells with bodies quite a while ago. They couldn't manufacture or replace at the rate they were. But thats very different to running out of weapons full stop.
What's very real is that their economy is in the toilet. A continuation of this war and the ongoing sanctions are destroying them financially.  Again how long they can artificially prop it up with the war economy is debatable.  They're selling oil and gas to their Chinese overlords for a fraction of what it was worth and I've seen estimates of the war costing in the region of half up  to a billion dollars a day. It's staggering and utterly unsustainable.

They have lost a lot of artillery pieces and that battle has been evened up, something they've never really had to be on the receiving end of themselves before as that's normally how they break their opponents. Their losses are staggering and as you say it cannot be sustainable.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16967 on: December 20, 2024, 09:38:10 am »
Russia is running out of heavy equipment. They had to switch to almost 100% infantry assaults some time ago in a lot of areas.

They will never completely run dry, but the stocks are not infinite. The claims I've seen for a long time now point to late 2025 into 2026 when it will get really low.

Never saw anyone say it would be anytime in 2024 at all, only Russian trolls making fake claims, nobody sensible on the Ukraine side.

They do run out of high level missiles, which is why there is large breaks in the bombardment of innocent civilians.

The economy is bad, but they get away with it because most of Russia is used to living a completely shit life and don't have it in them to protest against Putin and his mob.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16968 on: December 20, 2024, 09:46:15 am »
There is a reason they have had to turn to North Korea, who are a tiny country really military wise.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16969 on: December 20, 2024, 10:06:34 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 20, 2024, 06:12:01 am
When i said they changed tactics I meant first they were launching mostly long range missiles, then switched to drones and then glide bombs for example.

That is an indication that they are running out of missiles, the glide bombs have a limited range which has been reduced even more with them having to pull aircraft bases back. They can only really 'take' Ukraine with boots on the ground and that is how they are still taking territory but now with less cover from armour. I would say any changes to their approach have been as a direct result of their losses. They expected to take Kiev with a ground assault but were defeated and pushed back. They expected to have air dominance but haven't and have lost a lot of air assets due to Western weapons and Ukrainian tactics. They didn't expect to be using long range missiles at all because by now they would have their own man sat in Kiev.

They certainly didn't expect to still be fighting on after three years. I'm not sure the same is true of Ukraine who seemed to have prepared for this war far better than Russia, their lack of intelligence about the situation on the ground was poor. The Ukrainians were expecting a longer battle even if it became an insurgency. I read somewhere that one of the reasons Ukraine were slow to receive weapons early on was the West were surprised by their success and were preparing to equip them for an insurgency fight which requires a different arsenal than an all out fight with open combat.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16970 on: December 20, 2024, 10:44:27 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 20, 2024, 10:06:34 am
That is an indication that they are running out of missiles, the glide bombs have a limited range which has been reduced even more with them having to pull aircraft bases back. They can only really 'take' Ukraine with boots on the ground and that is how they are still taking territory but now with less cover from armour. I would say any changes to their approach have been as a direct result of their losses. They expected to take Kiev with a ground assault but were defeated and pushed back. They expected to have air dominance but haven't and have lost a lot of air assets due to Western weapons and Ukrainian tactics. They didn't expect to be using long range missiles at all because by now they would have their own man sat in Kiev.

They certainly didn't expect to still be fighting on after three years. I'm not sure the same is true of Ukraine who seemed to have prepared for this war far better than Russia, their lack of intelligence about the situation on the ground was poor. The Ukrainians were expecting a longer battle even if it became an insurgency. I read somewhere that one of the reasons Ukraine were slow to receive weapons early on was the West were surprised by their success and were preparing to equip them for an insurgency fight which requires a different arsenal than an all out fight with open combat.

That's a sane analysis. Thanks.

I agree that the West didn't think they'd pull it off and didn't want to commit patriot systems, jets etc that would end up in Russian hands. It's a different ball game now.

I'm hoping that Trump realizes eventually that sending weapons and refreshing the US stockpile is good for the US economy. Hopefully too the seized Russian assets are used by the Europeans to fund the Ukranian drone factories.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16971 on: December 20, 2024, 11:39:19 am »
I'm hoping somebody has a word in orange skins ear and let's him know they have a chance here to ruin one of their biggest global rivals. Militarily and economically.

If the dick is really all about 'Making America great again' then wrecking Russia when given the chance should be high on his priorities.

Continuing to arm Ukraine correctly and sufficiently will eventually see it becoming too expensive for Russia to carry on, both in terms of money and military equipment, similar to the Soviet-Afghanistan war.

Would take a while of course.

But I have no faith in that orange thing whatsoever.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16972 on: December 20, 2024, 11:40:54 am »
Quote from: rhysd on December 20, 2024, 11:39:19 am
I'm hoping somebody has a word in orange skins ear and let's him know they have a chance here to ruin one of their biggest global rivals. Militarily and economically.

If the dick is really all about 'Making America great again' then wrecking Russia when given the chance should be high on his priorities.

Continuing to arm Ukraine correctly and sufficiently will eventually see it becoming too expensive for Russia to carry on, both in terms of money and military equipment, similar to the Soviet-Afghanistan war.

Would take a while of course.

But I have no faith in that orange thing whatsoever.

This is all said under the assumption that neither he nor his advisors are not compromised.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16973 on: December 20, 2024, 12:36:21 pm »
Hearing Putin say they are almost at achieving their goals in Ukraine suggests to me he is prepping for a truce. He will claim he has what he wanted and tactfully agree to a draw under Trumps threats.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16974 on: December 20, 2024, 01:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 20, 2024, 11:40:54 am
This is all said under the assumption that neither he nor his advisors are not compromised.

Yep.

I have a horrible feeling they are too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16975 on: December 20, 2024, 01:45:45 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on December 20, 2024, 01:31:47 pm
Yep.

I have a horrible feeling they are too.
I actually don't, or at least not in any meaningful way.  There's probably videos of Trump with Russian prostitutes but those sorts things didn't drag Trump down when he was a candidate so they're not going to bother him now he's got the keys to the White House again.  The best thing for Ukraine right now would be Putin threatening Trump.

Trump will love the power of knowing he can decide the outcome of the war.  I'd say it's a toss of a coin as to which side he, and therefore the US, backs.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16976 on: December 20, 2024, 02:15:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 20, 2024, 01:45:45 pm
I actually don't, or at least not in any meaningful way.  There's probably videos of Trump with Russian prostitutes but those sorts things didn't drag Trump down when he was a candidate so they're not going to bother him now he's got the keys to the White House again.  The best thing for Ukraine right now would be Putin threatening Trump.

Trump will love the power of knowing he can decide the outcome of the war.  I'd say it's a toss of a coin as to which side he, and therefore the US, backs.

Here's hoping.

Also there's billions to be made by the big US arms companies, I can see them whispering to Trump as well.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16977 on: December 20, 2024, 04:13:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 20, 2024, 01:45:45 pm
I actually don't, or at least not in any meaningful way.  There's probably videos of Trump with Russian prostitutes but those sorts things didn't drag Trump down when he was a candidate so they're not going to bother him now he's got the keys to the White House again.  The best thing for Ukraine right now would be Putin threatening Trump.

Trump will love the power of knowing he can decide the outcome of the war.  I'd say it's a toss of a coin as to which side he, and therefore the US, backs.

I'd agree it's irrelevant now he's got back in, pretty much untouchable now. He might do absolutely nothing about Ukraine as there will be other priorities and the war could continue to drag on quite possibly for years more. He said that he can solve it in a day but he says a lot of stuff and rarely delivers on it, just hot air, does he even care? His people will more likely be concerned with internal affairs and fixing the democratic system over there rather than foreign policy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16978 on: December 20, 2024, 04:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 20, 2024, 11:40:54 am
This is all said under the assumption that neither he nor his advisors are not compromised.

What could they have on him that would affect him? He's already President and has escaped jail time. Nothing he has done has affected the way his supporters think about him. With all the revelations...his support has grown, not shrunk.

Russia is now openly supporting Venezuela (refugees the border), Iran (Israel and Saudi Arabia's #1 enemy) and is supplying cheap oil to China and India....

Russia is displaying economic weakness these days. Trump is a opportunist predator and could smell that Russia can no longer line his pockets like in the past. When the cross-Ukraine pipelines are shut January 1st, Putin loses a lot of leverage from Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and other Gazprom clients.

One thing Trump is not....is loyal.

I could be wrong. But Trump's self-interest could work in the world's favour here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16979 on: December 20, 2024, 04:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Giono on December 20, 2024, 04:28:40 pm
What could they have on him that would affect him? He's already President and has escaped jail time. Nothing he has done has affected the way his supporters think about him. With all the revelations...his support has grown, not shrunk.

Russia is now openly supporting Venezuela (refugees the border), Iran (Israel and Saudi Arabia's #1 enemy) and is supplying cheap oil to China and India....

Russia is displaying economic weakness these days. Trump is a opportunist predator and could smell that Russia can no longer line his pockets like in the past. When the cross-Ukraine pipelines are shut January 1st, Putin loses a lot of leverage from Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and other Gazprom clients.

One thing Trump is not....is loyal.

I think you need to widen your imagination and dont limit yourself to Russia only having embarrassing material. I think something much more sinister is possible for many governments.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16980 on: December 20, 2024, 04:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 20, 2024, 04:30:36 pm
I think you need to widen your imagination and dont limit yourself to Russia only having embarrassing material. I think something much more sinister is possible for many governments.

What does that mean? Why should Trump care about other governments? What kind of more sinister things? I'm not being a smartass, I'm curious where your imagination is taking you.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16981 on: December 20, 2024, 04:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Giono on December 20, 2024, 04:42:57 pm
What does that mean? Why should Trump care about other governments? What kind of more sinister things? I'm not being a smartass, I'm curious where your imagination is taking you.

Lets just say do you think its impossible that Russia hasnt directly impacted elections or isnt running agents at the very heart of their enemies?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16982 on: December 20, 2024, 04:48:18 pm »
There's always bee the rumours that Trump is in debt to the Russians after they bailed him out a few years ago.

But I don't think anything was ever proven.

Didn't he fire James Comey because he was going to investigate Russian interference and collusion with Trump in the 2016 election?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16983 on: December 20, 2024, 04:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 20, 2024, 04:45:09 pm
Lets just say do you think its impossible that Russia hasnt directly impacted elections or isnt running agents at the very heart of their enemies?

That's so 2016. :)

This past election Biden threw the election. Trump needed no outside assistance.

I don't think Trump is as insecure about this victory. He has a much different agenda these days. He is confident enough to appoint a corpse as a Secretary of Whatever. I could see him not feeling so in debt to Putin.

But you could be right.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16984 on: December 20, 2024, 05:36:42 pm »
A lot of nonsense has been said about Trump being indebted to Putin, it has propagated everywhere including RAWK space too. Some of it is helped by Russian proactive disinformation (which I think is a new-age weapon), but I don't think that has any credibility to that. It's not for this thread to go into the workings of how Trump was elected 8 years ago and now, but consider that it's a lot easier to point the finger elswere rather than looking at the mirror, which Dems should definitely do. The same goes for the Supreme Court.

Trump has autoritarian inclinations, albeit not as much as Putin and Xi. He will, of course sympatize with other people of the same mould. But that's where it all ends. For the Ukraine-Russia issue, Trump may indeed support Russia's agenda more than the Ukrainian one, but not because he likes Putin, but because Ukraine didn't give him the evidence against Biden and Hunter back in 2016. Trump is vindictive and he will try to get even. Ukraine fucked up back then, they should have stood against corruption and for the principle of law, but they sympatized with the Bidens rather than with the US. That's what Trump won't forget.

As for his Russian support, that would equate to victories for Iran, China, and North Korea. Would anyone really think that Trump would help that? Really? Is he that dumb to abandon the (perceived) world dominance by the US and help establish the two-pole model with Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea on the opposite side?! I can't believe he's that fucking stupid... Maybe he is, but I can't believe it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16985 on: December 20, 2024, 06:24:48 pm »
Trump has already threatened BRIC countries with 100% tariffs if they try to launch a currency.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16986 on: December 20, 2024, 08:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Giono on December 20, 2024, 06:24:48 pm
Trump has already threatened BRIC countries with 100% tariffs if they try to launch a currency.
He threatens everything that moves... His words are 100% right half the time.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16987 on: December 20, 2024, 09:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Giono on December 20, 2024, 06:24:48 pm
Trump has already threatened BRIC countries with 100% tariffs if they try to launch a currency.

It's amazing.  Tariffs are the answer to every problem.  Thank god we now have a stable genius who's cracked it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16988 on: Yesterday at 12:23:00 pm »
An interesting section in this video covering the 'Russia/Ukraine war in the Trump era'.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/rXSbttmX4tw?si=VJQg1MB8eKWiV2Mf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/rXSbttmX4tw?si=VJQg1MB8eKWiV2Mf</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16989 on: Yesterday at 01:13:34 pm »
It's looking like things are getting worse by the day. There was a report about Ukraine's manpower shortages and the orks are gaining ground all the time now. Orks can add other orks from NK and so on to their ranks, but if there are significant boots from other countries on Ukraine's territory helping them, it's a no-no and too risky - what a funny world we live in, eh.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/dec/21/russia-win-ukraine-vladimir-putin-europe

The above article is asking the right question, but very light in its conclusions. The bastard has been invading for years and talking of a new world order but EU/NATO can't get their act together. Very much like 1938 where I'm afraid it's just too late now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16990 on: Yesterday at 02:08:12 pm »
There are no similarities to 1938. The thing I found shocking in that article is that compulsory military service is only for 25yrs old and up. Ukraine is not at full conscription of the male adult population. 


In 1938, all of Europe was still rebuilding from WW1 and coming off nearly 10 years of a global depression. There was no appetite for war except in Germany.


In 1938 Germany was not a major trading partner. Neither were Austria or the Czechs. However 3 years ago Russian oligarchs were big buyers of UK, French and other's real estate. Russia was a buyer of Germany industrial output like cars and Germany was a big byer of natural gas, as were Eastern European countries like Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Austria. The Baltics too. That explains a lot of the slowness in Europe's response at first.


But Europe has been weening itself off Russian nat gas, and the oligarchs playthings in the Riveiera and  London have been seized. Russians are now heading to places like Argentina. So Europe is not so dependent.


In 1938, the US was out of the Nations League. In 2024 Sweden and Finland actually joined NATO and NATO countries like have troops stationed in bordering states like Canada in Latvia for example. Thatks a huge difference.


In 1938, nobody was sending arms to the Czechs or other countries. In the last few years many countries have been sending armaments to Ukraine, including non European countries like Canada, the US, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina and others. Yes, initially there was hesitancy to send the big stuff like jet fighters as most people believed that the Ukraine would probably be run over and there was fear to lose valuable weapons/technology to the Russians. However that reticence is gone.


In 1938 Germany was actually seen as an economic model worth copying and their war production was a huge part of their industrial production., not consumer goods. They were able to send bombers to Franco in the 30s.  But in 2025 Russia will run out of tanjs and other weapons and their economy is very weak and fragile. They could not fund nor help their client state in Syria.


Sure, I sound like a glass half full kinda guy. But I think we are at a tipping point and European resolve is stronger now than 3 years ago. With their drones, Ukraine has a technological edge over Russia. NATO countries are talking about sending military instructors into Ukraine itself. Many European countries have ramped up defence spending and are taking continental defence more seriously, especially with Trump soon to be in charge in the US. And the remaining Russian gas revenue from Europe will be cut off Jan 1.


Of course Ukraine is beat up, tired and grieving. But they have incredible resolve. And they will certainly have a sort of Marshall Plan after this is over. And hopefully Russia's silent oligarchs will pay that bill. :)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16991 on: Today at 10:30:33 am »
Glass almost full guy, I'd say! But then, I've lived my whole life next door to them, so..

But you can't say so absolutely, that there are no similarities, of course there are. You're comparing the economical details and NATO to Nations League, but take a look at the bigger political picture and the readiness of western countries and you'll see a lot that repeats, as history always does. And even the Nations League in the 30's was seen by many as a deterrent/diplomatic body that makes any repeat of the first world war impossible. That dind't last long.

The ideological similarities aren't too far - what Germany had back then compared to r**sia now doesn't matter, if you have a megalomaniac dictator intent on invading and subduing other nations, building massive armies, then it really is the same thing. And it's all coming at a time, when the western countries are weaker in their alliances (starting with brexit, then trump in US, then right-wing allies in position in Hungary etc), economy and Germany and France are currently both struggling with their internal politics. There is a surge in far-right popularity all over Europe, even here in the Baltics, just like there was in the 30s. And the US is about to turn isolationist, just like in the 30s.

There is a lot of talk of coming round the table for a solution once the orange git gets to power, where the four large provinces and everything else the orks have conquered will be given away to appease a short-term peace solution. This is happening, because the west aren't strong enough. The exact same appeasement was made with Sudetenland for Germany, with them promising to stop any territorial claims after they got those areas from the Czechs - and what was Germany's excuse? There is a mostly German-speaking population. Guess what the excuse was initially with Crimea. After this short-term solution Germany took all of then-Chechzia as it had Austria and the Munich agreement was all but a piece of toilet paper. After Ukraine cedes their land, what's to stop the orks regrouping and taking the rest? Or indeed threaten Moldova and us here in the Baltics? Belarus is already an example of modern-day Anschluss.

In short - the comparisons are real in terms of balance of power. The bric countries smell blood while the west is struggling, just like axis back when. And when NATO's and EU's alliances are strained further they will make their move and if the alliances don't react the dominoes start falling and it's everyone out for themselves.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16992 on: Today at 10:44:17 am »
Quote from: baltic out here on Yesterday at 01:13:34 pm
It's looking like things are getting worse by the day. There was a report about Ukraine's manpower shortages and the orks are gaining ground all the time now. Orks can add other orks from NK and so on to their ranks, but if there are significant boots from other countries on Ukraine's territory helping them, it's a no-no and too risky - what a funny world we live in, eh.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/dec/21/russia-win-ukraine-vladimir-putin-europe

The above article is asking the right question, but very light in its conclusions. The bastard has been invading for years and talking of a new world order but EU/NATO can't get their act together. Very much like 1938 where I'm afraid it's just too late now.

Totally agree, the same mistakes being made time after time because we don't learn from history so don't be surprised when it happens all over again. Had the west backed Ukraine is the very beginning with everything they had, we could have solved or severely dented the worlds worst aggressor. Instead, he's going to end up thinking he's won. Just a disaster all around for democracy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16993 on: Today at 11:37:42 am »
Of course there are similarities. We are made of the same stuff. Governments are motivated by self-interest, fear, and survival.

But there are different stories, precedents and economic realities.

For example, you say America is going back to isolationism. That is far too simple a statement. In 1938, America was truly isolationist. The isolationism in 2024 that you're talking about is a fraction of that.
America's insertion into WW1 was totally exceptional. And afterwards they created a Nations league that they themselves never joined. They turned their back on Europe almost immediately.They were hyper isolationist. And They waited until 1942 before getting involved in another European War that was truly global.
After WW2 they had the Marshall Plan, and big military bases in Germany, Italy and the UK. They created the United Nations and joined it this time. They created NATO and it has been expanding right up until this year.

In the 30s you'd be hard pressed to find much foreign made products in American homes. These days you couldn't go a day without buying something imported. The US is so tied into the global market that the US dollar IS the global currency of exchange. Everyone is learning American English as that is the language of global commerce. America is plugged in far more in 2024 than they could have imagined in 1938. Back then Budweiser was 'an American beer" (although the recipe was from Czech), but now people are drinking Budvar, Pilsner Urquel, and other imported Czech beers.

Yes, there is a pendulum swing to some isolationism in the US. But you can't undo all that has been created over the last 75 years overnight. The images of Kiev are on American TVs every night and in American social media 24/7.

In 1938 there was no European cohesion of business and political interests. In 2024 we have the EU and NATO. Yes, there was Brexit, but that was a flawed referendum and for proof poll the popularity of Brexit these days. There are more countries who want in. Is there a clamor for the UK to get out of NATO or are there even more countries who want in? In 1938 there was no international consensus or international trade links to deconstruct. There was nothing underpinning peace. There was nothing to lose by sacrificing Austria or the Czechs. These days...

Yes, the far right is tapping into unhappiness and disillusionment with the way things are structured in a new highly competitive world with globalization, AI, de-industrialization, gender parity, oligopolies, global warming and other changes and challenges. Yes, Europe has also been a hotbed of nationalistic peoples. Such a small percentage of the world yet the number of war dead of Europe is staggering over the centuries. But, with the EU and NATO Europe has had a remarkable time of relative peace.
So yes, we are made of the same stuff as we were in 1938. But our self-interest is tied to much different relationships to each other than it was back then. For example, why doesn't your friend Orban leave the EU if he is such a great leader? Why hasn't he made war on his neighbors in Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine to turn back the clock to 'Greater Hungary'? Because he is sucking hard at the EU teat and can't go it alone. Because they are in NATO and Hungary would lose. It is not in his best interest.
Instead he poses for pictures while he farts in the EU bath. Why does he support Russian interests like in Georgia against his EU colleagues who voted to sanction Georgian officials? Cause Russian gas is what fuels his small economy and heats his voters' homes.

Yes, some things still apply as they did in 1938. But the conditions that affect decisions are so much different.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16994 on: Today at 11:40:07 am »
Quote from: baltic out here on Today at 10:30:33 am
I've lived my whole life next door to them, so..
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 10:44:17 am
Totally agree, the same mistakes being made time after time because we don't learn from history so don't be surprised when it happens all over again.
This and this.

Also, to quote Kaja Kallas, former Estonian PM and now the EU's High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, "We knew our neighbour then  we know our neighbour now." She also received an apology last year or the year before from Western European 'experts', saying, "We should have listened to you earlier!"

They're still not listening properly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16995 on: Today at 11:47:14 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 10:44:17 am
Totally agree, the same mistakes being made time after time because we don't learn from history so don't be surprised when it happens all over again. Had the west backed Ukraine is the very beginning with everything they had, we could have solved or severely dented the worlds worst aggressor. Instead, he's going to end up thinking he's won. Just a disaster all around for democracy.

Disagree.

We do learn from history. How about the Marshall Plan? America learned after WW1 that starving the losers of the war and crippling their economy was not in America's long term economic interests. Instead after WW2 they pumped money into Europe to rebuild and we have the Europe of today because of it. The EU carried on that trend investing heavily in Spanish infrastructure and then Eastern Europe as it expanded. With German unification the trend continued too. Victor Orban loves that money. So he pisses in the tent, but doesn't leave it.

There will be a Marshall Plan style investment in Ukraine after the War and some of it is beginning now. And there will be investment opportunities too.

Live and learn. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16996 on: Today at 12:43:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 20, 2024, 01:45:45 pm
I actually don't, or at least not in any meaningful way.  There's probably videos of Trump with Russian prostitutes but those sorts things didn't drag Trump down when he was a candidate so they're not going to bother him now he's got the keys to the White House again.  The best thing for Ukraine right now would be Putin threatening Trump.

Trump will love the power of knowing he can decide the outcome of the war.  I'd say it's a toss of a coin as to which side he, and therefore the US, backs.



Video of him with underage Russian girls, the type his best pal Epstein provided, would destroy him, even with his voter base. For that reason alone, he would never do anything that displeases Putin.
