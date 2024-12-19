Of course there are similarities. We are made of the same stuff. Governments are motivated by self-interest, fear, and survival.



But there are different stories, precedents and economic realities.



For example, you say America is going back to isolationism. That is far too simple a statement. In 1938, America was truly isolationist. The isolationism in 2024 that you're talking about is a fraction of that.

America's insertion into WW1 was totally exceptional. And afterwards they created a Nations league that they themselves never joined. They turned their back on Europe almost immediately.They were hyper isolationist. And They waited until 1942 before getting involved in another European War that was truly global.

After WW2 they had the Marshall Plan, and big military bases in Germany, Italy and the UK. They created the United Nations and joined it this time. They created NATO and it has been expanding right up until this year.



In the 30s you'd be hard pressed to find much foreign made products in American homes. These days you couldn't go a day without buying something imported. The US is so tied into the global market that the US dollar IS the global currency of exchange. Everyone is learning American English as that is the language of global commerce. America is plugged in far more in 2024 than they could have imagined in 1938. Back then Budweiser was 'an American beer" (although the recipe was from Czech), but now people are drinking Budvar, Pilsner Urquel, and other imported Czech beers.



Yes, there is a pendulum swing to some isolationism in the US. But you can't undo all that has been created over the last 75 years overnight. The images of Kiev are on American TVs every night and in American social media 24/7.



In 1938 there was no European cohesion of business and political interests. In 2024 we have the EU and NATO. Yes, there was Brexit, but that was a flawed referendum and for proof poll the popularity of Brexit these days. There are more countries who want in. Is there a clamor for the UK to get out of NATO or are there even more countries who want in? In 1938 there was no international consensus or international trade links to deconstruct. There was nothing underpinning peace. There was nothing to lose by sacrificing Austria or the Czechs. These days...



Yes, the far right is tapping into unhappiness and disillusionment with the way things are structured in a new highly competitive world with globalization, AI, de-industrialization, gender parity, oligopolies, global warming and other changes and challenges. Yes, Europe has also been a hotbed of nationalistic peoples. Such a small percentage of the world yet the number of war dead of Europe is staggering over the centuries. But, with the EU and NATO Europe has had a remarkable time of relative peace.

So yes, we are made of the same stuff as we were in 1938. But our self-interest is tied to much different relationships to each other than it was back then. For example, why doesn't your friend Orban leave the EU if he is such a great leader? Why hasn't he made war on his neighbors in Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine to turn back the clock to 'Greater Hungary'? Because he is sucking hard at the EU teat and can't go it alone. Because they are in NATO and Hungary would lose. It is not in his best interest.

Instead he poses for pictures while he farts in the EU bath. Why does he support Russian interests like in Georgia against his EU colleagues who voted to sanction Georgian officials? Cause Russian gas is what fuels his small economy and heats his voters' homes.



Yes, some things still apply as they did in 1938. But the conditions that affect decisions are so much different.

