There are no similarities to 1938. The thing I found shocking in that article is that compulsory military service is only for 25yrs old and up. Ukraine is not at full conscription of the male adult population.
In 1938, all of Europe was still rebuilding from WW1 and coming off nearly 10 years of a global depression. There was no appetite for war except in Germany.
In 1938 Germany was not a major trading partner. Neither were Austria or the Czechs. However 3 years ago Russian oligarchs were big buyers of UK, French and other's real estate. Russia was a buyer of Germany industrial output like cars and Germany was a big byer of natural gas, as were Eastern European countries like Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Austria. The Baltics too. That explains a lot of the slowness in Europe's response at first.
But Europe has been weening itself off Russian nat gas, and the oligarchs playthings in the Riveiera and London have been seized. Russians are now heading to places like Argentina. So Europe is not so dependent.
In 1938, the US was out of the Nations League. In 2024 Sweden and Finland actually joined NATO and NATO countries like have troops stationed in bordering states like Canada in Latvia for example. Thatks a huge difference.
In 1938, nobody was sending arms to the Czechs or other countries. In the last few years many countries have been sending armaments to Ukraine, including non European countries like Canada, the US, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina and others. Yes, initially there was hesitancy to send the big stuff like jet fighters as most people believed that the Ukraine would probably be run over and there was fear to lose valuable weapons/technology to the Russians. However that reticence is gone.
In 1938 Germany was actually seen as an economic model worth copying and their war production was a huge part of their industrial production., not consumer goods. They were able to send bombers to Franco in the 30s. But in 2025 Russia will run out of tanjs and other weapons and their economy is very weak and fragile. They could not fund nor help their client state in Syria.
Sure, I sound like a glass half full kinda guy. But I think we are at a tipping point and European resolve is stronger now than 3 years ago. With their drones, Ukraine has a technological edge over Russia. NATO countries are talking about sending military instructors into Ukraine itself. Many European countries have ramped up defence spending and are taking continental defence more seriously, especially with Trump soon to be in charge in the US. And the remaining Russian gas revenue from Europe will be cut off Jan 1.
Of course Ukraine is beat up, tired and grieving. But they have incredible resolve. And they will certainly have a sort of Marshall Plan after this is over. And hopefully Russia's silent oligarchs will pay that bill.