Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1407127 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16920 on: December 13, 2024, 11:14:12 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December 13, 2024, 03:50:13 pm
Everyone needs to realize that the entire notion of peace talks is very much a Russian propaganda trap.
Putin doesnt want peace, he wants all of Ukraine and Im sure his advisors will tell him its possible.

The real question is what happens when Trump realizes this. Maybe he simply abandons Ukraine, but he could also get angry at Putin for ruining his peace plan. Another factor is that Trump abandonding europe will be terrible for US arms sales.

Ukraine wont have any choice but to continue, as Putin has shown that surrender would mean genocide with millions executed and sent to Siberia. Europe are reacting slowly, but there is a strong buildup of arms production. Ukraine is also expanding. With the Soviet stockpiles running dry, it wont be an easy victory for Putin even without US support.

This is it for me, the CIA get it in terms of security within Europe provides security for the US but Trump doesn't get it. He is motivated by profit and greed and could still see this as an opportunity to make a few quid. My gut feeling is that he just wants to throw Ukraine under the bus though, but I don't think the European countries will accept that and will continue backing them. I think that if the European countries put their heads together, they'd be able to defeat Russia without US help - but it's a big IF on that one. I think the likes of Canada, Australia and NZ would also be willing to up their support to this cause. It just needs a consensus on a way forward whilst disregarding the US who are unlikely to have a coherent foreign policy going forward.
Offline Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16921 on: December 14, 2024, 01:50:46 am »
Now that Syria could be clear for a pipeline to Europe, it could change Europe's dependence on Russian gas and may drop the market price of Russian natural gas.


Trump may be influenced by his rich mideast buddies like the Saudis to keep supporting Ukraine to deny Russia a pipeline route through Ukraine to Europe.


And Trump wants to be the peacemaker. Russia rolling over Ukraine will not be perceived as any kind of great peace plan by maga world. He would look weak.


I don't believe it is a forgone conclusion that Trump will abandon Ukraine. He is an idiot, so I could be wrong. But abandoning Ukraine will greatly eclipse the memory of the Afghan withdrawal
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16922 on: December 14, 2024, 10:25:22 am »
Glide bomb attacks by Russia reportedly down 71%, as a result of long range western missiles forcing them to move their bombers back out of range. Probably explains why Trump has recently criticised long range strikes on Russia, you can tell something is working when Putin is throwing his toys out of the pram.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16923 on: December 14, 2024, 10:38:30 am »
Quote from: Giono on December 14, 2024, 01:50:46 am
Now that Syria could be clear for a pipeline to Europe, it could change Europe's dependence on Russian gas and may drop the market price of Russian natural gas.


Trump may be influenced by his rich mideast buddies like the Saudis to keep supporting Ukraine to deny Russia a pipeline route through Ukraine to Europe.


And Trump wants to be the peacemaker. Russia rolling over Ukraine will not be perceived as any kind of great peace plan by maga world. He would look weak.


I don't believe it is a forgone conclusion that Trump will abandon Ukraine. He is an idiot, so I could be wrong. But abandoning Ukraine will greatly eclipse the memory of the Afghan withdrawal

The Maga's don't care about Ukraine, they've been brainwashed to think that Zelenskyy is the problem.

With regards to the pipeline, I thought this was quite an interesting read:-

https://www.news.com.au/world/middle-east/is-the-fight-over-a-gas-pipeline-fuelling-the-worlds-bloodiest-conflict/news-story/74efcba9554c10bd35e280b63a9afb74
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16924 on: December 14, 2024, 10:41:44 am »
Quote from: Giono on December 14, 2024, 01:50:46 am
Now that Syria could be clear for a pipeline to Europe, it could change Europe's dependence on Russian gas and may drop the market price of Russian natural gas.


Trump may be influenced by his rich mideast buddies like the Saudis to keep supporting Ukraine to deny Russia a pipeline route through Ukraine to Europe.


And Trump wants to be the peacemaker. Russia rolling over Ukraine will not be perceived as any kind of great peace plan by maga world. He would look weak.


I don't believe it is a forgone conclusion that Trump will abandon Ukraine. He is an idiot, so I could be wrong. But abandoning Ukraine will greatly eclipse the memory of the Afghan withdrawal

USA abandoning Ukraine and allowing Russia to take over is a peace plan for the loonies. No weapons = no fighting = peace plan.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16925 on: December 14, 2024, 10:55:27 am »
A Reminder.

Trump voters tell NBC Reporter that Russia is not our enemy

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W4xPGwbSOnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W4xPGwbSOnw</a>
Online jepovic

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16926 on: December 14, 2024, 12:20:21 pm »
Trump could do a complete 180 though, and the whole party would follow like sheep. Hes not predictable.
Offline The holly and the jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16927 on: December 14, 2024, 12:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 14, 2024, 10:41:44 am
USA abandoning Ukraine and allowing Russia to take over is a peace plan for the loonies. No weapons = no fighting = peace plan.

It was the most predictable thing ever though Gerry, which is why Trump getting in is such a disaster. But once again, it's the fact that we didn't back them enough in the beginning of the war which is the reason that all of this, is now possible.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16928 on: December 14, 2024, 01:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 14, 2024, 10:55:27 am
A Reminder.

Trump voters tell NBC Reporter that Russia is not our enemy

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W4xPGwbSOnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W4xPGwbSOnw</a>

So, they love Commies now?
Offline Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16929 on: December 14, 2024, 09:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 14, 2024, 10:38:30 am
The Maga's don't care about Ukraine, they've been brainwashed to think that Zelenskyy is the problem.

With regards to the pipeline, I thought this was quite an interesting read:-

https://www.news.com.au/world/middle-east/is-the-fight-over-a-gas-pipeline-fuelling-the-worlds-bloodiest-conflict/news-story/74efcba9554c10bd35e280b63a9afb74

If the ocassional maga kook interviewed for freak value about loving Russia was actualky a large group of people, Senators and Houe members wouldn't have been so supportive of Ukraine support. Not every Republican is ready to wave the white flag.




Thanks for the article. The bottom line is: bye bye all those Gazprom ads during footy matches!
Offline Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16930 on: December 14, 2024, 09:15:20 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December 14, 2024, 12:20:21 pm
Trump could do a complete 180 though, and the whole party would follow like sheep. Hes not predictable.

I think the aggressive talk by Canadian politicians about countering tariffs is indicative that they believe he can be influenced. Even by Canadian politicians that are more naturally aligned with maga.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16931 on: December 14, 2024, 09:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Giono on December 14, 2024, 09:04:39 pm
If the occasional maga kook interviewed for freak value about loving Russia was actually a large group of people, Senators and House members wouldn't have been so supportive of Ukraine support. Not every Republican is ready to wave the white flag.


Thanks for the article. The bottom line is: bye bye all those Gazprom ads during footy matches!

The Republicans are hardly united on backing Ukraine and there is enough opposition to be concerned about it.

How stalled U.S. aid for Ukraine exemplifies GOPs softening stance on Russia

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/how-stalled-u-s-aid-for-ukraine-exemplifies-gops-softening-stance-on-russia
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16932 on: December 14, 2024, 09:49:00 pm »
Ukraine is doing deals with the US to extract minerals, chief bellend Musk would have his slimey hands all over a bit of cheap lithium on us tax payers dollars.
Online jepovic

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16933 on: December 14, 2024, 11:05:53 pm »
Russia bringing in North Korea could be a blunder. Siding with NK would be a lot to stomach even for Trump.
Plus, theres a possibility that S Korea starts supplying Ukraine with weapons, from their massive stockpiles
Offline stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16934 on: December 14, 2024, 11:12:07 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December 14, 2024, 11:05:53 pm
Russia bringing in North Korea could be a blunder. Siding with NK would be a lot to stomach even for Trump.


He exchanged love letters with their dear leader and his followers lapped it up. No way is that a blunder. His followers and large parts of the GOP have completely lost the plot in terms of what is right and wrong.
Offline Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16935 on: December 15, 2024, 02:09:00 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 14, 2024, 09:44:26 pm
The Republicans are hardly united on backing Ukraine and there is enough opposition to be concerned about it.

How stalled U.S. aid for Ukraine exemplifies GOPs softening stance on Russia

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/how-stalled-u-s-aid-for-ukraine-exemplifies-gops-softening-stance-on-russia

They don't have to be united against Russia...there just has to be enough of them.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16936 on: December 15, 2024, 11:39:58 am »
Quote from: stoa on December 14, 2024, 11:12:07 pm
He exchanged love letters with their dear leader and his followers lapped it up. No way is that a blunder. His followers and large parts of the GOP have completely lost the plot in terms of what is right and wrong.

He identifies with fascist leaders, it's what he aspires to be. They're a template not an enemy. Plus he's dumb enough to believe they're friends.
Offline Riquende

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16937 on: December 15, 2024, 01:57:26 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December 14, 2024, 11:05:53 pm
Siding with NK would be a lot to stomach even for Trump.

Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16938 on: December 15, 2024, 04:57:20 pm »
Extremely close footage of a Ukrainian drone hitting a target in Chechnya this morning.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/1hep7ct/the_footage_of_a_ukrainian_uav_successfully/

I remember they were using small planes converted to drones for long range attacks about a year ago but hadn't heard any mention of them for a while, looks like they're still doing work.
Offline Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16939 on: December 15, 2024, 06:41:51 pm »
It turns out there is still a pipeline shipping Russian natural gas through Ukraine to Europe. But that 5 year contract expires Jan 1, 2025...

That pipeline goes to supply Hungary, Austria and Slovakia. Now I understand why they are the 3 European countries not supportive of Ukraine. The other Euro countries have LNG ports.


https://www.bruegel.org/analysis/end-russian-gas-transit-ukraine-and-options-eu


Makes the proposed Syrian natural gas pipelines from the gulf states to Europe even more interesting.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16940 on: December 15, 2024, 08:41:23 pm »
I wouldnt get too excited about the Syrian pipeline just yet, realistically it will take years for Syria to become stable enough that anyone is going to commit to paying for it, then to build it, and then after all that you have to consider that if it goes via Turkey your giving them an awful lot of leverage over Europe and not sure thats a great idea either.
Offline Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16941 on: Yesterday at 01:41:19 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 15, 2024, 08:41:23 pm
I wouldnt get too excited about the Syrian pipeline just yet, realistically it will take years for Syria to become stable enough that anyone is going to commit to paying for it, then to build it, and then after all that you have to consider that if it goes via Turkey your giving them an awful lot of leverage over Europe and not sure thats a great idea either.

I think Turkey would prefer a pipeline than having oil tankers break in half in the Black Sea...

And it could be built fast with Gulf money. Qatar had pulled their embassy years ago and has announced they will build a new one already. They have the big natural gas deposits in the gulf.


They built huge football stadiums and infrastructure for the World Cup. They have the know how for large infrastructure orojects.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16942 on: Yesterday at 08:05:11 am »
Offline Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16943 on: Yesterday at 08:18:10 pm »
First reported North Korean deaths in the Kursk area.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16944 on: Yesterday at 08:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 01:41:19 am
I think Turkey would prefer a pipeline than having oil tankers break in half in the Black Sea...

And it could be built fast with Gulf money. Qatar had pulled their embassy years ago and has announced they will build a new one already. They have the big natural gas deposits in the gulf.


They built huge football stadiums and infrastructure for the World Cup. They have the know how for large infrastructure orojects.

Its a gas pipeline being talked about, not an oil pipeline.

Im sure Turkey would love a gas pipeline running through their country, theyll get paid handsomely for it. Whether its good for Europe to have its energy needs in the hands of someone like Erdogan is more my concern/question.

And yes, the Qataris have built a load of football stadiums, they still took years to build though. A pipeline from Qatar to the edge of Europe is about 3,000Km as the crow flies crossing the Saudi desert, Jordan or Iraq, then Syria and then on to Turkey, and not only does whoever build the pipeline need to deal with corrupt governments and officials and terrorists you also have one of the world major earthquake zones to deal with.
Offline Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16945 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:38:54 pm
Its a gas pipeline being talked about, not an oil pipeline.

Im sure Turkey would love a gas pipeline running through their country, theyll get paid handsomely for it. Whether its good for Europe to have its energy needs in the hands of someone like Erdogan is more my concern/question.

And yes, the Qataris have built a load of football stadiums, they still took years to build though. A pipeline from Qatar to the edge of Europe is about 3,000Km as the crow flies crossing the Saudi desert, Jordan or Iraq, then Syria and then on to Turkey, and not only does whoever build the pipeline need to deal with corrupt governments and officials and terrorists you also have one of the world major earthquake zones to deal with.

You prefer dealing with Russia? They're not corrupt at all. You think they're the good guys?

I trust Jordan more than them. Turkey is in NATO, wants to be in the EU, and has been helping Ukraine. They have been helping the Syrian rebels.  But they're the bad guys?

Right now liquified natural gas shipments from the Gulf to Europe have to go through the straights of Hormuz (Iran), then negotiate the Scylla and Charybdis of Somali pirates and Yemeni Houthis, then pay the Egyptians to go through the Suez.

Sure, a pipeline is a challenge. But the current obstacle course is a great incentive to build an alternative.

Canada has built 1000s of kms of pipelines from the Pacific to the Atlantic: over the Rockies through the great white north of rocks, trees and swamps. And of course through insane winter weather and hot summers.

Surely there is sufficient capital to build a fraction of that network through a flat desert. Syria and Iraq have gas too and will be self-interested to get it done and make it reliable and reasonably priced.

But you prefer Putin in charge of European gas supply.

Offline TSC

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16946 on: Today at 06:50:00 am »
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16947 on: Today at 08:44:30 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm
You prefer dealing with Russia? They're not corrupt at all. You think they're the good guys?

I trust Jordan more than them. Turkey is in NATO, wants to be in the EU, and has been helping Ukraine. They have been helping the Syrian rebels.  But they're the bad guys?

Right now liquified natural gas shipments from the Gulf to Europe have to go through the straights of Hormuz (Iran), then negotiate the Scylla and Charybdis of Somali pirates and Yemeni Houthis, then pay the Egyptians to go through the Suez.

Sure, a pipeline is a challenge. But the current obstacle course is a great incentive to build an alternative.

Canada has built 1000s of kms of pipelines from the Pacific to the Atlantic: over the Rockies through the great white north of rocks, trees and swamps. And of course through insane winter weather and hot summers.

Surely there is sufficient capital to build a fraction of that network through a flat desert. Syria and Iraq have gas too and will be self-interested to get it done and make it reliable and reasonably priced.

But you prefer Putin in charge of European gas supply.



Where did I say we should continue to rely on Russia or Putin? Please show me where I said that.

Im not doubting the usefulness of Syrian pipeline, but the challenges will take time to overcome, it will be years until its ready, certainly id say after the Ukraine war is over.
