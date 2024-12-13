Its a gas pipeline being talked about, not an oil pipeline.
Im sure Turkey would love a gas pipeline running through their country, theyll get paid handsomely for it. Whether its good for Europe to have its energy needs in the hands of someone like Erdogan is more my concern/question.
And yes, the Qataris have built a load of football stadiums, they still took years to build though. A pipeline from Qatar to the edge of Europe is about 3,000Km as the crow flies crossing the Saudi desert, Jordan or Iraq, then Syria and then on to Turkey, and not only does whoever build the pipeline need to deal with corrupt governments and officials and terrorists you also have one of the world major earthquake zones to deal with.
You prefer dealing with Russia? They're not corrupt at all. You think they're the good guys?
I trust Jordan more than them. Turkey is in NATO, wants to be in the EU, and has been helping Ukraine. They have been helping the Syrian rebels. But they're the bad guys?
Right now liquified natural gas shipments from the Gulf to Europe have to go through the straights of Hormuz (Iran), then negotiate the Scylla and Charybdis of Somali pirates and Yemeni Houthis, then pay the Egyptians to go through the Suez.
Sure, a pipeline is a challenge. But the current obstacle course is a great incentive to build an alternative.
Canada has built 1000s of kms of pipelines from the Pacific to the Atlantic: over the Rockies through the great white north of rocks, trees and swamps. And of course through insane winter weather and hot summers.
Surely there is sufficient capital to build a fraction of that network through a flat desert. Syria and Iraq have gas too and will be self-interested to get it done and make it reliable and reasonably priced.
But you prefer Putin in charge of European gas supply.