Everyone needs to realize that the entire notion of peace talks is very much a Russian propaganda trap.

Putin doesnt want peace, he wants all of Ukraine and Im sure his advisors will tell him its possible.



The real question is what happens when Trump realizes this. Maybe he simply abandons Ukraine, but he could also get angry at Putin for ruining his peace plan. Another factor is that Trump abandonding europe will be terrible for US arms sales.



Ukraine wont have any choice but to continue, as Putin has shown that surrender would mean genocide with millions executed and sent to Siberia. Europe are reacting slowly, but there is a strong buildup of arms production. Ukraine is also expanding. With the Soviet stockpiles running dry, it wont be an easy victory for Putin even without US support.



This is it for me, the CIA get it in terms of security within Europe provides security for the US but Trump doesn't get it. He is motivated by profit and greed and could still see this as an opportunity to make a few quid. My gut feeling is that he just wants to throw Ukraine under the bus though, but I don't think the European countries will accept that and will continue backing them. I think that if the European countries put their heads together, they'd be able to defeat Russia without US help - but it's a big IF on that one. I think the likes of Canada, Australia and NZ would also be willing to up their support to this cause. It just needs a consensus on a way forward whilst disregarding the US who are unlikely to have a coherent foreign policy going forward.