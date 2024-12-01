I said direct military security threat. Russia can't touch the USA.



There are other kinds of threats, the threat to liberal democracy for one. But the USA is a bigger threat to itself in that regard. Economic threat? You may be right, but we have a US President who is about to test US reliance on imports through tariffs. Trump has shown that we cannot rely on the USA to continue its role as leader of the free world, or as an unquestioned free-market economic ally. That is yet another area that Europe is going to have to learn to rely on intself. And again, we can't say we weren't warned.



But in terms of lives lost, refugees, attacks on infrastructure, nuclear blackmail, it is Europe, not the USA, that is going to suffer.



As far as Trump and his party of dodgers are concerned they think they can influence Putin. Putin, will kick that into touch the moment any "peace" talks begin and that is where it will get interesting. When Trump realises he cannot control Putin, what will be the reaction, at the moment we can only guess. But if he is continually made a fool of by Putin than he will come under enormous pressure to do something. In that situation not even Trump will be able to turn his back. It's how crap everything becomes between Trump realising he has no influence that is the biggest danger to Europe. That is where Europe has to remain strong and resolute.