Of course the US is under threat, it has to import stuff to survive how can you possibly believe Putin driving further into Europe isn't some sort of threat to them? This idea that it doesn't affect them is dangerous nonsense that Trump would love to read.
I don't disagree that Europe has to do more for itself, I've said the same myself on here. But let's stop thinking that the US has no responsibilities, if we want a free world to continue, we all have to stand up to Putin.
I said direct military security threat. Russia can't touch the USA.
There are other kinds of threats, the threat to liberal democracy for one. But the USA is a bigger threat to itself in that regard. Economic threat? You may be right, but we have a US President who is about to test US reliance on imports through tariffs. Trump has shown that we cannot rely on the USA to continue its role as leader of the free world, or as an unquestioned free-market economic ally. That is yet another area that Europe is going to have to learn to rely on intself. And again, we can't say we weren't warned.
But in terms of lives lost, refugees, attacks on infrastructure, nuclear blackmail, it is Europe, not the USA, that is going to suffer.