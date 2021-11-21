« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

WTF?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16720 on: Yesterday at 03:32:17 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:12:41 pm
Ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov (who criticised Putins Ukraine invasion) dies in fall from building in St Petersburg

In the Guardian a few hours ago.

Yikes. Poor brave man.

Sounds legit. Those ballet dancers are notoriously clumsy on their feet...
rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16721 on: Yesterday at 04:12:03 pm
It really is horribly similar to early Hitler.

Just poking and pushing over years, seeing what he can get away with.

It should have been nipped in the bud in 2014 when he just waltzed into Crimea and nobody did anything. Then started the Donbas war, even shooting down a civilian jet liner. Nothing happened and it's made him bolder.

In fact earlier than 2014, it was clear what he wanted when the then president of Ukraine (forget his name) backed out of joining the EU at the last minute, then signed an agreement with Russia instead. Then the maidan protests, etc.

Now he has his pet in the white house, who would bet against him invading one of the baltics, knowing NATO, without the US, probably couldn't stop him?
So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16722 on: Yesterday at 04:18:06 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 04:12:03 pm
It really is horribly similar to early Hitler.

Just poking and pushing over years, seeing what he can get away with.

It should have been nipped in the bud in 2014 when he just waltzed into Crimea and nobody did anything. Then started the Donbas war, even shooting down a civilian jet liner. Nothing happened and its made him bolder.

In fact earlier than 2014, it was clear what he wanted when the then president of Ukraine (forget his name) backed out of joining the EU at the last minute, then signed an agreement with Russia instead. Then the maidan protests, etc.

Now he has his pet in the white house, who would bet against him invading one of the baltics, knowing NATO, without the US probably couldn't stop him?

Yushchenko. He survived a dioxin poisoning plot.

Sounds familiar?
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16723 on: Yesterday at 04:32:40 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 04:12:03 pm
It really is horribly similar to early Hitler.

Just poking and pushing over years, seeing what he can get away with.

It should have been nipped in the bud in 2014 when he just waltzed into Crimea and nobody did anything. Then started the Donbas war, even shooting down a civilian jet liner. Nothing happened and it's made him bolder.

In fact earlier than 2014, it was clear what he wanted when the then president of Ukraine (forget his name) backed out of joining the EU at the last minute, then signed an agreement with Russia instead. Then the maidan protests, etc.

Now he has his pet in the white house, who would bet against him invading one of the baltics, knowing NATO, without the US, probably couldn't stop him?

Also that old warning that you need to learn the lessons of history or you forever repeat the mistakes over and over again.
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16724 on: Yesterday at 04:34:29 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:12:41 pm
Ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov (who criticised Putins Ukraine invasion) dies in fall from building in St Petersburg

In the Guardian a few hours ago.

Yikes. Poor brave man.

Awful, RIP Vladimir. I suppose we can take it for granted that the security light was down for a service that day.  ::)

To think Trump reckons he can "control Putin" he hasn't a chance.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16725 on: Yesterday at 09:24:13 pm
Uk giving |Ukraine Shadow Missiles - following our paymasters.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16726 on: Yesterday at 10:45:04 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:24:13 pm
Uk giving |Ukraine Shadow Missiles - following our paymasters.

We gave them Storm Shadow a long time ago. We also gave them permission to use them on Russian territory a while back but the US blocked it as they contain US components, we didn't have a choice.

There have been reports that Ukraine can now use Storm Shadow to strike anywhere in Russia, however they all come from the same source and it sounds like it was just an assumption. A more recent report suggests they can be used but only in the Kursk region, same as ATACMS, but I think we're refusing to announce anything officially to keep Russia guessing.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16727 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:12:41 pm
Ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov (who criticised Putins Ukraine invasion) dies in fall from building in St Petersburg

In the Guardian a few hours ago.

Yikes. Poor brave man.
These acts are so blatant, it's all beyond the pale...
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16728 on: Today at 12:35:12 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:45:04 pm
We gave them Storm Shadow a long time ago. We also gave them permission to use them on Russian territory a while back but the US blocked it as they contain US components, we didn't have a choice.

There have been reports that Ukraine can now use Storm Shadow to strike anywhere in Russia, however they all come from the same source and it sounds like it was just an assumption. A more recent report suggests they can be used but only in the Kursk region, same as ATACMS, but I think we're refusing to announce anything officially to keep Russia guessing.

Keep in mind while even if the missiles can be used anywhere in Russia a Storm Shadow has a range of about 300 miles so it cant quite reach anywhere in Russia!
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16729 on: Today at 12:38:18 am
The BBC reporting that an undersea internet cable between Russia and Finland has been cut if its the Russians I really do hope that such incidents dont go unanswered as its just asking for more if there isnt a reply.
rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16730 on: Today at 03:07:02 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:38:18 am
The BBC reporting that an undersea internet cable between Russia and Finland has been cut if its the Russians I really do hope that such incidents dont go unanswered as its just asking for more if there isnt a reply.

It's got to a point now where he knows nobody will do anything. Soon his boy is in the white house.

He's throwing people out of windows, cutting major Internet cables between countries. Since the election he's stepped up the attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

He knows he can do what he wants and nobody will stop him.
rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16731 on: Today at 03:11:41 am
He's allowed to throw North Korean troops at Ukraine and still nothing.

People like him only respond to strength. Appeasing him only makes him push his luck further.

There's a genuine problem now with Russia/North Korea/Iran all cuddling up and the West needs to do something.

They've already allowed Ukraine to do the dying for them so far, but it's not going to stop there.

Europe really needs to wake up.
