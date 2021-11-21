It really is horribly similar to early Hitler.



Just poking and pushing over years, seeing what he can get away with.



It should have been nipped in the bud in 2014 when he just waltzed into Crimea and nobody did anything. Then started the Donbas war, even shooting down a civilian jet liner. Nothing happened and it's made him bolder.



In fact earlier than 2014, it was clear what he wanted when the then president of Ukraine (forget his name) backed out of joining the EU at the last minute, then signed an agreement with Russia instead. Then the maidan protests, etc.



Now he has his pet in the white house, who would bet against him invading one of the baltics, knowing NATO, without the US, probably couldn't stop him?