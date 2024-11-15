« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1383001 times)

Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16680 on: November 15, 2024, 11:39:22 am »
Biden had the option to use lend lease to give Ukraine a lot more than he has, that option has now expired. He also still has the option of allowing Ukraine to hit any target they want with Storm Shadow, SCALP and ATACMS missiles for the next couple of months but he's not doing that either. He's also now trying to get more funding approved, which will never happen as Trump will happily have the Republicans block it.

When the US first sent ATACMS they arrived with a bang, taking out a lot of Russian helicopters in a surprise attack. As it turned out, those missiles were all that had been sent and it took months for more to arrive.

It also took a long time, until Ukraine were out of ammo and utterly desperate, for the US to send cluster artillery munitions, which proved to be exceptionally effective against Russian meatwave attacks. Instead of opening the floodgates they then chose to only send enough to cover any gaps in artillery supply, despite the fact that the US no longer uses cluster munitions and could easily send everything they have.

He's done good things for the US but when it comes to Ukraine he's been a limp dick of a president.
Online PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16681 on: November 15, 2024, 12:02:44 pm »
From what you've said there Schmidt , it looks like he just wants to prolong the war .   I still don't think Ukraine can win it in any meaningful way. Even if the US were to remove all restrictions on what they could do or use. 
Offline rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16682 on: November 15, 2024, 12:09:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 15, 2024, 12:02:44 pm
From what you've said there Schmidt , it looks like he just wants to prolong the war .   I still don't think Ukraine can win it in any meaningful way. Even if the US were to remove all restrictions on what they could do or use. 

With the right weapons and enough ammo they could have made it like Afghanistan for the Soviets. Eventually they would have to leave.

If they were allowed to hit airfields deep in Russia they could stop the cheap glide bombs, which are the main problem for Ukraine. Without them the Russians would be stuck.

But Biden and his administration have never wanted Ukraine to win fully. They were happy with the Russians being slowly bled. Now all US aid stops with the nutter coming back in and it's probably too late.
Offline stevensr123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16683 on: November 15, 2024, 12:15:14 pm »
Like i said previously, biden has been pathetic. The time to negotiate was a year ago, when feelings where high, Europe was united, countries where joining nato etc

He has fucked it up massively. Now Trump is in, the right in Europe is rising etc it's looking shit.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16684 on: November 15, 2024, 12:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 15, 2024, 11:39:22 am
Biden had the option to use lend lease to give Ukraine a lot more than he has, that option has now expired. He also still has the option of allowing Ukraine to hit any target they want with Storm Shadow, SCALP and ATACMS missiles for the next couple of months but he's not doing that either. He's also now trying to get more funding approved, which will never happen as Trump will happily have the Republicans block it.

When the US first sent ATACMS they arrived with a bang, taking out a lot of Russian helicopters in a surprise attack. As it turned out, those missiles were all that had been sent and it took months for more to arrive.

It also took a long time, until Ukraine were out of ammo and utterly desperate, for the US to send cluster artillery munitions, which proved to be exceptionally effective against Russian meatwave attacks. Instead of opening the floodgates they then chose to only send enough to cover any gaps in artillery supply, despite the fact that the US no longer uses cluster munitions and could easily send everything they have.

He's done good things for the US but when it comes to Ukraine he's been a limp dick of a president.

In foreign policy terms it's hard to view his Presidency as anything but an utter failure. There were glimmers of hope, all now quashed.

Chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal
Ukraine failure.
Complete failure to stand up for liberal democratic norms during the Middle East Crisis, in the process squandering what international support and goodwill there had been for Ukraine.
Subsequent loss of faith in the international liberal democratic institutions designed to govern international law, and confirmation for the developed world of what they always suspected: i.e. "One Law for the West, another law for the rest of us".

That last one may be terminal.
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16685 on: Yesterday at 10:05:43 am »
Seems that Zelensky may be preparing the ground for a peace deal. He doesn't say what terms Ukraine would be seeking though so maybe it is just paying diplomatic lip service to what Trump has been saying.

Quote
It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens, Zelensky said in an interview with the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

He added that Ukraine "must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means".

The situation on the battlefield is difficult, with Russian forces making advances, Zelensky said.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0mzgv4x901o
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16686 on: Yesterday at 10:31:03 am »
Even if theres a peace deal it will take a decade to restore Ukraine to anything like it used to be and how could you ever sleep comfortably knowing they might be back for the rest at literally any time? A lot of Ukraine has been rendered an inhospitable wasteland and the cost will be astronomical. Not sure whos footing that bill considering how most nations have been reluctant to stump up for military hardware.
Offline jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16687 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 am »
Protesters in the breakaway Georgia region of Abkhazia have stormed the Parliament building, they were protesting about some pro-Russian investment agreement going through. As yet, it remains unsigned, I wonder what could happen here as more unease is occurring in these regions.

https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=78e907b9077834bf7fe230f67df252450f2dec6953069eed82f9a67d4c895c5bJmltdHM9MTczMTcxNTIwMA&ptn=3&ver=2&hsh=4&fclid=3b0667bd-1a36-6d00-1174-74041b236ca1&psq=+Abkhazia&u=a1aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuYmJjLmNvLnVrL25ld3MvYXJ0aWNsZXMvYzIwNmR5eGtnMDFv&ntb=1
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16688 on: Yesterday at 12:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 15, 2024, 11:39:22 am
Biden had the option to use lend lease to give Ukraine a lot more than he has, that option has now expired. He also still has the option of allowing Ukraine to hit any target they want with Storm Shadow, SCALP and ATACMS missiles for the next couple of months but he's not doing that either. He's also now trying to get more funding approved, which will never happen as Trump will happily have the Republicans block it.

When the US first sent ATACMS they arrived with a bang, taking out a lot of Russian helicopters in a surprise attack. As it turned out, those missiles were all that had been sent and it took months for more to arrive.

It also took a long time, until Ukraine were out of ammo and utterly desperate, for the US to send cluster artillery munitions, which proved to be exceptionally effective against Russian meatwave attacks. Instead of opening the floodgates they then chose to only send enough to cover any gaps in artillery supply, despite the fact that the US no longer uses cluster munitions and could easily send everything they have.

He's done good things for the US but when it comes to Ukraine he's been a limp dick of a president.

As has been stated, previously, in regards to foreign policy, he's been pathetic
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16689 on: Today at 04:26:03 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 10:05:43 am
Seems that Zelensky may be preparing the ground for a peace deal. He doesn't say what terms Ukraine would be seeking though so maybe it is just paying diplomatic lip service to what Trump has been saying.

Quote
It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens, Zelensky said in an interview with the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

He added that Ukraine "must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means".

The situation on the battlefield is difficult, with Russian forces making advances, Zelensky said.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0mzgv4x901o

I interpret that as him saying the new POTUS is going to turn the taps off with regards to funding them and that they will be forced to the table to negotiate whatever they have left.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16690 on: Today at 08:43:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:26:03 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0mzgv4x901o


I interpret that as him saying the new POTUS is going to turn the taps off with regards to funding them and that they will be forced to the table to negotiate whatever they have left.

Correct.  Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine last night. They're emboldened and invigorated by America basically becoming an ally.  It's damage limitation time for Ukraine.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16691 on: Today at 08:55:11 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 08:43:44 am
Correct.  Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine last night. They're emboldened and invigorated by America basically becoming an ally.  It's damage limitation time for Ukraine.

Knocking out their power structure with wintering arriving.
