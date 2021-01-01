« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16520 on: Yesterday at 07:58:25 am
GreatEx

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16521 on: Yesterday at 08:09:04 am
It's being very generous to Trump to assume that he has a coherent or consistent philosophy on any foreign relation, particularly one that remains consistent over a thirty year period and generational leadership transfer. What we do know about Trump is that he will favour those who flatter him or are "nice" to him. Kim Jong-Un was an enemy of Trump's when he called him a dotard, but was clever enough to secure one-on-one talks and say all the right things. You can't put any stock in anything Trump said or thought before that time.
cptrios

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16522 on: Yesterday at 03:25:05 pm
Trump has no strong feelings toward NK beyond its potential for making him look good. He goes in and negotiates with Kim, and no matter what the result, hell call it a huge victory and hail himself as a hero. Plenty of people will believe it just because the simple act of talking to Kim at all is so bold.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16523 on: Yesterday at 05:32:44 pm
You, youg 'uns... Nothing in the 1900s ever existed... :)
I can't find the Barbara Walters interview, but here is one with Wolf from 1999
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-1WE-ivtO4
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16524 on: Yesterday at 07:58:32 pm
I think we just have to put it out there that NK leader hits more holes in one than trump and we'll see trump turn on him.
stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16525 on: Today at 02:03:27 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:32:44 pm
You, youg 'uns... Nothing in the 1900s ever existed... :)
I can't find the Barbara Walters interview, but here is one with Wolf from 1999
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-1WE-ivtO4


That's just doesn't fit with how glowing he has been talking in recent times about Kim Jong Un and the letters they've exchanged. It also doesn't fit the fact, that he saluted a North Korean soldier (maybe some general). He might have had "issues" with North Korea in the past (probably because he couldn't do business there and not so much, because he was interested in politics), but from his most recent behaviour, he's very much a fan of their dear leader. Mainly, because Kim Jong Un is one of the world's dictators and we know that Trump would like to be seen as "strong" as they are. If he actually gets into power, he'll maybe have some strong words for North Korea, but he won't do anything to fuck with his Russian pal.
