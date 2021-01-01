It's being very generous to Trump to assume that he has a coherent or consistent philosophy on any foreign relation, particularly one that remains consistent over a thirty year period and generational leadership transfer. What we do know about Trump is that he will favour those who flatter him or are "nice" to him. Kim Jong-Un was an enemy of Trump's when he called him a dotard, but was clever enough to secure one-on-one talks and say all the right things. You can't put any stock in anything Trump said or thought before that time.