I read this thread without commenting but it is baffling to see people say something like "bored of seeing this go on, why don't the US/EU just get in there and steamroll the orcs?" and things like that.



Do people not understand proxy wars and how delicate situations like this are, as to not escalate into a bigger clusterfuck? Russia, regardless of how much bark vs bite they are, still are a nuclear power, with a dictator in charge who is happy to conscript people and ally himself with nutjobs like North Korea, you do not go "yeah fucking watch this!" and jump into a flight if the other guy is someone like Putin or whatever, it's not a Hollywood movie, at the very least if you do that, you escalate conflicts and a lot of innocents die, at worse it escalates beyond the current borders it is confined to which no one outside that zone wants and higher level weapons are used, also undesirable.



This isn't a movie.



I think the logic is that Putin only really understands aggression; western leaders being mindful of his red lines is seen as weakness to be exploited. Given we now have thousands of North Koreans entering the war I'm not even sure you could call it an escalation anyway. That said, personally I don't see a full on NATO invasion ever happening, but there's a lot that could be done to again tip toe over those red lines.The US could allow retired pilots to fly for Ukraine. Given that a lack of experienced F-16 pilots is one of Ukraine's main issues, allowing retired pilots to fly for them would allow them to make full use of any F-16's they receive while giving their own pilots plenty of people to learn from. Plenty of retired pilots have shown an interest in this too, as it's an opportunity to finally do the thing they trained for, but the US doesn't currently allow it.NATO ground forces could be allowed to man the border with Belarus, freeing up the Ukrainians stationed there to fight elsewhere. I believe this is an idea that Macron floated a while back, and given Putin is already claiming NATO troops are fighting in Ukraine it would be difficult for him to then call it an escalation. Again this could be done on a voluntary basis, I've seen a fair bit of anecdotal evidence that there are plenty of soldiers out there who are itching to take on Russia.The EU nations west of Ukraine could extend their air defences over western Ukraine. This really should have happened already, a couple of Russian missiles and drones have already violated EU airspace and even crashed on EU territory, so extending those air defences in the name of protecting themselves seems completely justified. It would allow Ukraine to then use more of their systems elsewhere.The US could allow missile strikes on military targets inside Russia. They've already allowed strikes on targets in the Kharkiv/Kurst regions, and the UK and France have given permission for their missiles to be used to strike anywhere else in Russia, but the US are blocking it. This will hopefully resolve itself as plenty of nations are supporting projects that enhance Ukraine's long range strike capabilities, so maybe this ship has sailed, but it would have helped curtail those Russian glide bombs if it had been allowed weeks/months ago.If the EU and US could come to an agreement where EU nations buy Bradley's off the US for Ukraine, they could easily supply a few hundred of them which would be a massive boost to their capabilities. The only reason I can think of why they haven't done this already, red tape aside, is because either the US is blocking it or because nations tend to prefer supplying equipment that is produced at home instead of buying from other nations.