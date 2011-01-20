« previous next »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 22, 2024, 07:05:19 pm
Quote from: PhilV on October 22, 2024, 10:16:20 am
I read this thread without commenting but it is baffling to see people say something like "bored of seeing this go on, why don't the US/EU just get in there and steamroll the orcs?" and things like that.

Do people not understand proxy wars and how delicate situations like this are, as to not escalate into a bigger clusterfuck? Russia, regardless of how much bark vs bite they are, still are a nuclear power, with a dictator in charge who is happy to conscript people and ally himself with nutjobs like North Korea, you do not go "yeah fucking watch this!" and jump into a flight if the other guy is someone like Putin or whatever, it's not a Hollywood movie, at the very least if you do that, you escalate conflicts and a lot of innocents die, at worse it escalates beyond the current borders it is confined to which no one outside that zone wants and higher level weapons are used, also undesirable.

This isn't a movie.

Pretty close though considering our brains construct a story that we deem to be "reality".
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 23, 2024, 02:27:53 pm
Quote from: PhilV on October 22, 2024, 10:16:20 am
I read this thread without commenting but it is baffling to see people say something like "bored of seeing this go on, why don't the US/EU just get in there and steamroll the orcs?" and things like that.

Do people not understand proxy wars and how delicate situations like this are, as to not escalate into a bigger clusterfuck? Russia, regardless of how much bark vs bite they are, still are a nuclear power, with a dictator in charge who is happy to conscript people and ally himself with nutjobs like North Korea, you do not go "yeah fucking watch this!" and jump into a flight if the other guy is someone like Putin or whatever, it's not a Hollywood movie, at the very least if you do that, you escalate conflicts and a lot of innocents die, at worse it escalates beyond the current borders it is confined to which no one outside that zone wants and higher level weapons are used, also undesirable.

This isn't a movie.

I think the logic is that Putin only really understands aggression; western leaders being mindful of his red lines is seen as weakness to be exploited. Given we now have thousands of North Koreans entering the war I'm not even sure you could call it an escalation anyway. That said, personally I don't see a full on NATO invasion ever happening, but there's a lot that could be done to again tip toe over those red lines.

The US could allow retired pilots to fly for Ukraine. Given that a lack of experienced F-16 pilots is one of Ukraine's main issues, allowing retired pilots to fly for them would allow them to make full use of any F-16's they receive while giving their own pilots plenty of people to learn from. Plenty of retired pilots have shown an interest in this too, as it's an opportunity to finally do the thing they trained for, but the US doesn't currently allow it.

NATO ground forces could be allowed to man the border with Belarus, freeing up the Ukrainians stationed there to fight elsewhere. I believe this is an idea that Macron floated a while back, and given Putin is already claiming NATO troops are fighting in Ukraine it would be difficult for him to then call it an escalation. Again this could be done on a voluntary basis, I've seen a fair bit of anecdotal evidence that there are plenty of soldiers out there who are itching to take on Russia.

The EU nations west of Ukraine could extend their air defences over western Ukraine. This really should have happened already, a couple of Russian missiles and drones have already violated EU airspace and even crashed on EU territory, so extending those air defences in the name of protecting themselves seems completely justified. It would allow Ukraine to then use more of their systems elsewhere.

The US could allow missile strikes on military targets inside Russia. They've already allowed strikes on targets in the Kharkiv/Kurst regions, and the UK and France have given permission for their missiles to be used to strike anywhere else in Russia, but the US are blocking it. This will hopefully resolve itself as plenty of nations are supporting projects that enhance Ukraine's long range strike capabilities, so maybe this ship has sailed, but it would have helped curtail those Russian glide bombs if it had been allowed weeks/months ago.

If the EU and US could come to an agreement where EU nations buy Bradley's off the US for Ukraine, they could easily supply a few hundred of them which would be a massive boost to their capabilities. The only reason I can think of why they haven't done this already, red tape aside, is because either the US is blocking it or because nations tend to prefer supplying equipment that is produced at home instead of buying from other nations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:07:14 am
Bit of a kick in the balls for Vlady.

Quote
The foreign ministry in Kyiv said on Wednesday that Moscow had failed to win support for its invasion of Ukraine at the Brics summit it is hosting, where Putin faced direct calls to end the conflict from some of his closest and most important partners. The Brics summit, which Russia planned to use to split the world, has once again demonstrated that the world majority remains on the side of Ukraine in its quest to guarantee a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace, the ministry said. The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, told the summit that there must be no escalation of fighting in Ukraine, saying: We must adhere to the three principles of no spillover from the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no adding oil to the fire by relevant parties, so as to ease the situation as soon as possible.

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, called for avoiding escalation and initiating peace negotiations. Without referring to any specific conflict, the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, also issued a call for peace: We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. In private talks, Vladimir Putin welcomed offers by several of the Brics leaders to mediate in Ukraine, even as he told them his forces were advancing, said his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian state media.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/24/ukraine-war-briefing-brics-summit-backfired-on-putin-with-calls-for-peace-says-kyiv
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:56:02 am
The g7 has agreed to provide the interest from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, huge amounts of money in the tens of billions, should be a game changer.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:11:07 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:56:02 am
The g7 has agreed to provide the interest from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, huge amounts of money in the tens of billions, should be a game changer.

So Russia are going to made or the ordinance being fired back at them. Superb.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:58:28 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:56:02 am
The g7 has agreed to provide the interest from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, huge amounts of money in the tens of billions, should be a game changer.

Isn't it more to pay down the debt's Ukraine have already accrued before lending them more?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:00:44 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:58:28 am
Isn't it more to pay down the debt's Ukraine have already accrued before lending them more?

FSG are advising G7? :o
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:01:36 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:00:44 am
FSG are advising G7? :o

Don't like Eeyore's "Someone is talking about FSG" beacon!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:13:13 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:58:28 am
Isn't it more to pay down the debt's Ukraine have already accrued before lending them more?

The report about the UK's part of this (around £2.5bil) it said it could be used to purchase equipment. Other than that I don't know the detail, just saw the US had agreed £20bil as well, get some of that spent on Bradleys!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:44:47 am
Mu understanding is that Ukraine have been receiving low interest loans from the west, with the interest generated by seized Russian assets being used to cover the interest of the loan, as the actual frozen assets can't be spent yet for whatever legal reasons. Presumably the loans will be forgiven at some point but this is a way to fund Ukraine without any immediate cost to the taxpayer.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:23:57 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:56:02 am
The g7 has agreed to provide the interest from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, huge amounts of money in the tens of billions, should be a game changer.

People need to understand the consequences of this though, not only Russia but especially China (Saudi and other BRICS/global south countries) are moving away from the dollar and US based SWIFT system since it is no longer a "safe asset" for countries and central banks, at the same time the US are $35,5 trillion in public debt (pay 4% of GDP just in interest, thats more than they spend on the defence). You got to look at the big picture, US is shooting itself in the foot.

People have been talking about gamechangers for two years now. US and EU have spent already 3x Russian defence spending on this war.
Total US IRS and intelligence assets will be a gamechanger
ATACMS gamechanger
Challenger tanks  gamechanger
German Leopard tanks  gamechanger
French Ceaser missiles  gamechanger
Patriot Systems = gamechanger
And on and on...


And here we are.
The huge financial support and the reconstitution of another 2-3 Ukrainian armies have been a gamechanger, but just in terms of prolonging this conflict.
What is a win in all this? Ukraine has been destroyed as a nation, 10million people have left, arguably 500k dead.

As can be seen clearly from the BRICS meeting going on, beside US and EU politicians the world could "care less" about sanctioning Russia and just want to see and end to the conflict.
Once again, people need to see the big picture. We cant go around threaten middle eastern countries, Turkey, China, India, Brazil, Indonesia etc from doing business with Russia and that they should sanction them, when we at the same time give Israel a carte blanch and unconditional support in its war in Palestine and Lebanon. They hypocrisy is astounding, which is very clear from the statements from the mentioned countries. 

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:32:32 pm
Genuinely worried now with the latest polling data what is going to happen here if Trump get's back into power. It doesn't bare thinking about really but it's suddenly become very in focus
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:58:02 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 12:23:57 pm
What is a win in all this? Ukraine has been destroyed as a nation, 10million people have left, arguably 500k dead.

Russia's vast stockpiles of equipment have been utterly decimated, their economy is crippled and only still going because Putin has the authority to do whatever he wants to prop it up, and their issues with demographics have been massively exacerbated by a combination of deaths and young people fleeing the country. Any ambitions they might have had beyond Ukraine have been completely demolished.

You mentioned US/EU expenditure in all of this but a lot of the "cost" has been from sending outdated hardware to Ukraine that cost money to maintain and was likely to be destroyed at some point anyway, and a lot of the money that was spent has been sunk directly back into the economy, like for example US spending on refurbishing Bradley's.

Assuming the orange dipshit doesn't get in the west can collectively keep supporting Ukraine with little to no impact to their economies, while Russia is declining rapidly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:08:12 pm
Demographics is a huge issue for Russia, they had a problem with low birth rates before the war. Actually China has the same issue. These authortarion regimes hide the truth alot. My ex was Russian and I have been to Russia about 10 times.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:08:50 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 12:23:57 pm
People need to understand the consequences of this though, not only Russia but especially China (Saudi and other BRICS/global south countries) are moving away from the dollar and US based SWIFT system since it is no longer a "safe asset" for countries and central banks, at the same time the US are $35,5 trillion in public debt (pay 4% of GDP just in interest, thats more than they spend on the defence). You got to look at the big picture, US is shooting itself in the foot.

People have been talking about gamechangers for two years now. US and EU have spent already 3x Russian defence spending on this war.
Total US IRS and intelligence assets will be a gamechanger
ATACMS gamechanger
Challenger tanks  gamechanger
German Leopard tanks  gamechanger
French Ceaser missiles  gamechanger
Patriot Systems = gamechanger
And on and on...


And here we are.
The huge financial support and the reconstitution of another 2-3 Ukrainian armies have been a gamechanger, but just in terms of prolonging this conflict.
What is a win in all this? Ukraine has been destroyed as a nation, 10million people have left, arguably 500k dead.

As can be seen clearly from the BRICS meeting going on, beside US and EU politicians the world could "care less" about sanctioning Russia and just want to see and end to the conflict.
Once again, people need to see the big picture. We cant go around threaten middle eastern countries, Turkey, China, India, Brazil, Indonesia etc from doing business with Russia and that they should sanction them, when we at the same time give Israel a carte blanch and unconditional support in its war in Palestine and Lebanon. They hypocrisy is astounding, which is very clear from the statements from the mentioned countries. 



The only people I saw calling those items 'game changers' were Russian online trolls...

Most normal people realised it is a very difficult fight and there is no such thing as a game changer.

Closest thing in this war was the Himars which had a huge impact in the early months and did 'change the game' pushing the Russian supply lines right back, as without the threat of Himars they could bring their supply lines right up to the front with almost impunity. Massively helped in allowing the Ukrainian's to take back huge areas of stolen land at the end of 2022.

And as for the 'arguably 500k' dead Ukrainians.

Where is the credible source for this figure. As it sounds like utter drivel.

Medvedev come up with it?

Lavrov?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:58:06 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 12:23:57 pm
People need to understand the consequences of this though, not only Russia but especially China (Saudi and other BRICS/global south countries) are moving away from the dollar and US based SWIFT system since it is no longer a "safe asset" for countries and central banks, at the same time the US are $35,5 trillion in public debt (pay 4% of GDP just in interest, thats more than they spend on the defence). You got to look at the big picture, US is shooting itself in the foot.

People have been talking about gamechangers for two years now. US and EU have spent already 3x Russian defence spending on this war.
Total US IRS and intelligence assets will be a gamechanger
ATACMS gamechanger
Challenger tanks  gamechanger
German Leopard tanks  gamechanger
French Ceaser missiles  gamechanger
Patriot Systems = gamechanger
And on and on...


And here we are.
The huge financial support and the reconstitution of another 2-3 Ukrainian armies have been a gamechanger, but just in terms of prolonging this conflict.
What is a win in all this? Ukraine has been destroyed as a nation, 10million people have left, arguably 500k dead.

As can be seen clearly from the BRICS meeting going on, beside US and EU politicians the world could "care less" about sanctioning Russia and just want to see and end to the conflict.
Once again, people need to see the big picture. We cant go around threaten middle eastern countries, Turkey, China, India, Brazil, Indonesia etc from doing business with Russia and that they should sanction them, when we at the same time give Israel a carte blanch and unconditional support in its war in Palestine and Lebanon. They hypocrisy is astounding, which is very clear from the statements from the mentioned countries. 


What's your suggestion?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:14:49 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 12:23:57 pm
As can be seen clearly from the BRICS meeting going on, beside US and EU politicians the world could "care less" about sanctioning Russia and just want to see and end to the conflict.

Are you American?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:50:35 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:14:49 pm
Are you American?

Fucking Americans...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:45:22 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 02:08:50 pm
The only people I saw calling those items 'game changers' were Russian online trolls...

Most normal people realised it is a very difficult fight and there is no such thing as a game changer.

Closest thing in this war was the Himars which had a huge impact in the early months and did 'change the game' pushing the Russian supply lines right back, as without the threat of Himars they could bring their supply lines right up to the front with almost impunity. Massively helped in allowing the Ukrainian's to take back huge areas of stolen land at the end of 2022.

And as for the 'arguably 500k' dead Ukrainians.

Where is the credible source for this figure. As it sounds like utter drivel.

Medvedev come up with it?

Lavrov?

It is utter drivel.  The figure of 500k was used as an estimate of the total dead and injured.

Source:  The Russian defence ministry.    :o
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:22:48 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 12:23:57 pm
People need to understand the consequences of this though, not only Russia but especially China (Saudi and other BRICS/global south countries) are moving away from the dollar and US based SWIFT system since it is no longer a "safe asset" for countries and central banks, at the same time the US are $35,5 trillion in public debt (pay 4% of GDP just in interest, thats more than they spend on the defence). You got to look at the big picture, US is shooting itself in the foot.

People have been talking about gamechangers for two years now. US and EU have spent already 3x Russian defence spending on this war.
Total US IRS and intelligence assets will be a gamechanger
ATACMS gamechanger
Challenger tanks  gamechanger
German Leopard tanks  gamechanger
French Ceaser missiles  gamechanger
Patriot Systems = gamechanger
And on and on...


And here we are.
The huge financial support and the reconstitution of another 2-3 Ukrainian armies have been a gamechanger, but just in terms of prolonging this conflict.
What is a win in all this? Ukraine has been destroyed as a nation, 10million people have left, arguably 500k dead.

As can be seen clearly from the BRICS meeting going on, beside US and EU politicians the world could "care less" about sanctioning Russia and just want to see and end to the conflict.
Once again, people need to see the big picture. We cant go around threaten middle eastern countries, Turkey, China, India, Brazil, Indonesia etc from doing business with Russia and that they should sanction them, when we at the same time give Israel a carte blanch and unconditional support in its war in Palestine and Lebanon. They hypocrisy is astounding, which is very clear from the statements from the mentioned countries.

The dollar is under no threat anytime soon as there is no alternative currency that is strong enough to replace it nor would the majority of countries entertain risk of volatility, debt repayment issues, increased borrowing costs etc. that would come with this plus switching away from SWIFT in some sort solidarity with a desperate Russia is laughable.

It's more wishful thinking that the US is on some verge of collapse despite it being an economic juggernaut and this obsession with the deficit that weirdly only seems to be an issue when a Democrat is in the WH. All the forecasts of China blowing the USA out the water has failed to materialise.

You seem annoyed that the West has supported Ukraine against the Russian invasion and hasn't allow Putin to steamroller across Europe and cause mayhem. I mean the US/Europe combined economy is about 40 times bigger than Russia's it can afford to outspend them plus I don't think you understand how and in what form military aid is given to Ukraine, billions of it was in obsolete weaponry, vehicles and aircraft.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:52:48 pm
Long term anything is possible, medium term the USD is safe. As for the BRICS, I wouldnt worry about them with regards to Russia, they are at best a tier two power with an unstable currency that wont be replacing the dollar, its China I would worry about, they are the real puppet masters behind Russia who are just useful idiots to Chinas Machiavellian scheming.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:45:08 am
You know, in 1947 a decision on works currency was made. Two units were capable of serving the purpose - the dollar and the ruble. The dollar was backed by gold, silver and precious gems. The ruble was backed by words. We know who won. That didnt one without a price, the dollar underwent three stages of devaluation between 1947 and 1949. Its value dropped by almost an order of magnitude. But it survived. Had that happened to the ruble, they could. It possibly survive, as there was no real backing.

What do you folks think the current backing of the ruble is? If BRICS ever comes up with new currency, including Chinas mighty economy pushing for it, they are fucked. All members will be economically enslaved within a decade or less. Africa, think fucking hard! The Chinese are doing it to you already.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:10:20 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:45:08 am
You know, in 1947 a decision on works currency was made. Two units were capable of serving the purpose - the dollar and the ruble. The dollar was backed by gold, silver and precious gems. The ruble was backed by words. We know who won. That didnt one without a price, the dollar underwent three stages of devaluation between 1947 and 1949. Its value dropped by almost an order of magnitude. But it survived. Had that happened to the ruble, they could. It possibly survive, as there was no real backing.

What do you folks think the current backing of the ruble is? If BRICS ever comes up with new currency, including Chinas mighty economy pushing for it, they are fucked. All members will be economically enslaved within a decade or less. Africa, think fucking hard! The Chinese are doing it to you already.

Russia is already pretty much enslaved to China.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:50:18 am
Two observations from the Brics summit.

Putins squidgy face is getting more and more like a cabbage patch doll every week.

And Steve Rosenberg from the beeb has got some cojones to ask him those questions. I hope he doesnt get a knock at the door.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:57:34 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:50:18 am

And Steve Rosenberg from the beeb has got some cojones to ask him those questions. I hope he doesnt get a knock at the door.

Or delivered a bottle of perfume.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:02:34 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:57:34 am
Or delivered a bottle of perfume.

Or invited for afternoon tea.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:07:01 am
I think Putin doesnt mind Rosenberg he has been there since 1991.

Rosenberg speculated that the Kremlin sees allowing his, and the BBCs, continued freedom is their way of indicating their indifference. He cited a recent interview with foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. He came up with an incredible phrase, Russia is what it is, and were not ashamed to show it.

Russian's are very nationalistic and dont care what the outside world thinks particularly the West

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:07:14 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:02:34 am
Or invited for afternoon tea.

Or books a hotel room on any floor above second.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:08:12 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:07:14 am
Or books a hotel room on any floor above second.

I thought defenestration was out of fashion?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:41:25 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:08:12 am
I thought defenestration was out of fashion?

Popularity is falling rapidly
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:23:23 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:07:01 am
I think Putin doesnt mind Rosenberg he has been there since 1991.

Rosenberg speculated that the Kremlin sees allowing his, and the BBCs, continued freedom is their way of indicating their indifference. He cited a recent interview with foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. He came up with an incredible phrase, Russia is what it is, and were not ashamed to show it.

Russian's are very nationalistic and dont care what the outside world thinks particularly the West


Interesting, thanks mate. Ive always wondered how he gets such apparent freedoms to stand around Moscow broadcasting what is essentially criticism of the Russian leadership. If you watch closely, he probably chooses his words quite carefully. Might even be some written guidance on what he can and cannot say. Was the first time hes been allowed to ask a question since the invasion apparently.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:22:25 pm
https://kyivindependent.com/for-2nd-time-in-october-russia-suffers-2nd-deadliest-day-since-start-of-full-scale-invasion-ukraine-claims/

1630 casualties in day is insane. They are burning through troops at an alarming rate atm with these meat grinder assaults hoping to push through, just sacrificing thousands of men to gain a few hundred metres at times.

They must be close to exhausting most of their avenues in recruiting manpower when they're losing nearly ~10k a week atm.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:28:34 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 04:22:25 pm
https://kyivindependent.com/for-2nd-time-in-october-russia-suffers-2nd-deadliest-day-since-start-of-full-scale-invasion-ukraine-claims/

1630 casualties in day is insane. They are burning through troops at an alarming rate atm with these meat grinder assaults hoping to push through, just sacrificing thousands of men to gain a few hundred metres at times.

They must be close to exhausting most of their avenues in recruiting manpower when they're losing nearly ~10k a week atm.
That death toll comes to about a week of North Koreans...

I wonder if their soldier volunteered to go so they can get at least some decent food before they die. Fucking munchkin there kissing Putin's ass may underestimate what's coming his way.

Strangely enough, North Korea's involvement in the war may be the element that changes Trump's perception of it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:08:04 pm
Yeah last estimate I saw was that Russia are still actively mobilising 30-40,000 per month, which lines up with Ukrainian estimates of inflicted losses.

I'm not sure what the plan is with the NK soldiers, if Russia are struggling for bodies then they may just be there to bridge a manpower gap, if Russia can keep up their current rate however then the plan might be to throw twice as many bodies at Ukrainian positions for a couple of weeks and see if they can drain them of ammunition and overrun them.

The only thing that seems certain is that the NK soldiers won't be going home alive.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:52:29 pm
^^^ I'm as puzzled as you about the NK soldiers, the numbers don't make sense. At most, they will send 12,000 soldiers, which is what Russia mobilizes for a week to 10 days. What's the point? If they double the bodies somewhere, as you suggested, they'd have that advantage for a week or so. Unless these are the top-notch NK soldiers that can give them tactical advantage, but I doubt fat Kim would send such.

I don't know. Maybe Kim wants to learn from the conflict in preparation for a war on the Korean peninsula.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:59:17 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:52:29 pm
^^^ I'm as puzzled as you about the NK soldiers, the numbers don't make sense. At most, they will send 12,000 soldiers, which is what Russia mobilizes for a week to 10 days. What's the point? If they double the bodies somewhere, as you suggested, they'd have that advantage for a week or so. Unless these are the top-notch NK soldiers that can give them tactical advantage, but I doubt fat Kim would send such.

I don't know. Maybe Kim wants to learn from the conflict in preparation for a war on the Korean peninsula.

It could also just be the first batch. Russia has limited capacity for training, so they could be sending some now, putting them through training, then the next group arrives when the first moves to the battlefield. NK has issues feeding its population so fat boy kim might be happy to see the back of a bunch of mouths to feed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:59:28 pm
