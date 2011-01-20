« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16440 on: October 16, 2024, 10:47:32 am
Quote from: Schmidt on October 15, 2024, 05:00:23 pm
Yeah at this point Ukraine are fighting NK, Russia and Iran while the rest of us dripfeed them resources.

Hopefully North Korea getting involved motivates South Korea to help, they apparently have a ton of good military hardware they could be sending to Ukraine to whittle down North Korean hardware/troops.

If Russia is bringing foreign regiments into its army, there is little excuse on the West to hold back they need to.fully arm Ukraine now.
Draex

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16441 on: October 16, 2024, 10:49:10 am
Quote from: jillc on October 16, 2024, 10:47:32 am
If Russia is bringing foreign regiments into its army, there is little excuse on the West to hold back they need to.fully arm Ukraine now.

They've already failed to meet a quarter of the commitments, Ukraine has lots of battalions of men waiting for equipment, the west have utterly failed them.
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16442 on: October 16, 2024, 10:53:00 am
Quote from: Draex on October 16, 2024, 10:49:10 am
They've already failed to meet a quarter of the commitments, Ukraine has lots of battalions of men waiting for equipment, the west have utterly failed them.

It's outrageous either back them properly or be prepared to take the consequences of failing to back Ukraine and watch Putin walk into other legal countries.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16443 on: October 16, 2024, 10:54:35 am
Quote from: LFCEmpire on October 16, 2024, 10:28:49 am
Interesting point regarding S-Korea.

Am I right tough that S-Korea never do anything to upset the fat child up north?

South Korea have been selling artillery shells to the west, which has then allowed the west to send their own stockpiles to Ukraine, so in a roundabout way they have been supporting Ukraine already.

They said they were reconsidering their policy of arms support for Ukraine back in June but I don't think much has been said since.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ee8x221lno
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16444 on: October 16, 2024, 11:45:22 am
Quote from: jillc on October 16, 2024, 10:47:32 am
If Russia is bringing foreign regiments into its army, there is little excuse on the West to hold back they need to.fully arm Ukraine now.

Don't the Wagner troops (can't spell the full name)  count as foreign armies?
stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16445 on: October 16, 2024, 11:54:26 am
Quote from: PaulF on October 16, 2024, 11:45:22 am
Don't the Wagner troops (can't spell the full name)  count as foreign armies?

No. They are a Russian mercenary group.
LFCEmpire

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16446 on: October 16, 2024, 02:13:06 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on October 16, 2024, 10:54:35 am
South Korea have been selling artillery shells to the west, which has then allowed the west to send their own stockpiles to Ukraine, so in a roundabout way they have been supporting Ukraine already.

They said they were reconsidering their policy of arms support for Ukraine back in June but I don't think much has been said since.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ee8x221lno

Thanks for the info mate. 
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16447 on: October 16, 2024, 03:13:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 16, 2024, 11:45:22 am
Don't the Wagner troops (can't spell the full name)  count as foreign armies?
Quote from: stoa on October 16, 2024, 11:54:26 am
No. They are a Russian mercenary group.

They're a private military. I think they were created to be distinctly "not Russia" when fighting overseas, but that's moot in Ukraine since Russia are there anyway.

There have also been Indians fighting in Ukraine, though seemingly in small numbers and Modi may have put a stop to that now.

Russia have also been recruiting in Africa, I'm not sure what sort of numbers that is producing though.

Also I guess Chechens, though ironically their job seems to primarily be to shoot retreating Russians.
Peabee

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16448 on: October 18, 2024, 12:39:30 am
Quote from: Schmidt on October 16, 2024, 03:13:00 pm
They're a private military. I think they were created to be distinctly "not Russia" when fighting overseas, but that's moot in Ukraine since Russia are there anyway.

There have also been Indians fighting in Ukraine, though seemingly in small numbers and Modi may have put a stop to that now.

Russia have also been recruiting in Africa, I'm not sure what sort of numbers that is producing though.

Also I guess Chechens, though ironically their job seems to primarily be to shoot retreating Russians.

Weren't they tricked into moving to Russia for well-paid "security jobs" after which they were sent to the front line?

It just shows how desperate Putin is for cannon fodder: spamming other countries with youtube ads for work, then sending them to Ukraine via Belarus with the threat of 10 years prison as they signed a document they didn't understand.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16449 on: October 18, 2024, 12:44:40 am
Quote from: Peabee on October 18, 2024, 12:39:30 am
Weren't they tricked into moving to Russia for well-paid "security jobs" after which they were sent to the front line?

It just shows how desperate Putin is for cannon fodder: spamming other countries with youtube ads for work.

Thats correct, they didnt go there to fight in the front lines but somehow or another they ended up there which says a lot about how desperate/dysfunctional Russia is, India is one of the few friends they actually still have and even then they managed to piss them off although I dont think India kicked off a major stink over it either.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16450 on: October 18, 2024, 08:49:50 am
Just to follow up the North Korea stuff, accoridng to Ukrainian intelligence North Korea has up to 10,000 troops inside Russia either deployed, or preprared to be deployed. That is not an insignificant number (about the same amount of troops Britain had deployed in Afghanistan).

https://kyivindependent.com/this-is-how-north-korean-troops-could-be-used-in-russias-war-in-ukraine/

Yet the West still holds back out of fear of Putin's threats of "escalation", as Putin continues to escalate and escalate. As if this invasion wasn't the ultimate act of escalation in and of itself.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16451 on: October 18, 2024, 09:12:30 am
I always thought it was illegal to use citizens of another country in your military but clearly Im wrong. Yet more evidence that I know fuck all.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16452 on: October 18, 2024, 09:27:02 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 18, 2024, 09:12:30 am
I always thought it was illegal to use citizens of another country in your military but clearly Im wrong. Yet more evidence that I know fuck all.

Britain recruits Commonwealth citizens from the around the world, plus of course the Gurkhas. French Foreign Legion is another example. Non-nationals can also serve in the US military in order to earn citizenship. I think the laws are slightly hazy, but if you are recruiting other nationalities to fight as part of your regular army, in which they are treated as any other soldier without signs of coercion, then it is not illegal. Although, sadly, international legality seems an increasingly meaningless concept.

What I am not clear on with these North Korea soldiers is if they will be fighting in North Korean uniform, or will simply be recruited as Russian cannon fodder under a Russian banner?
Draex

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16453 on: October 18, 2024, 09:29:58 am
South Korea have confirmed it North Korean soldiers enter Ukraine and fight they will actively support Ukraine, and they have so much hardware that could be useful.
stevensr123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16454 on: October 18, 2024, 09:33:40 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 18, 2024, 09:12:30 am
I always thought it was illegal to use citizens of another country in your military but clearly Im wrong. Yet more evidence that I know fuck all.
what are they gonna do, arrest north Korea lol

Anyway north Korea has weapons that make Russia look like a modern day fighting force.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16455 on: October 18, 2024, 10:01:11 am
Quote from: Draex on October 18, 2024, 09:29:58 am
South Korea have confirmed it North Korean soldiers enter Ukraine and fight they will actively support Ukraine, and they have so much hardware that could be useful.

Where did you read that? The last I saw a couple of days ago, it had been suggested they may send units into Ukraine to "observe" NK tactics for intel purposes and maybe provide translators for captives, but that was it. Even that was just a suggestion.
Draex

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16456 on: October 18, 2024, 10:04:09 am
Quote from: Schmidt on October 18, 2024, 10:01:11 am
Where did you read that? The last I saw a couple of days ago, it had been suggested they may send units into Ukraine to "observe" NK tactics for intel purposes and maybe provide translators for captives, but that was it. Even that was just a suggestion.

https://www.voanews.com/a/south-korea-will-consider-supplying-arms-to-ukraine-after-russia-north-korea-sign-strategic-pact/7676277.html

seen some tweeted by pro-Ukraine accounts this week as well.
rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16457 on: October 18, 2024, 12:15:09 pm
Some of the South Korean Chunmoo launchers with the Ure missiles would be nice....
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16458 on: October 18, 2024, 12:19:37 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 18, 2024, 09:33:40 am
what are they gonna do, arrest north Korea lol

Anyway north Korea has weapons that make Russia look like a modern day fighting force.

North Korea has some Russian tanks in its inventory. Surely Russia can find some manuals in their archives for T-34s.
Draex

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16459 on: October 18, 2024, 06:48:40 pm
Peabee

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16460 on: October 18, 2024, 07:31:33 pm
Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16461 on: October 18, 2024, 07:43:39 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October 18, 2024, 09:27:02 am
Britain recruits Commonwealth citizens from the around the world, plus of course the Gurkhas. French Foreign Legion is another example. Non-nationals can also serve in the US military in order to earn citizenship. I think the laws are slightly hazy, but if you are recruiting other nationalities to fight as part of your regular army, in which they are treated as any other soldier without signs of coercion, then it is not illegal. Although, sadly, international legality seems an increasingly meaningless concept.

What I am not clear on with these North Korea soldiers is if they will be fighting in North Korean uniform, or will simply be recruited as Russian cannon fodder under a Russian banner?

Isn't there an odd setup with the recruitment into the Irish Guards? Ah, here it is:-

Recruitment

The regiment recruits in Northern Ireland and among residents of Irish extraction in mainland Britain. Although restrictions in Ireland's Defence Act make it illegal to induce, procure or persuade enlistment of any citizen of Ireland into the military of another state,[41] people from the Republic do frequently enlist in the Regiment.[42]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irish_Guards#Recruitment



PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16462 on: October 19, 2024, 08:45:45 am
I've not seen anything suggesting south Korea will 'consider' sending Ukraine stuff.
I wonder if their propaganda paints our equipment as bad as their own. Does the average russian think their hardware is vastly superior?
Draex

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16463 on: October 19, 2024, 09:13:34 am
Quote from: PaulF on October 19, 2024, 08:45:45 am
I've not seen anything suggesting south Korea will 'consider' sending Ukraine stuff.
I wonder if their propaganda paints our equipment as bad as their own. Does the average russian think their hardware is vastly superior?

There were reports back in the summer of this.

South Koreas hardware is pretty good, far better than North Korea / Russia (what they are now using).
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16464 on: October 19, 2024, 11:22:12 am
Quote from: Draex on October 19, 2024, 09:13:34 am
There were reports back in the summer of this.

South Koreas hardware is pretty good, far better than North Korea / Russia (what they are now using).

AFAIK standard level South Korean stuff is around the level of top level Chinese stuff. And probably more rigorously tested as they expect war with their friendly neighbours at any moment. And both better than Russian stuff as they're not subject to the same level of corruption as the Russians. Every western aligned country in the world should be itching to send equipment and observers to Ukraine. Free and rigorous testing in battlefield conditions.
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16465 on: October 19, 2024, 06:07:48 pm
Sorry. I mean more about propaganda.  I mean we quite often slag russian gear as very inferior.  And reports of results suggest that to be very true.  But I wonder if Russians believe their tanks and missiles are better.   I guess they perhaps don't care if they have enough to do the damage they are doing .
Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16466 on: Yesterday at 11:07:06 am
Russia's efforts to influence the Moldova vote to enter the EU failed. It was a narrow victory for the pro EU side, but it is a clear victory for a former Soviet Republic that shares a border with Ukraine.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16467 on: Yesterday at 11:46:56 am
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:07:06 am
Russia's efforts to influence the Moldova vote to enter the EU failed. It was a narrow victory for the pro EU side, but it is a clear victory for a former Soviet Republic that shares a border with Ukraine.

It'll be interesting to see what happens with the Russian occupied Transnistria region of Moldova, and whether it's existence prevents them from entering the EU, but I'm assuming this is the start of a very long road and it'll be a while before anything at all happens.
Draex

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16468 on: Yesterday at 11:51:12 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:46:56 am
It'll be interesting to see what happens with the Russian occupied Transnistria region of Moldova, and whether it's existence prevents them from entering the EU, but I'm assuming this is the start of a very long road and it'll be a while before anything at all happens.

Georgia next!
Gili Gulu

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16469 on: Yesterday at 11:55:57 am
Quote from: Draex on October 18, 2024, 06:48:40 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3vkqwe9wwdo

The US and South Korea should offer automatic asylum to any North Korean who deserts.
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16470 on: Yesterday at 06:48:16 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:55:57 am
The US and South Korea should offer automatic asylum to any North Korean who deserts.
Most I assume have family / hostages
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16471 on: Today at 08:58:57 am
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:07:06 am
Russia's efforts to influence the Moldova vote to enter the EU failed. It was a narrow victory for the pro EU side, but it is a clear victory for a former Soviet Republic that shares a border with Ukraine.
Brilliant news, that.  Russia have really doubled down on their election interference (/soft power).  I still think we'd be a member of the EU were it not for us being slow to react to Russian interference and a readily gullible electorate.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine seems to have focussed minds in the east of Europe and, almost irrespective of the eventual outcome in Ukraine, that is beneficial to EU and Europe as a whole.  Hungary and Slovakia are problematic but hopefully the EU finds a way to limit their influence.

Africa is another matter entirely but that feels like a ticking timebomb.
PhilV

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16472 on: Today at 10:16:20 am
I read this thread without commenting but it is baffling to see people say something like "bored of seeing this go on, why don't the US/EU just get in there and steamroll the orcs?" and things like that.

Do people not understand proxy wars and how delicate situations like this are, as to not escalate into a bigger clusterfuck? Russia, regardless of how much bark vs bite they are, still are a nuclear power, with a dictator in charge who is happy to conscript people and ally himself with nutjobs like North Korea, you do not go "yeah fucking watch this!" and jump into a flight if the other guy is someone like Putin or whatever, it's not a Hollywood movie, at the very least if you do that, you escalate conflicts and a lot of innocents die, at worse it escalates beyond the current borders it is confined to which no one outside that zone wants and higher level weapons are used, also undesirable.

This isn't a movie.
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16473 on: Today at 10:35:32 am
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:16:20 am
I read this thread without commenting but it is baffling to see people say something like "bored of seeing this go on, why don't the US/EU just get in there and steamroll the orcs?" and things like that.

Do people not understand proxy wars and how delicate situations like this are, as to not escalate into a bigger clusterfuck? Russia, regardless of how much bark vs bite they are, still are a nuclear power, with a dictator in charge who is happy to conscript people and ally himself with nutjobs like North Korea, you do not go "yeah fucking watch this!" and jump into a flight if the other guy is someone like Putin or whatever, it's not a Hollywood movie, at the very least if you do that, you escalate conflicts and a lot of innocents die, at worse it escalates beyond the current borders it is confined to which no one outside that zone wants and higher level weapons are used, also undesirable.

This isn't a movie.

Reminds me of when everyones favourite nutter Tim Farron casually said we should invoke a no fly zone over Syria. Was not often that Diane Abbott is the voice of reason and caution on a panel, but that was one.
gamble

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16474 on: Today at 11:15:46 am
Looks like world war 3 just got bigger, more teams to play.. will need a bigger wall chart
Black Bull Nova

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16475 on: Today at 02:34:43 pm
Quote from: gamble on Today at 11:15:46 am
Looks like world war 3 just got bigger, more teams to play.. will need a bigger wall chart


FIFA eh!

Black Bull Nova

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16476 on: Today at 02:36:07 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on October 15, 2024, 05:00:23 pm
Yeah at this point Ukraine are fighting NK, Russia and Iran while the rest of us dripfeed them resources.

Hopefully North Korea getting involved motivates South Korea to help, they apparently have a ton of good military hardware they could be sending to Ukraine to whittle down North Korean hardware/troops.


A proxy war within a proxy war


Sounds like WW1 all this
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16477 on: Today at 02:40:56 pm
This is interesting, although it begs as many questions as it answers (in particular why Putin is still afraid of going for another draft)

 https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/22/high-russian-death-toll-fails-shift-opinion-ukraine-war

The Russian apathy about life is clearly a factor here. Decades, perhaps centuries, of brute indifference to massive loss of life from war, famine, terror, disease has made Russians willing to take any shit. That apathy probably doesn't make good soldiers but it does make good cannon fodder. The statistic that 90 per cent of Russia's original invasion force is either dead or wounded is amazing.
So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16478 on: Today at 02:44:55 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:40:56 pm
This is interesting, although it begs as many questions as it answers (in particular why Putin is still afraid of going for another draft)

 https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/22/high-russian-death-toll-fails-shift-opinion-ukraine-war

The Russian apathy about life is clearly a factor here. Decades, perhaps centuries, of brute indifference to massive loss of life from war, famine, terror, disease has made Russians willing to take any shit. That apathy probably doesn't make good soldiers but it does make good cannon fodder. The statistic that 90 per cent of Russia's original invasion force is either dead or wounded is amazing.

I think the answer is in this quote;
For many in large cities like Moscow and St Petersburg, the war still feels very distant, Volkov said, noting that most enlisted soldiers come from smaller regional towns and cities in parts of Russia where stable, well-paying jobs are difficult to find.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16479 on: Today at 02:59:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:40:56 pm
This is interesting, although it begs as many questions as it answers (in particular why Putin is still afraid of going for another draft)

 https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/22/high-russian-death-toll-fails-shift-opinion-ukraine-war

The Russian apathy about life is clearly a factor here. Decades, perhaps centuries, of brute indifference to massive loss of life from war, famine, terror, disease has made Russians willing to take any shit. That apathy probably doesn't make good soldiers but it does make good cannon fodder. The statistic that 90 per cent of Russia's original invasion force is either dead or wounded is amazing.


That's twice as many Russian dead in 2.5 years as the USA lost in Vietnam, more than twice if you are just talking about combat. Whilst it is hard to put a length on the vietnam war, 14 years seems appropriate (most died between 63-71)


It's 68 times more soldiers than the UK lost in Iraq (x2), Afghanistan, Northern Ireland and the Falklands combined.
