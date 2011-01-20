I read this thread without commenting but it is baffling to see people say something like "bored of seeing this go on, why don't the US/EU just get in there and steamroll the orcs?" and things like that.



Do people not understand proxy wars and how delicate situations like this are, as to not escalate into a bigger clusterfuck? Russia, regardless of how much bark vs bite they are, still are a nuclear power, with a dictator in charge who is happy to conscript people and ally himself with nutjobs like North Korea, you do not go "yeah fucking watch this!" and jump into a flight if the other guy is someone like Putin or whatever, it's not a Hollywood movie, at the very least if you do that, you escalate conflicts and a lot of innocents die, at worse it escalates beyond the current borders it is confined to which no one outside that zone wants and higher level weapons are used, also undesirable.



This isn't a movie.