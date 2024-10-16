I always thought it was illegal to use citizens of another country in your military but clearly Im wrong. Yet more evidence that I know fuck all.



Britain recruits Commonwealth citizens from the around the world, plus of course the Gurkhas. French Foreign Legion is another example. Non-nationals can also serve in the US military in order to earn citizenship. I think the laws are slightly hazy, but if you are recruiting other nationalities to fight as part of your regular army, in which they are treated as any other soldier without signs of coercion, then it is not illegal. Although, sadly, international legality seems an increasingly meaningless concept.What I am not clear on with these North Korea soldiers is if they will be fighting in North Korean uniform, or will simply be recruited as Russian cannon fodder under a Russian banner?