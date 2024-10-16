« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1328635 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,383
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16440 on: October 16, 2024, 10:47:32 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 15, 2024, 05:00:23 pm
Yeah at this point Ukraine are fighting NK, Russia and Iran while the rest of us dripfeed them resources.

Hopefully North Korea getting involved motivates South Korea to help, they apparently have a ton of good military hardware they could be sending to Ukraine to whittle down North Korean hardware/troops.

If Russia is bringing foreign regiments into its army, there is little excuse on the West to hold back they need to.fully arm Ukraine now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,343
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16441 on: October 16, 2024, 10:49:10 am »
Quote from: jillc on October 16, 2024, 10:47:32 am
If Russia is bringing foreign regiments into its army, there is little excuse on the West to hold back they need to.fully arm Ukraine now.

They've already failed to meet a quarter of the commitments, Ukraine has lots of battalions of men waiting for equipment, the west have utterly failed them.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,383
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16442 on: October 16, 2024, 10:53:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on October 16, 2024, 10:49:10 am
They've already failed to meet a quarter of the commitments, Ukraine has lots of battalions of men waiting for equipment, the west have utterly failed them.

It's outrageous either back them properly or be prepared to take the consequences of failing to back Ukraine and watch Putin walk into other legal countries.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,363
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16443 on: October 16, 2024, 10:54:35 am »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on October 16, 2024, 10:28:49 am
Interesting point regarding S-Korea.

Am I right tough that S-Korea never do anything to upset the fat child up north?

South Korea have been selling artillery shells to the west, which has then allowed the west to send their own stockpiles to Ukraine, so in a roundabout way they have been supporting Ukraine already.

They said they were reconsidering their policy of arms support for Ukraine back in June but I don't think much has been said since.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ee8x221lno
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,220
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16444 on: October 16, 2024, 11:45:22 am »
Quote from: jillc on October 16, 2024, 10:47:32 am
If Russia is bringing foreign regiments into its army, there is little excuse on the West to hold back they need to.fully arm Ukraine now.

Don't the Wagner troops (can't spell the full name)  count as foreign armies?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,860
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16445 on: October 16, 2024, 11:54:26 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 16, 2024, 11:45:22 am
Don't the Wagner troops (can't spell the full name)  count as foreign armies?

No. They are a Russian mercenary group.
Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16446 on: October 16, 2024, 02:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 16, 2024, 10:54:35 am
South Korea have been selling artillery shells to the west, which has then allowed the west to send their own stockpiles to Ukraine, so in a roundabout way they have been supporting Ukraine already.

They said they were reconsidering their policy of arms support for Ukraine back in June but I don't think much has been said since.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ee8x221lno

Thanks for the info mate. 
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,363
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16447 on: October 16, 2024, 03:13:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 16, 2024, 11:45:22 am
Don't the Wagner troops (can't spell the full name)  count as foreign armies?
Quote from: stoa on October 16, 2024, 11:54:26 am
No. They are a Russian mercenary group.

They're a private military. I think they were created to be distinctly "not Russia" when fighting overseas, but that's moot in Ukraine since Russia are there anyway.

There have also been Indians fighting in Ukraine, though seemingly in small numbers and Modi may have put a stop to that now.

Russia have also been recruiting in Africa, I'm not sure what sort of numbers that is producing though.

Also I guess Chechens, though ironically their job seems to primarily be to shoot retreating Russians.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,938
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16448 on: Today at 12:39:30 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 16, 2024, 03:13:00 pm
They're a private military. I think they were created to be distinctly "not Russia" when fighting overseas, but that's moot in Ukraine since Russia are there anyway.

There have also been Indians fighting in Ukraine, though seemingly in small numbers and Modi may have put a stop to that now.

Russia have also been recruiting in Africa, I'm not sure what sort of numbers that is producing though.

Also I guess Chechens, though ironically their job seems to primarily be to shoot retreating Russians.

Weren't they tricked into moving to Russia for well-paid "security jobs" after which they were sent to the front line?

It just shows how desperate Putin is for cannon fodder: spamming other countries with youtube ads for work, then sending them to Ukraine via Belarus with the threat of 10 years prison as they signed a document they didn't understand.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:24 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,210
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16449 on: Today at 12:44:40 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:39:30 am
Weren't they tricked into moving to Russia for well-paid "security jobs" after which they were sent to the front line?

It just shows how desperate Putin is for cannon fodder: spamming other countries with youtube ads for work.

Thats correct, they didnt go there to fight in the front lines but somehow or another they ended up there which says a lot about how desperate/dysfunctional Russia is, India is one of the few friends they actually still have and even then they managed to piss them off although I dont think India kicked off a major stink over it either.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,909
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16450 on: Today at 08:49:50 am »
Just to follow up the North Korea stuff, accoridng to Ukrainian intelligence North Korea has up to 10,000 troops inside Russia either deployed, or preprared to be deployed. That is not an insignificant number (about the same amount of troops Britain had deployed in Afghanistan).

https://kyivindependent.com/this-is-how-north-korean-troops-could-be-used-in-russias-war-in-ukraine/

Yet the West still holds back out of fear of Putin's threats of "escalation", as Putin continues to escalate and escalate. As if this invasion wasn't the ultimate act of escalation in and of itself.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16451 on: Today at 09:12:30 am »
I always thought it was illegal to use citizens of another country in your military but clearly Im wrong. Yet more evidence that I know fuck all.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,909
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16452 on: Today at 09:27:02 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:12:30 am
I always thought it was illegal to use citizens of another country in your military but clearly Im wrong. Yet more evidence that I know fuck all.

Britain recruits Commonwealth citizens from the around the world, plus of course the Gurkhas. French Foreign Legion is another example. Non-nationals can also serve in the US military in order to earn citizenship. I think the laws are slightly hazy, but if you are recruiting other nationalities to fight as part of your regular army, in which they are treated as any other soldier without signs of coercion, then it is not illegal. Although, sadly, international legality seems an increasingly meaningless concept.

What I am not clear on with these North Korea soldiers is if they will be fighting in North Korean uniform, or will simply be recruited as Russian cannon fodder under a Russian banner?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:30:40 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,343
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16453 on: Today at 09:29:58 am »
South Korea have confirmed it North Korean soldiers enter Ukraine and fight they will actively support Ukraine, and they have so much hardware that could be useful.
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,895
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16454 on: Today at 09:33:40 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:12:30 am
I always thought it was illegal to use citizens of another country in your military but clearly Im wrong. Yet more evidence that I know fuck all.
what are they gonna do, arrest north Korea lol

Anyway north Korea has weapons that make Russia look like a modern day fighting force.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Up
« previous next »
 