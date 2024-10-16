Don't the Wagner troops (can't spell the full name) count as foreign armies?
No. They are a Russian mercenary group.
They're a private military. I think they were created to be distinctly "not Russia" when fighting overseas, but that's moot in Ukraine since Russia are there anyway.
There have also been Indians fighting in Ukraine, though seemingly in small numbers and Modi may have put a stop to that now.
Russia have also been recruiting in Africa, I'm not sure what sort of numbers that is producing though.
Also I guess Chechens, though ironically their job seems to primarily be to shoot retreating Russians.