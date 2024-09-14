There's no doubt the 'other war' (bit like 'The Scottish Play' innit) has unfocused a lot of minds. Which is a bit fucking mad, really.
To an extent, I'd disagree. Strategically. *nothing* has changed and that's a massive issue. Maybe the media has been complicit in shifting the public's mindset and/or focus when it comes to Ukraine, but the policy (or clear lack thereof) from the more dominant Western ally partners is the real cause of the situation Ukraine now faces outmanned and outgunned, with source bases of Russian strategic assets remaining largely out of reach.
The article clearly points to the real problems Germany's reluctance to commit, USA's hesitation as its people play the Political Survival Game, and the UK's whistling and twiddling of thumbs as it awaits the decision of its real paymaster.
I think taking in the wider view it really has been disasterous in that respect. So much of the goodwill that surrounded Ukraine and the basic notion of opposing wanton state aggresssion has been squandered. And it will cost us, because it looks like we really don't have the collective will to do right by Ukraine. It's now or never to give them the resources and political support to use those resources, or else we are merely delaying the inevitable.
If Russia comes out on top, what we are left with is a hostile and aggressive foreign power with an economy entirely geared towards a war footing, led by a dictator with dreams of further imperial expansion and who knows the West is weak, divided and lacking in the will and resources to oppose them.
All of that against the backdrop of UN authority and the idea of international rule of law having almost completely collapsed, with the faith of the developing world in these institutions having been fatally undermined. Dog eat dog is the new order of the 21st century.