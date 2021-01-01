« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1288191 times)

Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:22:23 am
We should be allowed to discuss what is happening in Israel.
Lets run a poll and get the view of RAWK.

https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelPalestine/

Knock yourself out.
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:44:28 am
This is a a football forum run by volunteers, its not a democracy. The mods have been very clear why its not something they want to deal with, and yes its slightly annoying Ive also seen how threads on that topic have gone in the past and its generally not pretty.
Yep. The war in Ukraine is good vs evil. Whereas the war in the Middle East is complicated and nuanced and a complete human tragedy/disaster on both sides; and if those who wanted to discuss it without being partisan were allowed to do so, then there would be some very interesting discussions. But, unlike Ukraine/Russia, theres c*nts (leadership) on both sides. And people somehow (fuck knows how) seem to need to pick sides, which means whichever side they pick, they are siding with c*nts. It gets toxic within two or three posts and its not worth the time or effort to moderate.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:22:23 am
We should be allowed to discuss what is happening in Israel.
Lets run a poll and get the view of RAWK.
Actually no, we shouldn't. Don't like that? Them use another forum. Simple.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:44:28 am
This is a a football forum run by volunteers, its not a democracy. The mods have been very clear why its not something they want to deal with, and yes its slightly annoying Ive also seen how threads on that topic have gone in the past and its generally not pretty.
Exactly this..... and speaking as someone who used to be one of those volunteers I have to say it was one of the hardest things I've ever done. And the sheer volume of handwringing, footstomping, and bedwetting eventually made me fuck it off cos it's relentless and frankly UNGRATEFUL of people who keep insisting on it being treated like a democracy when it isn't. And everyone signed up for that when they made their profile.

And I even seriously advocated that we sack off the non football parts of the forum and remain exactly what's been said..... a football forum...... but the other mods wanted to keep it so we did..... even though it's a fucking nightmare to do.

So no. It is not a fucking democracy, it's a MODERATED site where the mods determine what's best for the site.

People not liking that are free to fuck off to X or FB or any other number of venomous snake pits. And I wish some would.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:44:28 am
This is a a football forum run by volunteers, its not a democracy. The mods have been very clear why its not something they want to deal with, and yes its slightly annoying Ive also seen how threads on that topic have gone in the past and its generally not pretty.

I agree, its a football forum.

There are a multitude of sites to contribute views about the Middle East and if I knew more about the issues thats where Id be posting rather than on a site which concentrates on football.
