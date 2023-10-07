Considering everything going on in Ukraine and the Middle East it doesnt feel like a very 'Cold' war, between Putin and Netanyahu they seem determined to set the whole world on fire.



And the West appear to want to help it spread.



What is the point of the UN anymore?



There were many local proxy wars throughout the Cold War period, which the polar opposites used to test new weapons and advance military doctrines. Nothing much new, really.As for the UN, it is a perfect example of a charter that gets outdated, and an institution that cannot survive the test of time. The five permanent menmers in the UN Security Council were set in with veto rights because they had nukes. That lone created a strong pull for other nations to develop nukes. But the veto alone, when it was great during the Cold War to keep both sides in check, it is a horrible idea outside of that framework. When the entire world sees something as being wrong and wants to act, the instigator can veto it. It's just stupid way to run relationships in today's day and time.UN is not the only outdated institution. The European Union is too for requiring every country to approve new members, which becomes exponentially harder with time. Hungary can veto anything in Putin's interest... Reform is needed where a qualified majority (3/4 or 2/3) would be needed for a measure to pass. Otherwise, The EU is becoming as the UN.The US constitution is another example, but that's outside this topic.