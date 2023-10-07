« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 408 409 410 411 412 [413]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1288074 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,267
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16480 on: Yesterday at 07:03:19 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:39:54 am
Interesting that a top Russian official landed in Tehran Tuesday afternoon to meet with the Iranian President.

New Cold War is last thing we need, and you also have Brics going against the status quo of USA and western Europe's hegemony.

Satanyahu gets the war he wants, you feel Russia wants it to happen as well, USA would get entrenched if it came to an Iraq style regime change invasion if an Air and Sea attack on Iran doesn't work.
.




The USA probably want that war as well. Will cost Ukraine though because the worlds main power will give less of a shit about them. Obviously in all this we in Britain will follow the States main priority, because it doesnt matter if the Tories or Labour are in power, thats what we do.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16481 on: Yesterday at 07:26:33 am »
And the really sad thing is young men will die for these leaders egos and pride
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,136
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16482 on: Yesterday at 08:12:12 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 02:01:50 am
We already are in a new Cold War situation, I'm afraid. There are so many similarities...


Considering everything going on in Ukraine and the Middle East it doesnt feel like a very 'Cold' war, between Putin and Netanyahu they seem determined to set the whole world on fire.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,018
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16483 on: Yesterday at 08:18:17 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:12:12 am
Considering everything going on in Ukraine and the Middle East it doesnt feel like a very 'Cold' war, between Putin and Netanyahu they seem determined to set the whole world on fire.

And the West appear to want to help it spread.

What is the point of the UN anymore?
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16484 on: Yesterday at 11:16:47 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:12:12 am
Considering everything going on in Ukraine and the Middle East it doesnt feel like a very 'Cold' war, between Putin and Netanyahu they seem determined to set the whole world on fire.

You can add Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran into that mixture as well. Missiles raining down all over the place and it just seems like a very, very hot war is inevitable as its already pretty warm right now.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16485 on: Yesterday at 11:18:09 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:18:17 am
And the West appear to want to help it spread.

What is the point of the UN anymore?

https://apnews.com/article/lebanon-hamas-commander-killed-unwra-employee-israel-999ec22c1fef953f4f1b8b40a4c95b35

Employing leaders of anti-semitic terrorist regimes seems to be one of its points at the moment unfortunately
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,316
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16486 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 am »
Kinell, can we keep this on topic please, or it's gonna get locked. Again!  :butt
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16487 on: Yesterday at 12:01:20 pm »
It's hard to fathom really. It seems pretty clear that Russia/NK/Iran are all intent on provoking the west, attacking allies and trying to see how far they can push their luck, while both sides seem well aware that the collective west is militarily way ahead. If we had just given Ukraine full support from the start I doubt Russia would be pouring so many resources into destabilising the planet, yet here we are still allowing support to slowly trickle through while the problems seem to continue to escalate.
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,560
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16488 on: Yesterday at 12:02:46 pm »
Yeah let's all avoid the elephant in the room. How come we can rightfully call Putin out for the utter genocidal cnut that he is but Netanyahu gets a free pass?  The similarities are obvious.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16489 on: Yesterday at 12:04:58 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 12:02:46 pm
Yeah let's all avoid the elephant in the room. How come we can rightfully call Putin out for the utter genocidal cnut that he is but Netanyahu gets a free pass?  The similarities are obvious.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th. Ukraine did not attack Russia.

I'm not pro-Israel by any means and I think they go too far, but there are enormous differences.
Logged
20 and 7

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,560
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16490 on: Yesterday at 12:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:01:20 pm
It's hard to fathom really. It seems pretty clear that Russia/NK/Iran are all intent on provoking the west, attacking allies and trying to see how far they can push their luck, while both sides seem well aware that the collective west is militarily way ahead. If we had just given Ukraine full support from the start I doubt Russia would be pouring so many resources into destabilising the planet, yet here we are still allowing support to slowly trickle through while the problems seem to continue to escalate.

The wests approach has been utterly cowardly. They are more interested in degrading Russia's army over a period of time than helping Ukraine win. It's been piss poor from day one and continues to be.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16491 on: Yesterday at 12:32:37 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 12:04:58 pm
Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th. Ukraine did not attack Russia.

I'm not pro-Israel by any means and I think they go too far, but there are enormous differences.
May 14th 1948 - October 7th 2023.

76 years, those poor innocent international law abiding Israelis.

My heart fucking bleeds.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,101
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16492 on: Yesterday at 12:34:27 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:20:32 am
Kinell, can we keep this on topic please, or it's gonna get locked. Again!  :butt

Apparently not.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16493 on: Yesterday at 01:05:12 pm »
Ukraine have successfully tested their new in-house ballistic missile.

https://united24media.com/latest-news/ukraine-successfully-tests-new-self-made-ballistic-missile-says-zelenskyy-2730

Hopefully production of this missile is the reason the US has been unwilling to allow strikes with their missiles on Russian territory outside of Kursk/Kharkiv. If Ukraine can mass produce a missile just good enough to strike Russian targets while remaining relatively cheap and easy to make, it'll make a huge difference. We've already seen a big impact from their rocket drones (no pun intended).
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16494 on: Yesterday at 01:21:42 pm »
Im guessing Russia will spin it thats its really a Western made supplied missile. So for the average Russian they will see as Nato wanting to destroy Russia anyway
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16495 on: Yesterday at 01:27:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:05:12 pm
Ukraine have successfully tested their new in-house ballistic missile.

Holy shit thats a massive development.
Putin must be shitting on his officials. How the hell can a single action, unite opponents + make NATO stronger + make Ukraine stronger + make Russia weaker?
As usual Putin remains a master strategist. Good. I just hope they are able to produce sufficient numbers to wreak havoc inside Russia.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16496 on: Yesterday at 01:34:14 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 01:21:42 pm
Im guessing Russia will spin it thats its really a Western made supplied missile. So for the average Russian they will see as Nato wanting to destroy Russia anyway

I don't think it'll matter how they try to spin it, once Ukraine have produced enough for a decent strike they'll do it immediately I think, both to catch Russia off guard but also to break that taboo quickly so long range strikes rapidly become the norm.

I'm curious to know what the range is, Russia have seemingly already moved a lot of their air support even further back after recent drone strikes.
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16497 on: Yesterday at 01:44:33 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:32:37 pm
May 14th 1948 - October 7th 2023.

76 years, those poor innocent international law abiding Israelis.

My heart fucking bleeds.



Spectacularly missing the point...

The point is the difference between the 2 wars.

I understand the vile history of Israeli behaviour towards Palestine.

But in the recent escalations, Hamas attacked first, Ukraine did not. There is a difference.

Anyway, this is the Ukraine war thread not the Middle East.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16498 on: Yesterday at 01:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:34:14 pm
I don't think it'll matter how they try to spin it, once Ukraine have produced enough for a decent strike they'll do it immediately I think, both to catch Russia off guard but also to break that taboo quickly so long range strikes rapidly become the norm.

I'm curious to know what the range is, Russia have seemingly already moved a lot of their air support even further back after recent drone strikes.


I believe it is this missile?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hrim-2

If they can get this into mass production, they should no longer need the US made ATACMS.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:47:56 pm by rhysd »
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16499 on: Yesterday at 02:04:15 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 01:45:51 pm

I believe it is this missile?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hrim-2

If they can get this into mass production, they should no longer need the US made ATACMS.

I think it's that one yeah. I'm sure they'll still need ATACMS, as ATACMS has multiple payload types (cluster in particular has been hugely effective) and quantity seems to be Ukraine's biggest challenge so the more the better.

If the US has been rationing ATACMS to bridge the gap until Ukraine can get their own production up and running, hopefully that means Ukraine can burn through them now at a faster pace without having to worry about running out. I'm sure there are plenty of juicy targets for them on Ukrainian territory still.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16500 on: Yesterday at 02:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:34:14 pm
I don't think it'll matter how they try to spin it, once Ukraine have produced enough for a decent strike they'll do it immediately I think, both to catch Russia off guard but also to break that taboo quickly so long range strikes rapidly become the norm.

I'm curious to know what the range is, Russia have seemingly already moved a lot of their air support even further back after recent drone strikes.

It matters in that Putin could use it as justification to use tactical nuclear bombs in Ukraine.  I would hope not and its just a bluff, but he seems more unhinged to me than before.  Hes 71 and has been living in his non criticised domestic bubble for 25 years now.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,136
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16501 on: Yesterday at 03:33:42 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 02:42:21 pm
It matters in that Putin could use it as justification to use tactical nuclear bombs in Ukraine.  I would hope not and its just a bluff, but he seems more unhinged to me than before.  Hes 71 and has been living in his non criticised domestic bubble for 25 years now.

He wont use tactical nukes, the Chinese wont allow it and right now hes China's bitch.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline baltic out here

  • Would you buy a second hand vinyl off this fella?!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16502 on: Yesterday at 03:53:15 pm »
Supposedly mordor is now increasing their "defence" spending by a massive 25%. They're not backing down and there's seemingly no end to this :(
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,036
  • SPQR
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16503 on: Yesterday at 04:05:02 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on Yesterday at 03:53:15 pm
Supposedly mordor is now increasing their "defence" spending by a massive 25%. They're not backing down and there's seemingly no end to this :(

It was always going to be so. Anyone who thought this would be over in a year or two is a fool.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,333
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16504 on: Yesterday at 04:06:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:12:12 am
Considering everything going on in Ukraine and the Middle East it doesnt feel like a very 'Cold' war, between Putin and Netanyahu they seem determined to set the whole world on fire.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:18:17 am
And the West appear to want to help it spread.

What is the point of the UN anymore?
There were many local proxy wars throughout the Cold War period, which the polar opposites used to test new weapons and advance military doctrines. Nothing much new, really.

As for the UN, it is a perfect example of a charter that gets outdated, and an institution that cannot survive the test of time. The five permanent menmers in the UN Security Council were set in with veto rights because they had nukes. That lone created a strong pull for other nations to develop nukes. But the veto alone, when it was great during the Cold War to keep both sides in check, it is a horrible idea outside of that framework. When the entire world sees something as being wrong and wants to act, the instigator can veto it. It's just stupid way to run relationships in today's day and time.

UN is not the only outdated institution. The European Union is too for requiring every country to approve new members, which becomes exponentially harder with time. Hungary can veto anything in Putin's interest... Reform is needed where a qualified majority (3/4 or 2/3) would be needed for a measure to pass. Otherwise, The EU is becoming as the UN.

The US constitution is another example, but that's outside this topic.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16505 on: Yesterday at 04:59:27 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:20:32 am
Kinell, can we keep this on topic please, or it's gonna get locked. Again!  :butt

Becoming increasingly difficult to discuss one without the other.

As unpalatable as that is for some.


Are you still making trips to Ukraine ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,024
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16506 on: Yesterday at 05:04:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:59:27 pm
Becoming increasingly difficult to discuss one without the other.

As unpalatable as that is for some.


Are you still making trips to Ukraine ?

No it's not. It's just that some people insist on bringing it into this discussion.

I can talk about one without the other just fine.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,861
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16507 on: Yesterday at 05:09:25 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on Yesterday at 03:53:15 pm
Supposedly mordor is now increasing their "defence" spending by a massive 25%. They're not backing down and there's seemingly no end to this :(

He's also making Censuses illegal in Russia to hide how many people they're losing to the war and a ravaged economy.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16508 on: Yesterday at 05:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:04:40 pm
No it's not. It's just that some people insist on bringing it into this discussion.

I can talk about one without the other just fine.

Good for you.

I'm more interested in a whole picture, bonkers that we couldn't even comment on the missiles the other night.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,861
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16509 on: Yesterday at 05:15:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:09:37 pm
Good for you.

I'm more interested in a whole picture, bonkers that we couldn't even comment on the missiles the other night.

I understand it should be kept out of this thread, but it's weird that discussion isn't allowed in the forum on the events that are most likely to escalate globally. There should just not be a news & current affairs subforum instead.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,024
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16510 on: Yesterday at 05:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:15:22 pm
I understand it should be kept out of this thread, but it's weird that discussion isn't allowed in the forum on the events that are most likely to escalate globally. There should just not be a news & current affairs subforum instead.

It's been repeatedly stated by the mods and admin why discussion isn't allowed. People tear strips off of each other in player threads, the FSG thread, or the post match threads - sometimes even when we win. People simply will not behave civilly to one another when it comes to a topic as contentious as what's currently happening in the ME, and the mods don't have the time or energy to police it.

I really really really don't understand why people are not getting this?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,795
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16511 on: Yesterday at 06:03:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:03:19 am
The USA probably want that war as well. Will cost Ukraine though because the worlds main power will give less of a shit about them. Obviously in all this we in Britain will follow the States main priority, because it doesnt matter if the Tories or Labour are in power, thats what we do.

Yep.  Ukraine will be the big losers, I think.

Israel can see a major power shift in the region, with them becoming the undisputed boss of the area.  Invasion, destruction, dispplacement, genicide, etc.  The US will be happy to go after the Iran nuclear facilities, too.

The thing is, the Iranian people, and some of it's government are sick of the current sanctions, and were working towards a more amicable situation, towards the West (albeit, very slowly).

I think there was definite internal pressure on them to become more progressive, ditch the Republican Guard, and develop more economic and culturally.

Now, all bets are off.

These are really poor countries, in that region (apart from Israel), and the civilian toll has been, and will continue to be, huge.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:18:01 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,101
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16512 on: Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:56:10 pm
It's been repeatedly stated by the mods and admin why discussion isn't allowed. People tear strips off of each other in player threads, the FSG thread, or the post match threads - sometimes even when we win. People simply will not behave civilly to one another when it comes to a topic as contentious as what's currently happening in the ME, and the mods don't have the time or energy to police it.

I really really really don't understand why people are not getting this?

There is a statement at the top of the news thread for people to read which explains everything as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16513 on: Yesterday at 06:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:03:52 pm

Fuck all the way off please, it's like you're going out of your way to get the thread locked after it was brought back on track.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,795
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16514 on: Yesterday at 06:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:09:43 pm
Fuck all the way off please, it's like you're going out of your way to get the thread locked after it was brought back on track.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16515 on: Yesterday at 06:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:09:43 pm
Fuck all the way off please, it's like you're going out of your way to get the thread locked after it was brought back on track.

Yet this is what will cause a thread lock.

Always amazes me that those that don't want it debated are usually the ones (a small handful who rarely post in here) that mob up and get threads shut.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,024
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16516 on: Yesterday at 06:17:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:06:18 pm
There is a statement at the top of the news thread for people to read which explains everything as well.

Indeed. I've linked to it myself only recently.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16517 on: Yesterday at 07:12:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:03:19 am
The USA probably want that war as well. Will cost Ukraine though because the worlds main power will give less of a shit about them. Obviously in all this we in Britain will follow the States main priority, because it doesnt matter if the Tories or Labour are in power, thats what we do.

The unfortunately reality. Our 'approach' to foreign matters is increasingly detached from what the people actually want. Not sure we can even say our vote can change anything in that respect anymore.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,501
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16518 on: Today at 07:22:23 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:56:10 pm
It's been repeatedly stated by the mods and admin why discussion isn't allowed. People tear strips off of each other in player threads, the FSG thread, or the post match threads - sometimes even when we win. People simply will not behave civilly to one another when it comes to a topic as contentious as what's currently happening in the ME, and the mods don't have the time or energy to police it.

I really really really don't understand why people are not getting this?

We should be allowed to discuss what is happening in Israel.
Lets run a poll and get the view of RAWK.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.
Pages: 1 ... 408 409 410 411 412 [413]   Go Up
« previous next »
 