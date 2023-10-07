The USA probably want that war as well. Will cost Ukraine though because the worlds main power will give less of a shit about them. Obviously in all this we in Britain will follow the States main priority, because it doesnt matter if the Tories or Labour are in power, thats what we do.
Yep. Ukraine will be the big losers, I think.
Israel can see a major power shift in the region, with them becoming the undisputed boss of the area. Invasion, destruction, dispplacement, genicide, etc. The US will be happy to go after the Iran nuclear facilities, too.
The thing is, the Iranian people, and some of it's government are sick of the current sanctions, and were working towards a more amicable situation, towards the West (albeit, very slowly).
I think there was definite internal pressure on them to become more progressive, ditch the Republican Guard, and develop more economic and culturally.
Now, all bets are off.
These are really poor countries, in that region (apart from Israel), and the civilian toll has been, and will continue to be, huge.