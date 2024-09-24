Putin isn't going to use nuclear weapons ffs. Even he gave the order he'd be thrown out a window by those with any sense in the Kremlin as they all know it would be the end of Russia and possibly life on earth for us all. The lack of balls shown by the west in the face of his threats are pathetic.



Can you name one?Just yanking your chain, mate...I think that the perceptions of what nuclear weapons are for, what they are capable of, and when they should be used are very different on the two sides of the Iron Curtain. At least that's the perception I get after living virtually my whole adult life in the U.S. The final goal is deterrent on both sides, MAD was it's culmination; that is common for both sides. But what the weapons were capable of was downplayed in the East and, in fairness, limited knowledge exists from tests in remote unpopulated areas. The only real test involving real people are the poor souls of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Mind, these are the tactical nukes we are talking about today. What Tzar Bomba can do one can project, but no one really knows. The other aspect is the readiness to use it. I don't know about the West, but in the Soviet Block countries the armies had a plan of what happens and when measured from T0. I'm not kidding, T0+24h soldiers are on the ground in the epicenter (if they are let, of course). Tactical nukes were considered just as a bigger gun, or a better tank, or whatever. From my perception now (and I could be wrong), the West is far more inclined to think before deciding to use a nuke. Not so with Russia, and even less so with Putin. They are more likely to deal the first blow.I think your judgement may be influenced by the way the West thinks about nukes; I wouldn't discard the use of one by Putin.