Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16440 on: September 24, 2024, 09:55:23 am
Following up on recent discussions, it seems that Ukraine obliterated several large strategic ammunition storage depots deep within Russian territory. Estimates stockpiles for up to six months' worth of fighting were destroyed.  Mostly missiles by the looks of things.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRY8SANx7AM
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16441 on: September 24, 2024, 03:20:43 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September 24, 2024, 09:55:23 am
Following up on recent discussions, it seems that Ukraine obliterated several large strategic ammunition storage depots deep within Russian territory. Estimates stockpiles for up to six months' worth of fighting were destroyed.  Mostly missiles by the looks of things.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRY8SANx7AM
Ukrainian drones are highly ineffective and are easily shot down by Russian air defenses. Those falling debris though...

;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16442 on: Today at 01:54:20 pm
Putin is apparently stepping up his nuclear threats in response to the possibility of long-range Ukrainian missile strikes being sanctioned on Russian territory.

Problem is, he already blew his rhetorical load within the first two months of the invasion. In fact, wasn't the entire first year of the war marked by Russian State TV wet dreams of Russian nuclear strikes?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16443 on: Today at 04:24:17 pm
Biden needs to green light the deep strikes before there's a chance the election throws a spanner in the works.

Unfortunately, both the US and UK have seemingly been unimpressed by Zelenskys battle plan, saying it's short on detail and doesn't really have much strategy about it. That said, they're seemingly expecting the kind of assaults from the Ukrainian military with only a fraction of the resources a NATO nation would be expected to conduct such operations with.

As for nukes, I'm not sure Putin's arsenal is reliable enough. If it's anything like the rest of his military, I imagine most of the nukes could be duds.

If Putin thought they were reliable I think he would have used one already. Use one to flatten Kyiv and give Ukraine 24 hours to surrender before the next one. For all NATO's talk, i don't think they would risk open war with a Russia that's already used a nuke.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16444 on: Today at 04:53:06 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:24:17 pm
Biden needs to green light the deep strikes before there's a chance the election throws a spanner in the works.

Unfortunately, both the US and UK have seemingly been unimpressed by Zelenskys battle plan, saying it's short on detail and doesn't really have much strategy about it. That said, they're seemingly expecting the kind of assaults from the Ukrainian military with only a fraction of the resources a NATO nation would be expected to conduct such operations with.

As for nukes, I'm not sure Putin's arsenal is reliable enough. If it's anything like the rest of his military, I imagine most of the nukes could be duds.

If Putin thought they were reliable I think he would have used one already. Use one to flatten Kyiv and give Ukraine 24 hours to surrender before the next one. For all NATO's talk, i don't think they would risk open war with a Russia that's already used a nuke.

Probably because the simpliest way to win the war is to attack Russia in Russia, take out their planes dropping the glide bombs and Russia is done.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16445 on: Today at 07:29:40 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:24:17 pm
Biden needs to green light the deep strikes before there's a chance the election throws a spanner in the works.

Unfortunately, both the US and UK have seemingly been unimpressed by Zelenskys battle plan, saying it's short on detail and doesn't really have much strategy about it. That said, they're seemingly expecting the kind of assaults from the Ukrainian military with only a fraction of the resources a NATO nation would be expected to conduct such operations with.

As for nukes, I'm not sure Putin's arsenal is reliable enough. If it's anything like the rest of his military, I imagine most of the nukes could be duds.

If Putin thought they were reliable I think he would have used one already. Use one to flatten Kyiv and give Ukraine 24 hours to surrender before the next one. For all NATO's talk, i don't think they would risk open war with a Russia that's already used a nuke.
I've said this in the early months of the conflict, and I still think the same way - Putin is prepared to use a tactical nuke. When I was in the army long time ago (1989), we we trained for the Russian military doctrine which includes plan for the army to drop a nuke and bring people were the nuke went off in 24 hours... Nuts! My background is in nuclear physics, and I ain't going there if it was me. :) But that was the word of the day, which I don't think have changed much.

The issue with the nukes is Belarus. I don't think Lukashenko would be very happy with Putin if he used a nuke on Ukrainian territory. Remember Chernobyl's cloud went right over Belarus, and lots of ground was contaminated. So, imagine being an ally of Putin, and he does that to you on purpose, knowing what will happen. Not only Lukashenko can lose his grip on the country, but imagine (humor me for a moment) that post-Lukashenko Belarus takes the Ukrainian path, or worse yet for Putin, the Finish path...

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16446 on: Today at 08:29:34 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:29:40 pm
I've said this in the early months of the conflict, and I still think the same way - Putin is prepared to use a tactical nuke. When I was in the army long time ago (1989), we we trained for the Russian military doctrine which includes plan for the army to drop a nuke and bring people were the nuke went off in 24 hours... Nuts! My background is in nuclear physics, and I ain't going there if it was me. :) But that was the word of the day, which I don't think have changed much.

The issue with the nukes is Belarus. I don't think Lukashenko would be very happy with Putin if he used a nuke on Ukrainian territory. Remember Chernobyl's cloud went right over Belarus, and lots of ground was contaminated. So, imagine being an ally of Putin, and he does that to you on purpose, knowing what will happen. Not only Lukashenko can lose his grip on the country, but imagine (humor me for a moment) that post-Lukashenko Belarus takes the Ukrainian path, or worse yet for Putin, the Finish path...

As if Putin gives a fuck what Lukashenko thinks! ;D

I get what you're saying about the long term  affects on Belarus politics, but if Putin uses a nuke in Ukraine, he can easily threaten to use one in Balarus as well. Lukashenko is not a well man, and whoever his successor might be I doubt they will be up for protesting much in case they're next.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16447 on: Today at 08:37:40 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:29:34 pm
As if Putin gives a fuck what Lukashenko thinks! ;D

I get what you're saying about the long term  affects on Belarus politics, but if Putin uses a nuke in Ukraine, he can easily threaten to use one in Balarus as well. Lukashenko is not a well man, and whoever his successor might be I doubt they will be up for protesting much in case they're next.
Who knows, I'm talking out of my... (wisdom and knowledge is what I mean ;D)

But if Putin puts tactical nukes in Belarus (he transferred some, didn't he?), might he be sure they won't be pointed at Moscow at an unfortunate time? I know Russia holds the codes, but still, with that 60s-70s technology they can't be that safe. Maybe a highschool kid can crack them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16448 on: Today at 08:49:37 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:37:40 pm
Who knows, I'm talking out of my... (wisdom and knowledge is what I mean ;D)

But if Putin puts tactical nukes in Belarus (he transferred some, didn't he?), might he be sure they won't be pointed at Moscow at an unfortunate time? I know Russia holds the codes, but still, with that 60s-70s technology they can't be that safe. Maybe a highschool kid can crack them.

If NATO doesn't have the balls to nuke Russia if they drop one on Ukraine then I doubt Belarus would!

I admit I have no education in this field, but I think if a nuke goes off in Ukraine, everyone's first thought would be de-escalation, not making things worse. Yes, it would be an act of nuclear terrorism and Russia would be branded a rogue state - any waverers on sanctions would probably be pulled into line within hours, apart from a few of the most obvious usual suspects. But Belarus would be too busy shitting itself at the prospect of being the next target to do much more than register a weak protest I think.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16449 on: Today at 08:58:59 pm
The Russians think that they should be able to get away with the same shit that the Israelis do.

They shouldn't, but then neither should the other twats.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16450 on: Today at 08:59:51 pm
Putin isn't going to use nuclear weapons ffs. Even he gave the order he'd be thrown out a window by those with any sense in the Kremlin as they all know it would be the end of Russia and possibly life on earth for us all. The lack of balls shown by the west in the face of his threats are pathetic.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16451 on: Today at 09:15:28 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:49:37 pm
If NATO doesn't have the balls to nuke Russia if they drop one on Ukraine then I doubt Belarus would!

I admit I have no education in this field, but I think if a nuke goes off in Ukraine, everyone's first thought would be de-escalation, not making things worse. Yes, it would be an act of nuclear terrorism and Russia would be branded a rogue state - any waverers on sanctions would probably be pulled into line within hours, apart from a few of the most obvious usual suspects. But Belarus would be too busy shitting itself at the prospect of being the next target to do much more than register a weak protest I think.
Yeah, I agree. Deescalation should be the first goal. Even at this very moment. But in this world of knee-jerk reactions or overreactions, who knows...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16452 on: Today at 09:27:00 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:59:51 pm
Putin isn't going to use nuclear weapons ffs. Even he gave the order he'd be thrown out a window by those with any sense in the Kremlin as they all know it would be the end of Russia and possibly life on earth for us all. The lack of balls shown by the west in the face of his threats are pathetic.
Can you name one?  ;D

Just yanking your chain, mate...

I think that the perceptions of what nuclear weapons are for, what they are capable of, and when they should be used are very different on the two sides of the Iron Curtain. At least that's the perception I get after living virtually my whole adult life in the U.S. The final goal is deterrent on both sides, MAD was it's culmination; that is common for both sides. But what the weapons were capable of was downplayed in the East and, in fairness, limited knowledge exists from tests in remote unpopulated areas. The only real test involving real people are the poor souls of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Mind, these are the tactical nukes we are talking about today. What Tzar Bomba can do one can project, but no one really knows. The other aspect is the readiness to use it. I don't know about the West, but in the Soviet Block countries the armies had a plan of what happens and when measured from T0. I'm not kidding, T0+24h soldiers are on the ground in the epicenter (if they are let, of course). Tactical nukes were considered just as a bigger gun, or a better tank, or whatever. From my perception now (and I could be wrong), the West is far more inclined to think before deciding to use a nuke. Not so with Russia, and even less so with Putin. They are more likely to deal the first blow.

I think your judgement may be influenced by the way the West thinks about nukes; I wouldn't discard the use of one by Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16453 on: Today at 10:21:59 pm
Russia recently tried to run an ICBM test, likely as part of their nuclear sabre rattling. The missile accidentally detonated underground, cratering the test site in the process.

I don't think he'll be launching nukes anytime soon and if he does the most likely outcome is it gets shot down and NATO systematically destroys their launch sites.
