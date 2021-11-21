The "red lines" are just a term that is ment to define the positions on either side. Although they are "drawn" by one side, both sides affect those lines. It is quite possible that both sides work together to shift those lines not necessarily by agreement, but by necessity as a game of chess. First of all, the most recent of Putin's red line worked. As a post above said, it put the West on pause. Secondly, the effect of using long range weapons on Russian territory is no longer the same. Ukraine can strike many more Russian targetsindeed, but 90% of the Russian aircraft that carries the glide bomb attacks were moved behind their reach. The Russians are anticipating that the long range weapons will be allowed and have already adjusted. The US-Russia back channels have certainly clarified that. In that sense, the Russians reduced the rewards, so is the risk worth it? Thirdly, it makes me think why the US opposed this for the longest time... We didn't know about the ATACMS in Ukraine before they were used. That's hardware that is far more difficult to transfer under veil than a decision concerning weapons that are already there. If the US wanted it, those Russian airbases launching glide bomb attacks would have been blown to smitherines before we heard of any decision. It is concievable to think that the US is playing into Putin's hands giving him a way out with the hope to makin him halt such attacks. I don't know, I'm speculating. Fourthly, all the countries that state that they will not limit Ukraine's use of weapons delivered by them carry limited meaning. Those weapons that have critical US-made component, or rely on US GPS system to hit a target need US permission under ITAR. If country X says "we won't stop Ukraine" does not mean that Ukraine can use the weapons before the US states the same. These statements are just a show of political position.



I think the red line should have been crossed long time ago. The risk of doing it now is that it will definitely show that Putin doesn't have a concept of red lines, he's just talk, and that can escalate the situation to where he would need to demonstrate that he indeed understand red lines, but will make the world guess. That will come to the use of a tactical nuke. (Which I anticipated for a long time and posted so here last year.) That's the risk; what is the reward?



In my limited mind, withoiut knowing anything about warcraft, I would have preconditioned the use of long range weapons - next time Putin hits a civilian infrastructure, the decision comes automatically in place. Put the pressure on him. And mean it.