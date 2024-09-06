I just think that it is a pretty brutal civil(ish) war and I wondered what the bahaviour of the Ukrainians is.



The Ukranian troops have seen their own side and civilians executed and I have a feeling their reaction to Russian troops who are all but actively surrendering and harmless can't be very friendly. Seeing Russian troops shooting themselves suggests to me that the Russians expect very bad treatment if captured. Seeing individual unarmed Russian soldiers who appear to be headed to their own lines chased down with drones and grenades detonated them clearly shows a complete lack of giving any quarter by the Ukrainians. And who would blame them.



Telegram does bring the very reality of war to our screens a lot more than BBC or youtube ever have.



It's because they've seen how they treat Ukrainian captives.Whenever I've seen pictures/videos of prisoner exchanges it's always the same. Russian prisoners are generally healthy looking while Ukrainians are emaciated and often injured, that's assuming the Ukrainian prisoners even make it as far as an exchange without being executed.Ukraine have provided humanitarian aid to the Russian civilians left behind in Kursk while Russia raped, tortured and executed people in the territories they took. Ukraine have complained that Russia didn't provide an evacuation corridor for civilians in Kursk while Russia used artillery on fleeing civilians in Ukraine. Russians have even been caught on video stealing from other Russians in the Kursk territory.I have little issue with Ukrainians chasing down fleeing soldiers with drones when those same soldiers signed up to enter another country and murder its people. Ukraine are fighting for survival, and those same fleeing soldiers will be back in the next assault if they get away.