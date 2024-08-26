A massive drone/missile strike was launched by Russia against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. There's been a lot of damage, with power outages. Casualties reported also.



Reportedly 100 drones and 100 missiles, clearly they were saving up for a while. Putin being Putin they launched the strike during early morning rush hour, meaning missiles/drones were easier to spot on their way to their targets but the potential for civilian casualties was higher.They followed it up with another 60 drones the following day, I haven't seen much indication of success on that one.Ukraine have unveiled a new jet powered drone they've named Palianytsia. It's apparently already been used to strike targets in Russia, is much smaller and cheaper than a missile and has a small, cluster warhead that's ideal for hitting things like jets sitting in an airfield. Ukraine have the benefit of knowing exactly how effective Russian AA is and so they've seemingly been able to create something just good enough to do its job without costing a fortune. Hopefully we see them being deployed in decent numbers, there's already been a recent uptick in strikes on refineries and airfield but it's unclear what weapons were used.They've also tested their first ballistic missile since the invasion. Given restrictions placed on western missiles it seems like a good idea to develop their own that can be deployed anywhere they want, though little has been released about it.The oil depot Ukraine struck 10 days ago seems to still be burning too.