Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 26, 2024, 11:43:20 am
A massive drone/missile strike was launched by Russia against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. There's been a lot of damage, with power outages. Casualties reported also. :(
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:12:21 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 26, 2024, 11:43:20 am
A massive drone/missile strike was launched by Russia against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. There's been a lot of damage, with power outages. Casualties reported also. :(

Reportedly 100 drones and 100 missiles, clearly they were saving up for a while. Putin being Putin they launched the strike during early morning rush hour, meaning missiles/drones were easier to spot on their way to their targets but the potential for civilian casualties was higher.

They followed it up with another 60 drones the following day, I haven't seen much indication of success on that one.


Ukraine have unveiled a new jet powered drone they've named Palianytsia. It's apparently already been used to strike targets in Russia, is much smaller and cheaper than a missile and has a small, cluster warhead that's ideal for hitting things like jets sitting in an airfield. Ukraine have the benefit of knowing exactly how effective Russian AA is and so they've seemingly been able to create something just good enough to do its job without costing a fortune. Hopefully we see them being deployed in decent numbers, there's already been a recent uptick in strikes on refineries and airfield but it's unclear what weapons were used.

They've also tested their first ballistic missile since the invasion. Given restrictions placed on western missiles it seems like a good idea to develop their own that can be deployed anywhere they want, though little has been released about it.

The oil depot Ukraine struck 10 days ago seems to still be burning too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:35:05 pm
Yes, the new Ukrainian missile/drone seems to be a very potent weapon; it looks like it could be especially effective against  troop formations, so I hope they can be deployed in large numbers against the Russian advance in Ukraine.

Ballistic missiles seem nigh near impossible to stop when compared to drones, or even cruise missiles. Can't help but wonder if some of the missiles provided to Ukraine have been analysed so they could produce their own versions free of Allied restrictions.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:03:42 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:35:05 pm
Yes, the new Ukrainian missile/drone seems to be a very potent weapon; it looks like it could be especially effective against  troop formations, so I hope they can be deployed in large numbers against the Russian advance in Ukraine.

Ballistic missiles seem nigh near impossible to stop when compared to drones, or even cruise missiles. Can't help but wonder if some of the missiles provided to Ukraine have been analysed so they could produce their own versions free of Allied restrictions.

I'd imagine one or more countries have given them a lot of help building these things, though Ukraine do have a pretty solid history when it comes to this stuff too. Hopefully if these things are simpler and cheaper than their western counterparts they can get decent production levels going.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:13:42 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:35:05 pm
Yes, the new Ukrainian missile/drone seems to be a very potent weapon; it looks like it could be especially effective against  troop formations, so I hope they can be deployed in large numbers against the Russian advance in Ukraine.

Ballistic missiles seem nigh near impossible to stop when compared to drones, or even cruise missiles. Can't help but wonder if some of the missiles provided to Ukraine have been analysed so they could produce their own versions free of Allied restrictions.

Its worth remembering that Ukraine was home to a lot of Soviet weapons factories and defence industry, obviously its been a long time since the Soviet Union collapsed but theres probably still a fair amount of domestic knowledge available to the Ukrainians when it comes to things like missile technology, rockets etc
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:34:29 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:13:42 pm
Its worth remembering that Ukraine was home to a lot of Soviet weapons factories and defence industry, obviously its been a long time since the Soviet Union collapsed but theres probably still a fair amount of domestic knowledge available to the Ukrainians when it comes to things like missile technology, rockets etc

They were developing their own missile prior to the invasion but development seemingly stopped due to lack of funding.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hrim-2
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:27:58 pm
Aye. Russia's Black Sea Fleet was effectively built in Ukraine. Appropriate they're the ones sinking it!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:08:54 am
Quote
But the new weapon has been a long-term goal of Ukraine.

One of the specialists involved in the long-range missile project said it was a completely new development, from scratch that began about 18 months ago.

This is not an extension of an old Soviet project, said the specialist, speaking on condition of anonymity to safeguard the projects secrecy. The missile has a solid-fuel booster that accelerates it, followed by a jet engine, the specialist said.

Ukraine says its inability to fight back against Russian long-range weapons has deadly consequences. Ukraines Commander-in-Chief Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi said Russia has launched 9,627 long-range missiles and Ukraines defense shot down only a quarter of them, and that more than half the Russian targets were civilian.

The specialist and Fedorov said each missile costs less than $1 million, and the military is turning to the private sector to bring down production costs further. The private market generates solutions incredibly quickly, the minister said.

As of this year, private companies have become the main suppliers of drones for the Ukrainian army, including those now striking inside Russia and the underwater ones that have repeatedly struck the Russian Black Sea fleet, said Fedorov.

All types of missiles will be available in Ukraine, he said. If we have our own weapons like this, we will feel more independent and confident.

Fedorov added that he believed Russias vast size could also be its vulnerability.

Its impossible to produce enough air defense systems to protect such a large territory, he said. For us, this opens up the possibility of operating deep behind enemy lines.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:11:57 am
After the huge rocket and drone barrage that Russia did against civilian structures, why on Earth wouldn't the West lift restrictions on the use of their long range weapons inside Russia?!...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:14:07 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:11:57 am
After the huge rocket and drone barrage that Russia did against civilian structures, why on Earth wouldn't the West lift restrictions on the use of their long range weapons inside Russia?!...

WWIII
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:29:37 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:14:07 am
WWIII
Yea, right. Like all the other red lines...
