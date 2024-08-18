I wonder if Ukraine would have launched this attack if Trump was a shoe in for the election? Probably; they needed to strengthen their bargaining position.



It actually helps that Russia are evacuating civilians as it does make the territory easier to occupy to some degree. Are Russia trying to build static defences anywhere, or is it still fluid?



Weve been hearing this for 2 years now, they will run out of weapons soon, Putin has cancer and is on deaths doorstep, the Russian economy is going to collapse 2 years on and none of this has come true unfortunately.



They're digging trenches but they're about 15km away from the area Ukraine is in, it seems they're willing to cede a lot of territory but are trying to at least make sure the nuclear power plant doesn't get taken.Initially it was that Russia would run out of missiles, and that did in fact happen. They stopped firing them for months to stockpile them for this summer, after previously firing large numbers on a daily basis.I don't think anyone has predicted they would run out of tanks/APCs/artillery yet as they have an absurd amount of all of them, and they'll never truly run out as there'll always be a trickle of production. Their stockpiles of all three are declining however, they've burned through over 50% of most of it according to satellite photos, and at the current rate they will start to struggle to field as many of them in 1-2 years by most estimates. They've also likely been refurbishing their best equipment first to get it out as fast as possible, which means the rate of refurbishment will likely start to slow down long before they run out of equipment, affecting their ability on the battlefield.One major blow has been their production of glide bombs, they've been using them to devastating effect in the last few months and it's largely due to those bombs that they've been able to really progress at all. I know Ukraine have blown up a few big stockpiles already but I wouldn't be shocked if there were thousands more bombs out there. I don't know what the solution is there, maybe F-16's can do a job protecting the skies but that depends on how close Russia needs to get to Ukraine controlled airspace to drop those bombs.I can't really speak as to how the economy is doing as it's all far too complex for me. It sounds like it has taken a major hit, but due to the level of control Putin has and the degree to which he can manipulate it it hasn't collapsed yet. Russia could trundle along for the next 5 years or fall apart tomorrow, I have no idea.