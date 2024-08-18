« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1125022 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16280 on: August 18, 2024, 07:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 18, 2024, 07:45:52 pm
I wonder if Ukraine would have launched this attack if Trump was a shoe in for the election? Probably; they needed to strengthen their bargaining position.

It actually helps that Russia are evacuating civilians as it does make the territory easier to occupy to some degree. Are Russia trying to build static defences anywhere, or is it still fluid?
I read somewhere that it was the Ukrainians who evacuated the citizens by telephoning them using perfect Russia to advise them to leave immediately. :)
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16281 on: August 18, 2024, 08:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 18, 2024, 07:58:49 pm
I read somewhere that it was the Ukrainians who evacuated the citizens by telephoning them using perfect Russia to advise them to leave immediately. :)

that was certainly part of what they did - it was a tactic to clog roads and slow the Russian response down. :)

But I imagine there were many other towns that were evacuated once the Russians grasped the significance of what happened. 2 weeks ago we all thought this was just a minor hit and raid incursion after all. ;D
Offline Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16282 on: August 18, 2024, 08:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 18, 2024, 07:45:52 pm
I wonder if Ukraine would have launched this attack if Trump was a shoe in for the election? Probably; they needed to strengthen their bargaining position.

It actually helps that Russia are evacuating civilians as it does make the territory easier to occupy to some degree. Are Russia trying to build static defences anywhere, or is it still fluid?

They're digging trenches but they're about 15km away from the area Ukraine is in, it seems they're willing to cede a lot of territory but are trying to at least make sure the nuclear power plant doesn't get taken.

Quote from: west_london_red on August 18, 2024, 07:49:28 pm
Weve been hearing this for 2 years now, they will run out of weapons soon, Putin has cancer and is on deaths doorstep, the Russian economy is going to collapse 2 years on and none of this has come true unfortunately.

Initially it was that Russia would run out of missiles, and that did in fact happen. They stopped firing them for months to stockpile them for this summer, after previously firing large numbers on a daily basis.

I don't think anyone has predicted they would run out of tanks/APCs/artillery yet as they have an absurd amount of all of them, and they'll never truly run out as there'll always be a trickle of production. Their stockpiles of all three are declining however, they've burned through over 50% of most of it according to satellite photos, and at the current rate they will start to struggle to field as many of them in 1-2 years by most estimates. They've also likely been refurbishing their best equipment first to get it out as fast as possible, which means the rate of refurbishment will likely start to slow down long before they run out of equipment, affecting their ability on the battlefield.

One major blow has been their production of glide bombs, they've been using them to devastating effect in the last few months and it's largely due to those bombs that they've been able to really progress at all. I know Ukraine have blown up a few big stockpiles already but I wouldn't be shocked if there were thousands more bombs out there. I don't know what the solution is there, maybe F-16's can do a job protecting the skies but that depends on how close Russia needs to get to Ukraine controlled airspace to drop those bombs.

I can't really speak as to how the economy is doing as it's all far too complex for me. It sounds like it has taken a major hit, but due to the level of control Putin has and the degree to which he can manipulate it it hasn't collapsed yet. Russia could trundle along for the next 5 years or fall apart tomorrow, I have no idea.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16283 on: Yesterday at 09:25:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 18, 2024, 07:49:28 pm
Weve been hearing this for 2 years now, they will run out of weapons soon, Putin has cancer and is on deaths doorstep, the Russian economy is going to collapse 2 years on and none of this has come true unfortunately.

They've been able to circumnavigate many of the sanctions, largely, with the help of China.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16284 on: Yesterday at 09:55:12 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:25:50 am
They've been able to circumnavigate many of the sanctions, largely, with the help of China.

Haven't China now stopped taking Russian money? As of a few weeks ago.

Also we can't really know on the Russian economy because they aren't actually going to tell anyone shit. Maybe they are in shit tonnes of debt to the countries that helped bail the out (mostly just as secretive as Russia) and they want that repaid someday.

The war doesn't seem to be shifting from stalemate anytime soon despite Russia's constant push and attempts to manufacture numbers for the meat grinder. To me that shows that stuff is working because frankly a fully working Russia shouldn't be 2 years in and still deep in stalemate
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16285 on: Yesterday at 09:57:14 am »
Was watching Reporting from Ukraine today and apparently Russia wants to do a prisoner swap to recover 2000 conscripts.

I wonder if those lads will want to go back, seeing as they'll likely be used in meat waves to try and recapture the territory they surrendered?
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16286 on: Yesterday at 10:01:19 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:25:50 am
They've been able to circumnavigate many of the sanctions, largely, with the help of China.

Agreed but thats kind of secondary, the main point I was making is that all of these predictions weve been hearing for the last 2 years have been pretty shit.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16287 on: Yesterday at 10:03:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:25:50 am
They've been able to circumnavigate many of the sanctions, largely, with the help of China.
They're still running a war economy though.  Military and security spending are at 40% (in comparison in the UK we furrow our brows at the prospect of committing 2.5%!).

As of June Ukraine had received over 200bn in aid with a further 100bn committed.  Around half of that is military aid.  Presumably Russia are expending similar amounts, even allowing for them re-using a lot of old equipment.

The sanctions have also made an impact.  The Chinese (and others) that have helped Russia to avoid some of the sanctions haven't done so out of the goodness of their hearts, it's been because they can power their own economies on the cheap by exploiting Russia.  Russia is a huge country and has a long-standing oversized military but their economy is less than 10% the size of the US and roughly around half the size of Germany.  Flogging their natural resources at a discount is certainly not a long-term solution.
Offline Draex

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16288 on: Yesterday at 10:03:46 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:57:14 am
Was watching Reporting from Ukraine today and apparently Russia wants to do a prisoner swap to recover 2000 conscripts.

I wonder if those lads will want to go back, seeing as they'll likely be used in meat waves to try and recapture the territory they surrendered?

I've read Ukraine captured quite a lot of higher ups and Kadyrovites who Putin needs to keep happy. They won't give a shit about the conscripts but the TikTok warriors were posted where they thought they'd see no combat, shit themselves and surrendered on mass. One of the huge positives of this style of offense.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16289 on: Yesterday at 10:08:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:01:19 am
Agreed but thats kind of secondary, the main point I was making is that all of these predictions weve been hearing for the last 2 years have been pretty shit.
It was mostly propaganda.  The claims from Russia have been equally if not more fanciful.

It's a long war of attrition that will ultimately be decided by the determination of Ukraine's allies.  Financially the costs of the war do not justify the relatively small wedge of land that Russia occupies but the principle of not allowing Russia to invade does (in my opinion).

The rest of eastern flank of Europe has been reinforced by NATO membership and a greater suspicion towards Russia but I could well see Russia coming again and again at Ukraine.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16290 on: Yesterday at 10:17:40 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:03:35 am
They're still running a war economy though.  Military and security spending are at 40% (in comparison in the UK we furrow our brows at the prospect of committing 2.5%!).

As of June Ukraine had received over 200bn in aid with a further 100bn committed.  Around half of that is military aid.  Presumably Russia are expending similar amounts, even allowing for them re-using a lot of old equipment.

The sanctions have also made an impact.  The Chinese (and others) that have helped Russia to avoid some of the sanctions haven't done so out of the goodness of their hearts, it's been because they can power their own economies on the cheap by exploiting Russia.  Russia is a huge country and has a long-standing oversized military but their economy is less than 10% the size of the US and roughly around half the size of Germany.  Flogging their natural resources at a discount is certainly not a long-term solution.

The problem with the Russian war economy is that it's the economic equivalent to muscle wastage. Other areas of the Russian economy are being starved as Putin prioritises the war machine. We don't really know what the long term effects of that will be, or where those effects will be first felt. We do know Putin will want to keep those effects from major cities in the west of the country though.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:03:46 am
I've read Ukraine captured quite a lot of higher ups and Kadyrovites who Putin needs to keep happy. They won't give a shit about the conscripts but the TikTok warriors were posted where they thought they'd see no combat, shit themselves and surrendered on mass. One of the huge positives of this style of offense.

Oh doubtless Russia will want the higher ups back. But they still need meat for their grinder.

The Chechens have largely been used as blocking forces to make sure the meat waves did their job - "die to the enemy, or die to us."  I don't think it's any surprise so many Russians surrendered so quickly once these scum were taken out of the equation. There aren't enough windows in the world for these bastards to fall out of.
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16291 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:01:19 am
Agreed but thats kind of secondary, the main point I was making is that all of these predictions weve been hearing for the last 2 years have been pretty shit.
Well we don't know if they're shit yet.  Things like an economic collapse in Russia or a collapse in the regime would be characterised by basically nothing happening for ages, and then lots happening all at once.

The big question is whether Russia can keep going for another 4 years in the event of the Democrats winning the US election.  One of those things might well happen in that time, they're already dealing with massive inflation and 18% interest rates, and he's about to raise taxes next year.  They're also losing 1000 soldiers a day and nearly as many have fled the country.  It's not sustainable, there has to be a tipping point somewhere, just a question of whether that tipping point comes within 4 years or not.

Or alternatively the US election goes the other way and it's all over.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16292 on: Yesterday at 01:12:29 pm »
Not every Russian loss is a solider. But they are closing in on 600,000 battle casualties. Considering that the army they started this "special operation with" was around 350,000, these losses are considerable.

A fair chuck of these will be consider "disposable" - prisoners sent to fight; Wagner's losses around are supposed to be around 45,000. And then you have the logistical personnel, supplying food, fuel, ammunition to the front etc. But likely some of their best, most experienced, most well trained soldiers are now in the ground.

Conscripts add depth to your army, but they don't necessarily add strength. For every conscript who survives long enough to become an experienced, battle hardened veteran, maybe 30 of his compatriots don't make it.

Like I said, it's a meat grinder. And Putin is the one turning the handle.

I'm not saying Ukraine should have a task force drive on Moscow, Wagner style, but they do need to continue to be radical in their strategy and keeping the Russians off balance. Right now, Russia is just trying to contain Ukraine;  but if they want any of that territory back, they're gonna have to fight for it. And that will mean proper soldiers, proper weapons and proper equipment - not a bunch of understrength battalions frantically digging trenches 15km away from the nearest fighting. 
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16293 on: Yesterday at 09:36:19 pm »
A long but very interesting read into the state of the Russian economy:

An economic catastrophe is lurking beneath Russias GDP growth as Putin throws everything into the fireplace

https://apple.news/ACJav_HIwQBaxuywmBE_YKQ

(Not sure if the link works on non-Apple devices but its well worth a read)
Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16294 on: Yesterday at 10:34:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:19 pm
A long but very interesting read into the state of the Russian economy:

An economic catastrophe is lurking beneath Russias GDP growth as Putin throws everything into the fireplace

https://apple.news/ACJav_HIwQBaxuywmBE_YKQ

(Not sure if the link works on non-Apple devices but its well worth a read)
The link worked for me, thanks.  An interesting read and hopefully an accurate forecast of the Russian economy in the medium term.
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16295 on: Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:12:29 pm
Not every Russian loss is a solider. But they are closing in on 600,000 battle casualties.

Source?
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16296 on: Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm
Source?

Noel Reports typically posts lists of Russian battle casualties as reported by Ukrainian authorities every day.
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16297 on: Yesterday at 11:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm
Noel Reports typically posts lists of Russian battle casualties as reported by Ukrainian authorities every day.

Noel Reports

Just found the BBC from April. Seems to be a mismatch unless there's been a huge loss in the months since?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-68819853
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16298 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:16:52 pm
Noel Reports

Just found the BBC from April. Seems to be a mismatch unless there's been a huge loss in the months since?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-68819853

I don't know what to tell you, man. I just report what's being reported via Ukrainian general staff:



Feel free to dispute the figures with them. It's worth noting that the Icarus Project on YT, as  shared by Schmidt, reports consistent figures in terms of combat personnel.
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16299 on: Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm »
I'm not disputing; I've seen estimates all over the place, it's interesting to compare sources & understand potential biases. I've just added Noel Reporrts to my reading list.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16300 on: Today at 12:01:28 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm
I'm not disputing; I've seen estimates all over the place, it's interesting to compare sources & understand potential biases. I've just added Noel Reporrts to my reading list.

Fair enough. :thumbup
Offline classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16301 on: Today at 12:11:08 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 11:16:52 pm
Noel Reports

Just found the BBC from April. Seems to be a mismatch unless there's been a huge loss in the months since?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-68819853

That's from BBC Russian. For some reason, most likely linked to where they publish, they quite clearly underestimate losses. That's also an out of date estimate, in June they estimate 139,000 killed

Source: https://www.bbc.com/russian/articles/c728lr7ellzo - you'll need to translate the page


UK government's estimates are higher than US's but lower than Ukraines. As of end of May 2024, they estimate "465,000 Russian personnel have been killed or wounded" and that almost 1,000 more is added to that per day (which would put the total well over half a million now)

Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/over-465000-russian-personnel-killed-or-wounded-since-2022-a-terrible-human-loss-for-russians-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16302 on: Today at 03:10:36 am »
The casualties are reported with huge discrepancies, as others eluded to. There was an interesting study a while back, forgot who did it, but the Russians report about 1/10 of the Russian casualties, whereas Ukraine reports about 20-50% more. Russians report about twice the Ukraininan casualties, whereas (surprisingly) the Ukrainian numbers are practically accurate. The Western institutions report less than Ukraine and far more than Russia Russian casualties, but from what I gather, they are a bit underestimated (which is also strange).

Of course, things might have changed since the time of the study... But the bottom line is that the Ukrainians slightly exaggerate, whereas the Russians state lies through their teeth, and then some.
Offline Giono

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16303 on: Today at 04:38:32 am »
This is a great short interview about the state of the war. He says that they are knocking out the bridges to capture 700 russian soldiers on the south side. He also says that the Ukrainians are retreating in the east just to better defensive positions to absorb mote of Russia's "meat wall" attacks.


He also suggests that the next Uke attack may be in Crimea.


https://youtu.be/FM5yeLQR_dU?si=QsK6O6OhZIxKa3fc
