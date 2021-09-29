Not every Russian loss is a solider. But they are closing in on 600,000 battle casualties. Considering that the army they started this "special operation with" was around 350,000, these losses are considerable.
A fair chuck of these will be consider "disposable" - prisoners sent to fight; Wagner's losses around are supposed to be around 45,000. And then you have the logistical personnel, supplying food, fuel, ammunition to the front etc. But likely some of their best, most experienced, most well trained soldiers are now in the ground.
Conscripts add depth to your army, but they don't necessarily add strength. For every conscript who survives long enough to become an experienced, battle hardened veteran, maybe 30 of his compatriots don't make it.
Like I said, it's a meat grinder. And Putin is the one turning the handle.
I'm not saying Ukraine should have a task force drive on Moscow, Wagner style, but they do need to continue to be radical in their strategy and keeping the Russians off balance. Right now, Russia is just trying to contain Ukraine; but if they want any of that territory back, they're gonna have to fight for it. And that will mean proper soldiers, proper weapons and proper equipment - not a bunch of understrength battalions frantically digging trenches 15km away from the nearest fighting.