Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16280 on: Yesterday at 07:58:49 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:45:52 pm
I wonder if Ukraine would have launched this attack if Trump was a shoe in for the election? Probably; they needed to strengthen their bargaining position.

It actually helps that Russia are evacuating civilians as it does make the territory easier to occupy to some degree. Are Russia trying to build static defences anywhere, or is it still fluid?
I read somewhere that it was the Ukrainians who evacuated the citizens by telephoning them using perfect Russia to advise them to leave immediately. :)






Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16281 on: Yesterday at 08:02:45 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:58:49 pm
I read somewhere that it was the Ukrainians who evacuated the citizens by telephoning them using perfect Russia to advise them to leave immediately. :)

that was certainly part of what they did - it was a tactic to clog roads and slow the Russian response down. :)

But I imagine there were many other towns that were evacuated once the Russians grasped the significance of what happened. 2 weeks ago we all thought this was just a minor hit and raid incursion after all. ;D





Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16282 on: Yesterday at 08:22:13 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:45:52 pm
I wonder if Ukraine would have launched this attack if Trump was a shoe in for the election? Probably; they needed to strengthen their bargaining position.

It actually helps that Russia are evacuating civilians as it does make the territory easier to occupy to some degree. Are Russia trying to build static defences anywhere, or is it still fluid?

They're digging trenches but they're about 15km away from the area Ukraine is in, it seems they're willing to cede a lot of territory but are trying to at least make sure the nuclear power plant doesn't get taken.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:49:28 pm
Weve been hearing this for 2 years now, they will run out of weapons soon, Putin has cancer and is on deaths doorstep, the Russian economy is going to collapse 2 years on and none of this has come true unfortunately.

Initially it was that Russia would run out of missiles, and that did in fact happen. They stopped firing them for months to stockpile them for this summer, after previously firing large numbers on a daily basis.

I don't think anyone has predicted they would run out of tanks/APCs/artillery yet as they have an absurd amount of all of them, and they'll never truly run out as there'll always be a trickle of production. Their stockpiles of all three are declining however, they've burned through over 50% of most of it according to satellite photos, and at the current rate they will start to struggle to field as many of them in 1-2 years by most estimates. They've also likely been refurbishing their best equipment first to get it out as fast as possible, which means the rate of refurbishment will likely start to slow down long before they run out of equipment, affecting their ability on the battlefield.

One major blow has been their production of glide bombs, they've been using them to devastating effect in the last few months and it's largely due to those bombs that they've been able to really progress at all. I know Ukraine have blown up a few big stockpiles already but I wouldn't be shocked if there were thousands more bombs out there. I don't know what the solution is there, maybe F-16's can do a job protecting the skies but that depends on how close Russia needs to get to Ukraine controlled airspace to drop those bombs.

I can't really speak as to how the economy is doing as it's all far too complex for me. It sounds like it has taken a major hit, but due to the level of control Putin has and the degree to which he can manipulate it it hasn't collapsed yet. Russia could trundle along for the next 5 years or fall apart tomorrow, I have no idea.


Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16283 on: Today at 09:25:50 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:49:28 pm
Weve been hearing this for 2 years now, they will run out of weapons soon, Putin has cancer and is on deaths doorstep, the Russian economy is going to collapse 2 years on and none of this has come true unfortunately.

They've been able to circumnavigate many of the sanctions, largely, with the help of China.


Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16284 on: Today at 09:55:12 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:25:50 am
They've been able to circumnavigate many of the sanctions, largely, with the help of China.

Haven't China now stopped taking Russian money? As of a few weeks ago.

Also we can't really know on the Russian economy because they aren't actually going to tell anyone shit. Maybe they are in shit tonnes of debt to the countries that helped bail the out (mostly just as secretive as Russia) and they want that repaid someday.

The war doesn't seem to be shifting from stalemate anytime soon despite Russia's constant push and attempts to manufacture numbers for the meat grinder. To me that shows that stuff is working because frankly a fully working Russia shouldn't be 2 years in and still deep in stalemate


Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16285 on: Today at 09:57:14 am
Was watching Reporting from Ukraine today and apparently Russia wants to do a prisoner swap to recover 2000 conscripts.

I wonder if those lads will want to go back, seeing as they'll likely be used in meat waves to try and recapture the territory they surrendered?





west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16286 on: Today at 10:01:19 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:25:50 am
They've been able to circumnavigate many of the sanctions, largely, with the help of China.

Agreed but thats kind of secondary, the main point I was making is that all of these predictions weve been hearing for the last 2 years have been pretty shit.






thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16287 on: Today at 10:03:35 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:25:50 am
They've been able to circumnavigate many of the sanctions, largely, with the help of China.
They're still running a war economy though.  Military and security spending are at 40% (in comparison in the UK we furrow our brows at the prospect of committing 2.5%!).

As of June Ukraine had received over 200bn in aid with a further 100bn committed.  Around half of that is military aid.  Presumably Russia are expending similar amounts, even allowing for them re-using a lot of old equipment.

The sanctions have also made an impact.  The Chinese (and others) that have helped Russia to avoid some of the sanctions haven't done so out of the goodness of their hearts, it's been because they can power their own economies on the cheap by exploiting Russia.  Russia is a huge country and has a long-standing oversized military but their economy is less than 10% the size of the US and roughly around half the size of Germany.  Flogging their natural resources at a discount is certainly not a long-term solution.


Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16288 on: Today at 10:03:46 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:57:14 am
Was watching Reporting from Ukraine today and apparently Russia wants to do a prisoner swap to recover 2000 conscripts.

I wonder if those lads will want to go back, seeing as they'll likely be used in meat waves to try and recapture the territory they surrendered?

I've read Ukraine captured quite a lot of higher ups and Kadyrovites who Putin needs to keep happy. They won't give a shit about the conscripts but the TikTok warriors were posted where they thought they'd see no combat, shit themselves and surrendered on mass. One of the huge positives of this style of offense.


thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #16289 on: Today at 10:08:14 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:01:19 am
Agreed but thats kind of secondary, the main point I was making is that all of these predictions weve been hearing for the last 2 years have been pretty shit.
It was mostly propaganda.  The claims from Russia have been equally if not more fanciful.

It's a long war of attrition that will ultimately be decided by the determination of Ukraine's allies.  Financially the costs of the war do not justify the relatively small wedge of land that Russia occupies but the principle of not allowing Russia to invade does (in my opinion).

The rest of eastern flank of Europe has been reinforced by NATO membership and a greater suspicion towards Russia but I could well see Russia coming again and again at Ukraine.

