« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 401 402 403 404 405 [406]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1108558 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,620
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16200 on: August 14, 2024, 02:16:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 14, 2024, 01:57:48 pm
The way this is described sounds more like orcs or someting from LOTR :(.

The bit about having enough munitions. Do you think that's because the supplies have ramped up, or because Ukraine diverted them from elsewhere?

It's definitely because supplies have ramped up. I saw a video from Reporting from Ukraine the other day that explained how Ukraine were able to mince multiple meat waves because they finally had the artillery to cut loose on them. The incremental gains Russia have made this year is definitely the fault of Ukraine's allies not pulling their finger out sooner.

Collectively, we (almost) handed the initiative to Putin - and then we have the nerve to get stroppy when Ukraine wants to hit targets with our weapons on the Russian side of the border. Just let them fight the war as they see best ffs!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 975
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16201 on: August 14, 2024, 02:22:26 pm »
Saw a video on Twitter of a Russian transport vehicle dropping troops off mere metres away from a Ukrainian trench. Lets just say they didn't last very long.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,219
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16202 on: August 14, 2024, 02:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on August 14, 2024, 02:22:26 pm
Saw a video on Twitter of a Russian transport vehicle dropping troops off mere metres away from a Ukrainian trench. Lets just say they didn't last very long.

Saw that. Insane "tactics".
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16203 on: August 14, 2024, 02:58:18 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on August 14, 2024, 12:37:06 pm
Just shows what could have been achieved and the lives saved if the west had properly armed and supported Ukraine from day one instead of the drip drip approach. The Russian army seems to be falling to pieces.
From day one was never going to happen as the rest of the world could not have total confidence that Zelensky and Ukraine would try to resist, even loss so that they would manage to.  Stockpiling weapons into Ukraine only for Ukraine to surrender and those weapons be seized and paraded by Russia would have been disastrous.

The aid was fairly quick to flow though with 4.68bn in Feb '22, 12.02bn in Mar '22, 15.49bn in Apr '22 and 11.89bn in May '22.  Since then there have been peaks and troughs in the total aid with three months of 30bn+ and the same amount of <1bn.

There was also the argument that Ukraine's military were not trained in using many of the war machines owned by the West.  That would have meant either tasking Ukrainian forces with learning on the job or piloting that machinery with overseas forces (the latter would have effectively started WWIII!).

From the outside looking in it feels like the momentum shifted when the US tied itself in knots and went from being a dependable aid provider - averaging over 3bn/month across 18 months - to being almost non-existent - providing a total of 1.7bn between Oct '23 and Mar '24.  Despite the rhetoric the aid from Europe has consistently been higher than the aid from the US (with the obvious caveat that it's coming from 30+ countries compared to just one!) but the amounts provided by the US are effectively the difference between Ukraine being on the front or back foot.

(All figures are taken from the Kiel Institute: https://www.ifw-kiel.de/publications/ukraine-support-tracker-data-20758/)
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,219
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16204 on: August 14, 2024, 03:09:51 pm »
https://x.com/wartranslated/status/1823695408855404939

Some young, fresh faces involved it has to be said. The guy with the black beard is a dead ringer for an old friend of mine, when he looks up and grins it really hit me.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,620
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16205 on: Yesterday at 10:31:31 am »
Reporting from Ukraine said in their latest video that Ukrainians telephones Russian villages and, speaking in faultless Russian, warned residents to evacuate. It seems none of these settlements were in imminent danger, but the stream of evacuees clogged the roads and held up the Russian re-enforcements.

I seem to remember back in WW2 during the Battle for France that the Germans capitalised on refugees in a similar manner, but they employed terror, death and destruction by actively attacking those who were fleeing to drive them on. The Ukrainian tactic seems to be far more painless, and actually perhaps sensible - given how slow Russians have been to react to the situation. Unlike Putin, Ukraine are mindful of civilian casualties, seeing as they're dependent on Western weapons.

The Guardian newsfeed today suggests no sign of the offensive letting up and Russia's response seems to be haphazard at best. Interestingly though, looking at Noel Reports, Russian losses as reported by Ukrainian general staff haven't shown a significant uptick - you would think launching a counter offensive into an invading country that's struggling to contain your forces would increase your attrition rate.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16206 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:31:31 am
Reporting from Ukraine said in their latest video that Ukrainians telephones Russian villages and, speaking in faultless Russian, warned residents to evacuate. It seems none of these settlements were in imminent danger, but the stream of evacuees clogged the roads and held up the Russian re-enforcements.

I seem to remember back in WW2 during the Battle for France that the Germans capitalised on refugees in a similar manner, but they employed terror, death and destruction by actively attacking those who were fleeing to drive them on. The Ukrainian tactic seems to be far more painless, and actually perhaps sensible - given how slow Russians have been to react to the situation. Unlike Putin, Ukraine are mindful of civilian casualties, seeing as they're dependent on Western weapons.

The Guardian newsfeed today suggests no sign of the offensive letting up and Russia's response seems to be haphazard at best. Interestingly though, looking at Noel Reports, Russian losses as reported by Ukrainian general staff haven't shown a significant uptick - you would think launching a counter offensive into an invading country that's struggling to contain your forces would increase your attrition rate.

great point on the refugees blocking up the roads to hinder Russians.

I think that the fatalities #s are deceptive in that Ukraine do not share numbers of prisoners captured. I think there are probably 5 to 10X the number of prisoners captured ... and this will only increase..

I think this is part of strategy.. take hundreds of km's , send 100's of thousands Russian civilians all over Russia spreading  this news of Ukraines taking over their villages and land and taking thousands of prisioners which they can use to exchange to get thousands of Ukrainians back

I am very interested to see what the Ukrainians end up doing here.. if they can cut off major supply lines, take over the gas distribution pipeline infrastructure  & a big area of Russia.. maybe this is the final part of the war..

Putin and Russia need to feel a lot of pain to come to negotiation table. Maybe this is part of it.

Ukraine may realise that just trying to hang on to their land while Russia just throw conscripts into battle to die to win m of land is a no win war.

I am hoping that they take out a huge part of Russia  and some down south east and circle a lot of Russia to East and South of where Russia is in Ukraine.

who knows what it will take to get Putin to negotiate and give up on Ukraine... we will see !

Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16207 on: Yesterday at 12:13:37 pm »
A great report on Ukraine  -  Russia didn't 'put up any defence at all' to Ukraine's 'masterstroke' Kursk incursion | Sean Bell

https://youtu.be/Zw8ICAgE-uE?si=PFIV2j_rkek0N9BA

Does anybody know this TimeS radio

Its pretty obvious that theyve met minimal resistance and theyve just carried on pushing.

Ukraines incursion into Russias Kursk region is a masterstroke, says military analyst Sean Bell.

📻 Listen to Times Radio - https://www.thetimes.co.uk/radio
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,620
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16208 on: Yesterday at 12:15:36 pm »
It's also important to remember that one Ukrainian soldier is worth at least 20 Russian conscripts. There's a reason Russia sends back Ukrainian POWs as skin and bones - it significantly delays their ability to return to the front lines as they've suffered mental and physical abuse; and they, too, will spread talk of Russian barbarism to Ukrainian conscripts who will then become fearful of death or capture.

The amount of territory Ukraine has occupied is a drop in the ocean compared to the huge tracts of Ukrainian land Russia currently holds, and there's a big question mark over just how much territory Ukraine can successfully occupy. I saw a video recently that made an excellent point - NATO wants Ukraine to take offensive action using just a fraction of the resources, vehicles, manpower and firepower that NATO itself would deem inadequate were its own forces expected to undertake similar operations.

But yes, it's true - this war might be being fought in Ukraine and Russia, but it won't be won or lost there. Russian civilians spreading tales of Ukrainians taking their land will quickly lead to Putin losing control of the propaganda narrative of an operation that was supposed to be over in 2 weeks. It may prove to be less about the amount of land Ukraine takes and more about the fact they've taken any at all that drives Putin to negotiate.

Either way, I don't think Ukraine has taken enough Russian land to significantly improve their bargaining position as yet. But they're clearly not going anywhere.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,620
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16209 on: Yesterday at 12:46:25 pm »
Looks like Ukraine are close to a bridge that's only 8-10km from Korenevo, which seems to be a major logistics hub for the Russians. It's quite deep inside the Kursk region.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16210 on: Yesterday at 01:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:15:36 pm
It's also important to remember that one Ukrainian soldier is worth at least 20 Russian conscripts. There's a reason Russia sends back Ukrainian POWs as skin and bones - it significantly delays their ability to return to the front lines as they've suffered mental and physical abuse; and they, too, will spread talk of Russian barbarism to Ukrainian conscripts who will then become fearful of death or capture.

The amount of territory Ukraine has occupied is a drop in the ocean compared to the huge tracts of Ukrainian land Russia currently holds, and there's a big question mark over just how much territory Ukraine can successfully occupy. I saw a video recently that made an excellent point - NATO wants Ukraine to take offensive action using just a fraction of the resources, vehicles, manpower and firepower that NATO itself would deem inadequate were its own forces expected to undertake similar operations.

But yes, it's true - this war might be being fought in Ukraine and Russia, but it won't be won or lost there. Russian civilians spreading tales of Ukrainians taking their land will quickly lead to Putin losing control of the propaganda narrative of an operation that was supposed to be over in 2 weeks. It may prove to be less about the amount of land Ukraine takes and more about the fact they've taken any at all that drives Putin to negotiate.

Either way, I don't think Ukraine has taken enough Russian land to significantly improve their bargaining position as yet. But they're clearly not going anywhere.

 8)  - I concur!
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16211 on: Yesterday at 01:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:46:25 pm
Looks like Ukraine are close to a bridge that's only 8-10km from Korenevo, which seems to be a major logistics hub for the Russians. It's quite deep inside the Kursk region.

this is starting to get very interesting.

I think there could be a strategy to attack elsewhere if enough Russians are moved to cover this attack.

Syrskyi  is delivering surprise  attacks again - he was the general behind  Kharkiv attack  and now Kursk attack
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16212 on: Yesterday at 01:45:19 pm »
I'm a pessimist so I'm just hoping that Ukraine can get the vast majority of their soldiers and equipment out safely, whenever that moment may be.  The longer they can stay and the more chaos they can cause the better but they need to time it right as surely at some point Russia will throw the kitchen sink at them.

From what I can gather so far Russia are doing piecemeal attacks - presumably to satisfy Putin that they're doing something - and are losing a disproportionate number of soldiers/equipment because of it.  The Russian military don't seem overly competent at their bread-and-butter stuff, basically obliterating whatever is in front of them, so it's not a huge surprise that they're proving incompetent at something they've probably never done before.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16213 on: Yesterday at 02:01:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:45:19 pm
I'm a pessimist so I'm just hoping that Ukraine can get the vast majority of their soldiers and equipment out safely, whenever that moment may be.  The longer they can stay and the more chaos they can cause the better but they need to time it right as surely at some point Russia will throw the kitchen sink at them.

From what I can gather so far Russia are doing piecemeal attacks - presumably to satisfy Putin that they're doing something - and are losing a disproportionate number of soldiers/equipment because of it.  The Russian military don't seem overly competent at their bread-and-butter stuff, basically obliterating whatever is in front of them, so it's not a huge surprise that they're proving incompetent at something they've probably never done before.

Agreed.. we want as much advance without loss of Ukrainian lives. i think they also need a morale boosting win and apparently they are also putting down defences and hitting airfields.

if they can get some air cover and stop drones and Russian aircraft then they can do some real damage and put Putin on the back foot.

I am sure they have some plans on what to do when - plus other surprises. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrzydTNDYHk  Ukraine launches its biggest drone attack on Russian airfields

this video gives more update of the strategy  - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CyP_RI5CF8 

AMERICAS TOP BRASS DEVELOPED THE ATTACK PLAN FOR KURSK?
Ukraine "Downs" $36 Million Su-34 Bomber Jet In Kursk Assault, Russia Builds Trenches 45km Deep
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:06:26 pm by dutchkop »
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 975
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16214 on: Yesterday at 02:14:45 pm »
Apparently pro Russian accounts have released videos of Russia destroying a whole convoy in the Kursk region. Only problem is it was a Russian convoy ;D
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,620
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16215 on: Yesterday at 02:49:03 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0hAoGbUyCMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0hAoGbUyCMc</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,456
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16216 on: Yesterday at 04:10:56 pm »
Interesting:

Ukrainian team blew up Nord Stream pipeline, claims report

Spokesperson for Volodymyr Zelenskiy denies WSJ claims and again accuses Russia of carrying out the sabotage

Quote
The Nord Stream gas pipeline was blown up by a small Ukrainian sabotage team in an operation that was initially approved by Volodymyr Zelenskiy and then called off, but which went ahead anyway, according to claims in a report in the Wall Street Journal.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian president has denied the claims.

The pipeline, consisting of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, carried natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. It was damaged by explosions in September 2022, seven months after Moscows full-scale invasion of Ukraine, putting it out of action and worsening an energy crisis in Europe.

Initially, many assumed Russia was to blame. Later, others suggested the CIA could have been involved. Last year, the New York Times reported that US officials had seen intelligence suggesting a pro-Ukrainian group was behind the explosions, while last month, Hungarys prime minister, Viktor Orbán, called the explosions an act of terrorism carried out at the obvious direction of the Americans.


According to the WSJ, the sabotage operation involved a small sailing boat and a team of six people, a combination of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians with relevant expertise. The operation used private funding but was directed by a serving army general, who reported to Ukraines then commander in chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Zelenskiy approved the plan, but later backtracked after the CIA found out about it and asked Kyiv to call it off, according to the WSJs sources.

Nonetheless, Zaluzhnyi pressed ahead with the mission, the report claims.

Zaluzhnyi, now Ukraines ambassador to the UK, told the WSJ he knew nothing about the operation and called the allegations a mere provocation.

Ukraine has always denied involvement in the explosion and on Thursday a spokesperson for Zelenskiy again accused Russia of carrying out the sabotage. Such an act can only be carried out with extensive technical and financial resources  and who possessed all this at the time of the bombing? Only Russia, Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

Other Ukrainian agencies also denied governmental involvement. A senior official from the SBU, Ukraines security service, told the WSJ that Zelenskiy did not approve the implementation of any such actions on the territory of third countries and did not issue relevant orders.

However, German police and prosecutors are reportedly pressing on with an investigation that is now homing in on senior Ukrainian military officials and could prove embarrassing for Berlin, given that it involves an ally launching an act of sabotage against key infrastructure.

On Wednesday it emerged that German authorities had issued a European arrest warrant for a man identified as Volodymyr Z, a diving instructor who lived in Poland and is alleged to have dived down to the seabed to place the devices on the pipeline.

Polish prosecutors confirmed they had received a European arrest warrant for a man suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream attack. Ultimately, Volodymyr Z was not detained, as he left the territory of Poland at the beginning of July this year, crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, prosecutors said in a statement.

Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the opposition CDU who serves on the foreign affairs committee of the German parliament, urged caution about the allegations raised in the WSJ report. He told German radio there were intensive interests in letting all the clues lead back to Ukraine, warning that this could be part of the disinformation.

He said there continued to be an extensive amount of murkiness surrounding the case, and that it could not be ruled out that this was a false flag operation  an attempt to push the blame on to Ukraine. He added that the pipelines had only been destroyed once it was  clear that gas would never flow through them again.


https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/aug/15/ukrainian-team-blew-up-nord-stream-pipeline-claims-report
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:50:34 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,620
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16217 on: Yesterday at 04:39:16 pm »
Ah, the Murdoch owned WSJ poking holes in Ukraine. I'm shocked I tell you, shocked.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16218 on: Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm »
I do find the fact that no one (publicly) knows who blew it up two years later, interesting. Especially considering how ahead Ukrainian, American and other Western European intelligence agencies have been with many aspects of the war.

I'm not so quick to dismiss the report as not everything is a conspiracy and it's not the WSJ's duty (or any publication) to immediately close ranks around Ukraine.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16219 on: Yesterday at 07:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm
I do find the fact that no one (publicly) knows who blew it up two years later, interesting. Especially considering how ahead Ukrainian, American and other Western European intelligence agencies have been with many aspects of the war.

I'm not so quick to dismiss the report as not everything is a conspiracy and it's not the WSJ's duty (or any publication) to immediately close ranks around Ukraine.

German prosecutors issuing international arrest warrants for Ukrainian nationals is a bit of a giveaway though.

Probably a contributing factor for Zaluzhnyi being replaced by Syrski.

Good news is it doesn't seem to have damaged relations too much.
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,187
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16220 on: Yesterday at 08:12:56 pm »
Looks like the Ukrainians are closing the noose around Sudzha. Multiple Akhmat units still in the city.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,999
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16221 on: Yesterday at 09:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 14, 2024, 01:49:40 pm
There's talk from Russians, via Noel Reports, that Sudzna is turning into something of a logistical hub for Ukraine.

It's also where Gazprom pipes gas into central Europe. Zelensky has confirmed the town is in Ukrainian control. Russia just lost a key infrastructure hub. 
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,180
  • Never Forget
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16222 on: Today at 12:10:01 am »
I downloaded Telegram when it all started as it really offered amazing first person video.
I check it every now and then. There is a channel I follow called British Intelligence.
I dont know where the name comes from but it is a Ukrainian channel. It used to be there was moderating of the video. Blurring of the faces etc or of corpses. Two years later now its no mercy.
There is straight up video of Russian soldiers caught in the open being chased by drones, then another drone films the impact as some poor conscript is blown to pieces. The one I couldnt stomach was drone footage of a Russian putting the rifle barrel in his mouth and about to pull the trigger before I turned it off. A lot of the footage has no context and is clearly released by Ukraine as propaganda but parts of it are absolutely compelling.
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16223 on: Today at 12:35:51 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:10:01 am
I downloaded Telegram when it all started as it really offered amazing first person video.
I check it every now and then. There is a channel I follow called British Intelligence.
I dont know where the name comes from but it is a Ukrainian channel. It used to be there was moderating of the video. Blurring of the faces etc or of corpses. Two years later now its no mercy.
There is straight up video of Russian soldiers caught in the open being chased by drones, then another drone films the impact as some poor conscript is blown to pieces. The one I couldnt stomach was drone footage of a Russian putting the rifle barrel in his mouth and about to pull the trigger before I turned it off. A lot of the footage has no context and is clearly released by Ukraine as propaganda but parts of it are absolutely compelling.


There's thousands of videos on telegram and twitter of the most graphic things you can imagine.

Wounded soldiers having grenades dropped on them by mavic drones, or the wounded shoving grenades in their flak jackets, then just crossing themselves and closing their eyes, then the mess afterwards. Or a platoon of Russians getting mown down by a Bradley 25mm gun, it was like Saving Private Ryan, but real. Awful.

One of the worst is the Russian barrier troop executing one of his own men.

I can't even describe the things I've seen. But it's enough to say that drone warfare has changed the game and made war even more brutal than it already was.

I've stopped watching them as it was damaging my soul, but I'm
suprised you've only just noticed they are about.

There's videos on twitter that wouldn't be allowed on Facebook, Instagram, etc. But that loon Musk took the gloves off. Telegram is even worse.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:39 am by rhysd »
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16224 on: Today at 05:21:39 am »
I saw one video on Reddit that has stayed with me for some time and ever since, Ive avoided the real graphic stuff. Thankfully most NSFW videos are flagged on there but the descriptions on most of those videos are enough to make my stomach turn.

The clarity of a lot of the drone footage has also gotten quite a lot better as the war has gone on and that, coupled with the Ukrainians getting quite good at drone warfare, makes for some really brutal stuff.

War is hell.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,111
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16225 on: Today at 07:04:40 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:39:16 pm
Ah, the Murdoch owned WSJ poking holes in Ukraine. I'm shocked I tell you, shocked.
Murdoch is Murdoch, but all fingers point to Ukrainians blowing the pipepile. Duetche Welle had a report that the German authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a person that has been identified by a witness from a set of images. Curiously, he has veen identified as Volodymyr Z (surely that's not the president himself ;D), who had last known address in Poland. Volodymyr Z was a diver who alegedly rented a van to transport the equipment and was identified on cameras. He had two accomplices, also divers.

This whole thing will have the chance to come to light after the Germans found a witness. The Swedish and danish probes were closed without conclusion.

EDIT: I see that others have said something in the same vein... Didn't read all the posts...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 401 402 403 404 405 [406]   Go Up
« previous next »
 