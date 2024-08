Just shows what could have been achieved and the lives saved if the west had properly armed and supported Ukraine from day one instead of the drip drip approach. The Russian army seems to be falling to pieces.



From day one was never going to happen as the rest of the world could not have total confidence that Zelensky and Ukraine would try to resist, even loss so that they would manage to. Stockpiling weapons into Ukraine only for Ukraine to surrender and those weapons be seized and paraded by Russia would have been disastrous.The aid was fairly quick to flow though with €4.68bn in Feb '22, €12.02bn in Mar '22, €15.49bn in Apr '22 and €11.89bn in May '22. Since then there have been peaks and troughs in the total aid with three months of €30bn+ and the same amount of <€1bn.There was also the argument that Ukraine's military were not trained in using many of the war machines owned by the West. That would have meant either tasking Ukrainian forces with learning on the job or piloting that machinery with overseas forces (the latter would have effectively started WWIII!).From the outside looking in it feels like the momentum shifted when the US tied itself in knots and went from being a dependable aid provider - averaging over €3bn/month across 18 months - to being almost non-existent - providing a total of €1.7bn between Oct '23 and Mar '24. Despite the rhetoric the aid from Europe has consistently been higher than the aid from the US (with the obvious caveat that it's coming from 30+ countries compared to just one!) but the amounts provided by the US are effectively the difference between Ukraine being on the front or back foot.(All figures are taken from the Kiel Institute: https://www.ifw-kiel.de/publications/ukraine-support-tracker-data-20758/