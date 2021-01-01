Reporting from Ukraine said in their latest video that Ukrainians telephones Russian villages and, speaking in faultless Russian, warned residents to evacuate. It seems none of these settlements were in imminent danger, but the stream of evacuees clogged the roads and held up the Russian re-enforcements.



I seem to remember back in WW2 during the Battle for France that the Germans capitalised on refugees in a similar manner, but they employed terror, death and destruction by actively attacking those who were fleeing to drive them on. The Ukrainian tactic seems to be far more painless, and actually perhaps sensible - given how slow Russians have been to react to the situation. Unlike Putin, Ukraine are mindful of civilian casualties, seeing as they're dependent on Western weapons.



The Guardian newsfeed today suggests no sign of the offensive letting up and Russia's response seems to be haphazard at best. Interestingly though, looking at Noel Reports, Russian losses as reported by Ukrainian general staff haven't shown a significant uptick - you would think launching a counter offensive into an invading country that's struggling to contain your forces would increase your attrition rate.



great point on the refugees blocking up the roads to hinder Russians.I think that the fatalities #s are deceptive in that Ukraine do not share numbers of prisoners captured. I think there are probably 5 to 10X the number of prisoners captured ... and this will only increase..I think this is part of strategy.. take hundreds of km's , send 100's of thousands Russian civilians all over Russia spreading this news of Ukraines taking over their villages and land and taking thousands of prisioners which they can use to exchange to get thousands of Ukrainians backI am very interested to see what the Ukrainians end up doing here.. if they can cut off major supply lines, take over the gas distribution pipeline infrastructure & a big area of Russia.. maybe this is the final part of the war..Putin and Russia need to feel a lot of pain to come to negotiation table. Maybe this is part of it.Ukraine may realise that just trying to hang on to their land while Russia just throw conscripts into battle to die to win m of land is a no win war.I am hoping that they take out a huge part of Russia and some down south east and circle a lot of Russia to East and South of where Russia is in Ukraine.who knows what it will take to get Putin to negotiate and give up on Ukraine... we will see !