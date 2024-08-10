and Russia say they've killed 945 of those troops..
..if anyone is clinical enough to believe that, it only adds to your conclusion - look what 55 guys have managed to do!
And that was by the second day, when the Russians thwarted the Ukrainian provocation and eliminated the threat; it was all over back then.
The news from ISW is a bit perplexing:
- The Russian military command appears to be relying on existing units deployed to the international border area and readily available forces in the rear,
most of which are units staffed with conscripts and irregular forces, to address the ongoing Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast.
- These units would likely be the first to respond even if the Russian military command has decided to transfer additional, more experienced units from elsewhere in the theater.
- The Russian military command may currently be resisting operational pressures to redeploy forces from other operational directions
to prevent the Ukrainian incursion from disrupting Russian offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.
- The Russian military command may, nonetheless, currently be transferring more experienced and better-provisioned frontline units from eastern or southern Ukraine
to Kursk Oblast, but it would likely take additional time for such units to arrive in Kursk Oblast.
So, is it:
(1) The Russians still don't know what to do that's enough to prevent further losses
(2) Transferring forces takes days
(3) Afraid of losing the initiative around Chasiv Yar.