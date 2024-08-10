« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 1086111 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,987
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16160 on: August 10, 2024, 02:15:58 pm »
Either way this Ukrainian incursion has to be good news, even if the Ukrainians dont have any kind of wider objective in mind, the Russians will have to bolster their defences across more of the border to stop a repeat of this incursion, and the more they have to do that the less troops and resources the Russians have to launch attacks across the rest of the front.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,550
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16161 on: August 10, 2024, 03:18:49 pm »
Yeah. Ukraine assembled a relatively small force of around 1000 troops plus vehicles right under Russia's nose and punched clean through the border. It's a toss up as to which side is more surprised at Ukraine's progress.

If Ukraine can do it once, they can do it again. Russia will be forced to fortify the entire border. This has been easier than assaulting Russian held Ukrainian territory.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,033
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16162 on: August 10, 2024, 04:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 10, 2024, 03:18:49 pm
Yeah. Ukraine assembled a relatively small force of around 1000 troops plus vehicles right under Russia's nose and punched clean through the border. It's a toss up as to which side is more surprised at Ukraine's progress.

If Ukraine can do it once, they can do it again. Russia will be forced to fortify the entire border. This has been easier than assaulting Russian held Ukrainian territory.
and Russia say they've killed 945 of those troops..

..if anyone is clinical enough to believe that, it only adds to your conclusion - look what 55 guys have managed to do!
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,550
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16163 on: August 10, 2024, 04:33:05 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on August 10, 2024, 04:15:21 pm
and Russia say they've killed 945 of those troops..

..if anyone is clinical enough to believe that, it only adds to your conclusion - look what 55 guys have managed to do!

;D

And the Russians will likely claim they've killed those 945 troops three or four times!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,095
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16164 on: August 10, 2024, 04:52:26 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on August 10, 2024, 04:15:21 pm
and Russia say they've killed 945 of those troops..

..if anyone is clinical enough to believe that, it only adds to your conclusion - look what 55 guys have managed to do!
And that was by the second day, when the Russians thwarted the Ukrainian provocation and eliminated the threat; it was all over back then.

The news from ISW is a bit perplexing:
- The Russian military command appears to be relying on existing units deployed to the international border area and readily available forces in the rear, most of which are units staffed with conscripts and irregular forces, to address the ongoing Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast.
- These units would likely be the first to respond even if the Russian military command has decided to transfer additional, more experienced units from elsewhere in the theater.
- The Russian military command may currently be resisting operational pressures to redeploy forces from other operational directions to prevent the Ukrainian incursion from disrupting Russian offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.
- The Russian military command may, nonetheless, currently be transferring more experienced and better-provisioned frontline units from eastern or southern Ukraine to Kursk Oblast, but it would likely take additional time for such units to arrive in Kursk Oblast.

So, is it:
(1) The Russians still don't know what to do that's enough to prevent further losses
(2) Transferring forces takes days
(3) Afraid of losing the initiative around Chasiv Yar.
« Last Edit: August 10, 2024, 04:58:03 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,095
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16165 on: August 10, 2024, 05:23:53 pm »
Just found out about Poroz, which was happening when I went to bed last night...

"#Ukraine 🇺🇦 and hashtag#Georgia 🇬🇪 fighters entered the village of Poroz in Russias Belgorod Oblast."



Russia may not find a safe place for their Black Sea fleet in Abkhazia either if that develops into something serious...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,786
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16166 on: August 10, 2024, 06:24:10 pm »
I wonder if occupation of Russian territory gives them a bargaining chip for continuing arms supplies if trump wins.  Seems far fetched now ive typed it
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16167 on: August 10, 2024, 06:27:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 10, 2024, 06:24:10 pm
I wonder if occupation of Russian territory gives them a bargaining chip for continuing arms supplies if trump wins.  Seems far fetched now ive typed it


Just wanted to quote you  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,550
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16168 on: Yesterday at 01:39:17 pm »
Doesn't look like Ukraine are planning to withdraw from Russian territory anytime soon. Heavy fighting going on for some of the Russian settlements, which seem to have changed hands a few times. I hope Ukrainian logistics are up to the challenge.

I see from Noel Reports that Belarusian forces are mobilising to the Ukrainian border.

Quote
A Ukrainian serviceman already commented:

"I looked at the deployment of Belarusian tank units to our borders... What can I say, there is no EW or barbecues on the tanks, the crews have 100% no combat experience. Just a couple of hours work for us."

If Belarus are stupid enough to get involved in this then dominoes may start falling. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,752
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16169 on: Yesterday at 02:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:39:17 pm

If Belarus are stupid enough to get involved in this then dominoes may start falling. 

Don't think it's much of a choice for Lukashenko whether he wants to get involved or not. If he doesn't do what Putin wants him to do, there's a window with his name on already. The question would be, what the response in Belarus would be, if their military actually got directly involved in the war. Internal pressure on Lukashenko might increase and I'm not sure how motivated their soldiers would be to actually fight for a cause they don't care about.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,550
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16170 on: Yesterday at 03:27:45 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 02:09:29 pm
Don't think it's much of a choice for Lukashenko whether he wants to get involved or not. If he doesn't do what Putin wants him to do, there's a window with his name on already. The question would be, what the response in Belarus would be, if their military actually got directly involved in the war. Internal pressure on Lukashenko might increase and I'm not sure how motivated their soldiers would be to actually fight for a cause they don't care about.

Well obviously Putin doesn't give a hoot about Lukashenko, but if Belarus goes to war against Ukraine and gets minced it could prove to be his downfall. The last thing Putin needs is his one remaining solid European ally getting strung up from a lamp post. All Hungary can do is run interference for him.

I read a bit of this and it's quite interesting. Definitely gives the impression that the Western Allies knew exactly what Ukraine had planned and gave it the green light.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/aug/11/thousands-of-ukrainian-troops-aim-to-destabilise-russia-with-kursk-incursion
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,095
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16171 on: Yesterday at 05:22:57 pm »
One aspect of the Ukraininan incursion into Russia is what worries me a bit - the response in the frame of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Doesn't matter how you look at it, crossing of the Russian border could be presented into an equivalent scenario that will trigger NATO Article 5 on this side of the line. The Russians may now demand that Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan (Armenia left, I think) come to their defense. The first country on that list is Belarus. Lukashenko is between a rock and a hard place that are brought closer together with a mighty vice...

I'm sure Ukraine had many reasons to bring the fight on Russian land, but I wonder if this is one of them - escalate the war to multi-nations level?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,987
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16172 on: Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:22:57 pm
One aspect of the Ukraininan incursion into Russia is what worries me a bit - the response in the frame of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Doesn't matter how you look at it, crossing of the Russian border could be presented into an equivalent scenario that will trigger NATO Article 5 on this side of the line. The Russians may now demand that Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan (Armenia left, I think) come to their defense. The first country on that list is Belarus. Lukashenko is between a rock and a hard place that are brought closer together with a mighty vice...

I'm sure Ukraine had many reasons to bring the fight on Russian land, but I wonder if this is one of them - escalate the war to multi-nations level?

I wouldnt worry, just a quick Google search shows that the armed forces of those other members are pretty small and poorly equipped. As for Belarus, as Red Beret says, Lukashenkos position is pretty weak he risks being ousted if Belarus and if that happens Russia either sits on its hand and watches its only European ally slip away or they invade and prop up Lukashenko expending manpower they can ill afford.

The positives of Ukraines invasion of Russia far exceed the potential negatives.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16173 on: Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm »
Ukraine troops are 30km inside Russia now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crkm08rv5m0o
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,550
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16174 on: Yesterday at 11:43:19 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:22:57 pm
One aspect of the Ukraininan incursion into Russia is what worries me a bit - the response in the frame of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Doesn't matter how you look at it, crossing of the Russian border could be presented into an equivalent scenario that will trigger NATO Article 5 on this side of the line. The Russians may now demand that Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan (Armenia left, I think) come to their defense. The first country on that list is Belarus. Lukashenko is between a rock and a hard place that are brought closer together with a mighty vice...

I'm sure Ukraine had many reasons to bring the fight on Russian land, but I wonder if this is one of them - escalate the war to multi-nations level?

The Guardian article link I posted suggests that Ukraine was liaising with Western allies before the attack. There's clearly more to this than we know.

Might be a stretch, but maybe they've had intel on the state of Russia politically and militarily? Perhaps Putin's situation is more critical than we realise?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,095
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #16175 on: Today at 04:07:09 am »
With all the pro-Ukrainian bias here no one is mentioning that the Russians are taking over New York...



(I had to check Google maps... ;D)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Up
« previous next »
 