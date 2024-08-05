Morozovsk was a small base but it got completely levelled, nothing left except a guard tower outside the perimeter. A SU-34 was destroyed there too.



Ukraine have also been launching a decent number of long range drone strikes too, the latest travelling 2000km before hitting its target.



Despite Russia's slow grinding advance it does feel as though things are slowly building in Ukraine's favour. I think if the democrats win again in the US we could see Russia start to panic.



Yeah I think If Harris wins, you will see a huge push from the Russian bots and paid stooges on social media with the 'Ukraine is killing off it's youth in an unwinnable war, time for peace' again.Which translates as 'we need you to give up as this is costing me (Putin) too much and taking too long'.They've never quite dropped this line, but it certainly isn't being pushed as hard as it was before Avdiivka fell.If the West hold firm with the aid for the long term, it could be another Afghanistan for the Russians.