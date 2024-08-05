« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
August 5, 2024, 01:36:19 pm
Fuck Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:09:41 am
Apparently there's been another crossborder raid, this time towards Kursk.

Presume it's just to try and divert some Russian units from the frontlines in Donetsk oblast, where things haven't been good for Ukraine recently.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:48:34 am
Theyre up to 10kms across the border. Not sure raid is the right term. Definitely trying to draw troops away from other locations. Russians fear they could get to Kursk itself as the excursion is well covered with drones and artillery support.

Videos online of huge explosions at Morozovsk airbase, so the depths at which Ukraine can strike is very evident.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:53:56 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 07:48:34 am
Theyre up to 10kms across the border. Not sure raid is the right term. Definitely trying to draw troops away from other locations. Russians fear they could get to Kursk itself as the excursion is well covered with drones and artillery support.

Videos online of huge explosions at Morozovsk airbase, so the depths at which Ukraine can strike is very evident.

Morozovsk was a small base but it got completely levelled, nothing left except a guard tower outside the perimeter. A SU-34 was destroyed there too.

Ukraine have also been launching a decent number of long range drone strikes too, the latest travelling 2000km before hitting its target.

Despite Russia's slow grinding advance it does feel as though things are slowly building in Ukraine's favour. I think if the democrats win again in the US we could see Russia start to panic.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:28:59 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:53:56 am
Morozovsk was a small base but it got completely levelled, nothing left except a guard tower outside the perimeter. A SU-34 was destroyed there too.

Ukraine have also been launching a decent number of long range drone strikes too, the latest travelling 2000km before hitting its target.

Despite Russia's slow grinding advance it does feel as though things are slowly building in Ukraine's favour. I think if the democrats win again in the US we could see Russia start to panic.

Yeah I think If Harris wins, you will see a huge push from the Russian bots and paid stooges on social media with the 'Ukraine is killing off it's youth in an unwinnable war, time for peace' again.
Which translates as 'we need you to give up as this is costing me (Putin) too much and taking too long'.

They've never quite dropped this line, but it certainly isn't being pushed as hard as it was before Avdiivka fell.

If the West hold firm with the aid for the long term, it could be another Afghanistan for the Russians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:15:47 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 07:48:34 am
Theyre up to 10kms across the border. Not sure raid is the right term. Definitely trying to draw troops away from other locations. Russians fear they could get to Kursk itself as the excursion is well covered with drones and artillery support.

Videos online of huge explosions at Morozovsk airbase, so the depths at which Ukraine can strike is very evident.

Personally I think theyre taking the opportunity to encircle and destroy large Russian formations static on the Kursk border, and perhaps to capture as much equipment as they can. Because strategically speaking the invasion really has no real value as Kursk is much too far from Donetsk to draw forces from that direction.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:00:58 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 04:15:47 pm
Personally I think theyre taking the opportunity to encircle and destroy large Russian formations static on the Kursk border, and perhaps to capture as much equipment as they can. Because strategically speaking the invasion really has no real value as Kursk is much too far from Donetsk to draw forces from that direction.

I dont think they have crossed the border in large enough numbers to do any of that, the BBC reckons its only 1000 Ukrainian troops and 30 tanks and vehicles. I heard someone on the BBC say the aim might just be to blow up a few bridges and cause some infrastructure damage to stop the Russians from trying to open up a new front in that direction.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:28:08 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:00:58 pm
I dont think they have crossed the border in large enough numbers to do any of that, the BBC reckons its only 1000 Ukrainian troops and 30 tanks and vehicles. I heard someone on the BBC say the aim might just be to blow up a few bridges and cause some infrastructure damage to stop the Russians from trying to open up a new front in that direction.

They are taking hundreds of prisoners, all weakens the other fronts eventually.

The concern for Russia is if they get near to the nuclear power plants their aviation can't do anything and thats Russia's main strength.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:32:10 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:28:08 pm
They are taking hundreds of prisoners, all weakens the other fronts eventually.

The concern for Russia is if they get near to the nuclear power plants their aviation can't do anything and thats Russia's main strength.
And Kurchatov (where the nuclear power plant is) is exactly where explosions were reported 20 hours ago.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:39:09 pm
Twitter reckons they've taken Sudzha.

Can someone smarter than me tell me what the logic behind this advance is?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:41:55 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:39:09 pm
Twitter reckons they've taken Sudzha.

Can someone smarter than me tell me what the logic behind this advance is?

Gazprom use that area for their gas thefts.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:45:36 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:39:09 pm
Twitter reckons they've taken Sudzha.

Can someone smarter than me tell me what the logic behind this advance is?
Strange claim... Looking at a map, Sudzha is in surrounded by other almost merged settlements, and it's not the largest one. There are larger ones that had to be taken before Sudzha, but no mention on Twitter? (I have no account there.)

Sudzha is 70 km from the nuclear plant as the crow flies.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:50:23 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:39:09 pm
Twitter reckons they've taken Sudzha.

Can someone smarter than me tell me what the logic behind this advance is?

Just thinking off the cuff, considering they already destroyed two air defense systems that have been confirmed, they may also be trying to draw in Russian aviation to a safe zone where they can be engaged by F-16s that have newly arrived. Think a SU34 has already been rumoured to be shot down by unknown means.

Im thinking this is all a bit more than it first looks. Perhaps the first test of real combined arms combat for the Ukranians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:05:59 pm
From Noel Reports:

Quote
According to Ukrainian soldier of  the 24th aidar batallion with callsign Osman, Russians bombed their own forces with guided bombs during the retreat in Sudzha.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:17:47 pm
I know it's a stretch, but with the Russian military now so badly weakened, it could be Ukraine has decided that the only way to recover their territory in peace negotiations is to occupy Russian territory in return?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:00:39 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:17:47 pm
I know it's a stretch, but with the Russian military now so badly weakened, it could be Ukraine has decided that the only way to recover their territory in peace negotiations is to occupy Russian territory in return?
I hope this is not the case, it won't draw a sympathetic eye from the West... But who knows.

Or perhaps (and it's a wild speculation on my part), having a nuclear plant in Ukrainian cross-hair offsets the Russian tactical nukes threat?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:31:57 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:00:39 pm
I hope this is not the case, it won't draw a sympathetic eye from the West... But who knows.

Or perhaps (and it's a wild speculation on my part), having a nuclear plant in Ukrainian cross-hair offsets the Russian tactical nukes threat?

Not sure about that myself either. If anything I'd say that would provoke a nasty response by Russia on Ukrainian territory.

Perhaps it's meant to apply pressure on Putin's backers, some kind of political gambit? The incursion showcases just how weak the Russian military has become to the world. It gets the politicians in Russia worrying about just how much longer they can continue to fight effectively. They'll be on on the defensive again before long.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:25:42 pm
The rational given by a senior person in the Ukrainian army was that the excursion was a pre-emptive move to stop Russia launching an attack from that area.  I don't know if that's just a convenient excuse though.

Taking out equipment and bases, laying boobytraps and generally causing chaos would surely significantly complicate any plans that Russia may have had for that flank.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:49:08 pm
I'm amazed the Russians had such a weak defence to be honest, especially in an area where they were supposedly massing forces for an offensive. But I'm not complaining about the obvious disarray it's thrown the Russians into. :D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:27:29 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:00:39 pm
I hope this is not the case, it won't draw a sympathetic eye from the West... But who knows.

Or perhaps (and it's a wild speculation on my part), having a nuclear plant in Ukrainian cross-hair offsets the Russian tactical nukes threat?

I dont think anyone in the west is going to complain too much, they have forbade the use of their weapons on Russias territory in some circumstances, they havent forbade Ukraine from attacking Russia previously with their own weapons
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:26:40 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 07:48:34 am
Theyre up to 10kms across the border. Not sure raid is the right term. Definitely trying to draw troops away from other locations. Russians fear they could get to Kursk itself as the excursion is well covered with drones and artillery support.

Videos online of huge explosions at Morozovsk airbase, so the depths at which Ukraine can strike is very evident.

It's definitely a 'raid'.

This is at least the 4th time since 2022 this kind of thing has happened.

It's just a diversion tactic. Never going to be sustainable. It will retreat in a day or two.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:20:07 am
Ukraine are opportunistic, they likely saw a chance to incur high losses on Russia with minimal risk and took it.

Even if the raid itself doesn't draw forces away from elsewhere before it ends, it gives Russia another issue to factor in to their planning.
