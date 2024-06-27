It was already looking like tanks won't play a big role in that type of modern warfare anyway. Infantry can make their breakthroughs with APC's, drones, artillery and strategic bombing, helicopters and a combination of all of these makes for more mobile options. No matter that, the orks have an unlimited supply of most things, in addition to the likes of lil kim, chinese and others supplying them with whatever they need. The west, more and more divided, is at least still putting resources in Ukraine, but how long will this last? No one is backing down and in the end, Ukraine will simply be in nothing more than charred ruins.