It was already looking like tanks won't play a big role in that type of modern warfare anyway. Infantry can make their breakthroughs with APC's, drones, artillery and strategic bombing, helicopters and a combination of all of these makes for more mobile options. No matter that, the orks have an unlimited supply of most things, in addition to the likes of lil kim, chinese and others supplying them with whatever they need. The west, more and more divided, is at least still putting resources in Ukraine, but how long will this last? No one is backing down and in the end, Ukraine will simply be in nothing more than charred ruins.



Tanks are still used by both sides, often to attack fortified positions and provide covering fire while those APC's try to reach their drop off points.China isn't supplying Russia with whatever it needs, certainly not military tech, for fear of sanctions destroying their economy.North Korea has largely provided low quality artillery shells until now, and it comes at the expense of Russian military tech. Furthermore, South Korea has started to talk about supplying Ukraine directly in response to Russia trading with NK. They have huge stockpiles of shells that could be used by Ukraine, and are known for producing military hardware that is much cheaper than Western tech but built to a high enough standard to be used against Russia.The west has largely provided long term guarantees to Ukraine in regards to support, there's no politic pressure to abandon support of Ukraine and production of necessary material is steadily increasing. Whether production is high enough to deal with the potential of Trump coming into power and ceasing all support is another question, and one we might not like the answer to, but to imply Russia has better support than Ukraine is absurd.