I heard this about NK troops. It's a potentially dangerous escalation. That said, there are international battalions of various nationalities fighting on behalf of Ukraine; we know there are NATO troops behind the lines aiding Ukraine, and Russia is short on allies.



My main concern is NK looking to get their troops some combat experience. That's potential trouble down the line in a completely different part of the world.



They'd have to survive to gain experience, and being sent running at defensive strongholds with an AK doesn't give much opportunity for either learning or survival.I don't think NK will send troops, at least not in significant numbers, as they have their own population issues already and it would almost certainly lead to South Korea providing arms to Ukraine more directly. South Korea from what I've read are great at building cheap yet highly effective hardware, and they have plenty of stockpiles. An escalation like this would also likely mean escalation from NATO.