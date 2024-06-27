Covert Cabal just dropped another video analysing Russian tank stocks using satellite imagery. They seem to be down to the last few thousand now, with a good proportion of them unusable or close to it.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xWCEZUQtUwE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xWCEZUQtUwE</a>
None of this means they'll run out, but it does mean the quality and quantity of tanks they're fielding will be steadily declining.
Hopefully an artillery video follows as there hasn't been an update on those for a while, and Russia are using a lot more artillery than they are tanks.