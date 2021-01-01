« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:48:47 pm
Theres about a 100 miles between the eastern Ukrainian border (the pre-2014) and the front line where the gloves were already off in terms of Ukraine being allowed to hit Russian targets if they can so Im not sure this will be a game changer.

Russia have been building up forces on their own territory and then moving them into Ukraine when ready to attack. This potentially gives Ukraine the option of striking troop/equipment concentrations close to the border, and longer term potentially allows them to shoot down jets dropping bombs in the region.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:37:05 am
It's a sad world when nations get praise for allowing a country to defend itself after they pretty much tied Ukraine down with limitations. Here's a few stones you can throw, just don't give them too many or too big and don't even think about winning this war as that would bring us all into the mess. We be all speaking German if this was the same response in 1941.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:38:37 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:37:05 am
It's a sad world when nations get praise for allowing a country to defend itself after they pretty much tied Ukraine down with limitations. Here's a few stones you can throw, just don't give them too many or too big and don't even think about winning this war as that would bring us all into the mess. We be all speaking German if this was the same response in 1941.

Nazi Germany didn't have nukes though. If Hitler was prepared to shoot himself and Goebbels was prepared to murder his own kids, then I'm pretty sure they both would have set off an atom bomb in Berlin if they'd had one.

I agree it's wrong that Russia has been allowed to strike Ukrainian territory with impunity, but Western nations have largely forbade Ukraine to use their weapons to respond in kind. But that has been changing in recent months; and the UK has had no problem with Ukraine using its weapons to hit Russia.

Russia is using 60 year old tanks at the front now. If this puts Putin on the back foot and forces Russia to rethink its strategy then it can only be a good thing.
