It's a sad world when nations get praise for allowing a country to defend itself after they pretty much tied Ukraine down with limitations. Here's a few stones you can throw, just don't give them too many or too big and don't even think about winning this war as that would bring us all into the mess. We be all speaking German if this was the same response in 1941.



Nazi Germany didn't have nukes though. If Hitler was prepared to shoot himself and Goebbels was prepared to murder his own kids, then I'm pretty sure they both would have set off an atom bomb in Berlin if they'd had one.I agree it's wrong that Russia has been allowed to strike Ukrainian territory with impunity, but Western nations have largely forbade Ukraine to use their weapons to respond in kind. But that has been changing in recent months; and the UK has had no problem with Ukraine using its weapons to hit Russia.Russia is using 60 year old tanks at the front now. If this puts Putin on the back foot and forces Russia to rethink its strategy then it can only be a good thing.