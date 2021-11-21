The challenge for Ukraine right now is the glide bombs. It's another huge stockpile that Russia have recently tapped into, and while one of their bombers was shot down recently Ukraine still don't really seem to have a reliable answer to them. More anti-air might help but the sheer volume of bombs available makes it difficult.
There was talk of Ukraine getting access to similar stockpiles of bombs, with much more accurate glide kits, but as usual they haven't arrived or at least not in significant enough numbers.
The hope is as above, Russia can keep pouring equipment into the battlefield for now, but at some point they'll either have to severely ration it or they'll risk running out completely (except for what small numbers they're producing).
With Russia pushing hard I think Ukraine will want to use the new funding and equipment to sit back and just destroy as many Russians and as much equipment as possible, with as few losses as possible. I don't think they should be thinking of any major offensives (unless an opportunity appears like the Kharkiv offensive) until Russia have burned themselves out.