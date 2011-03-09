That 'thing' Taylor-Greene has gone completely loopy since the bill was proposed by Johnson. She started by stating in a tweet 'we should not be funding Ukrainian neo-nazis'.Disgusting behaviour which she was rightly slaughtered for. Even Fox news ran an article calling her an idiot. As a republican you are really in a mess if Fox turn on you.She then has put forward a number of bizarre proposals to the Ukraine bill.The amendments to the bill she is demanding include:- 'any member of congress who supports the Ukraine bill should be forced to sign up for the Ukrainian military'. Tweeting 'if you want to fund wars you should go and fight in them'. Which is textbook speak from the Russian bots on twitter.- 'Ukraine has to shut it's bio-labs.' (Which don't fucking exist except in conspiracy theorist heads.) Again Russian bot speak.- 'No funding should be given to the 'Nazi' Azov brigade or the 3rd Seperate Assault brigade.' Nazis again.- Also demanded that 'funds are made available for' to defend the Southern US border.There was some other nutty stuff too. She's so unbelievably dumb.She was then trolled by Democrat Jared Moskowitz who proposed Taylor-Greene to be appointed "Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy to the United States Congress".At what point are idiots like her brought to account?She's parroting Russian propaganda constantly. She has voted against every dime ever used to help Ukraine. Russian TV channels run news segments praising her.It's more than suspicious.I think she could be the worst of the lot when it comes to MAGA though. She's a genuinely vile, nasty, totally stupid, arrogant 'thing'.