« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 946261 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15680 on: April 14, 2024, 08:25:07 am »
Unfortunately genocides have consequences. And once you aid it abet it and publicly support it, you remove yourself from any position to call for peace. You become an active participant and cant walk yourself back to a position of moral high ground or neutrality . The entire middle east (the streets not the government) absolutely hates israel now and no longer trusts the west because they showed them what their lives are worth in Gaza. Iran has never had so much support in Sunni countries as it does now. Its like the Genocide we voted for at the UN has somehow got a lot of people to ignore their differences and point a finger at us.
Lets talk about the hamas charter, and the shah, defence by deflection, its worked for decades. Can we not say its nothing to do with us, or does that only apply when Palestinians are being slaughtered ?

I see the RAF are shooting drones down, good use of my tax money, but thousands of children starving to death, its too complicated and things happen in war so its best to stay out of it.
« Last Edit: April 14, 2024, 08:30:22 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,373
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15681 on: April 14, 2024, 08:29:51 am »
Quote from: Draex on April 14, 2024, 07:28:29 am
One this is the Russia/ukraine thread.

Two anyone having sympathy for Israel after watching them carry out genocide needs their heads testing.

Before anyone says anything the hamas terrorise attack as abhorrent as well.

Its a shit show, enabled by weak narcissistic men in power.

I mean, you can feel sorry for them. Its not their people doing that war its their nutter government.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15682 on: April 14, 2024, 08:41:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 14, 2024, 08:29:51 am
I mean, you can feel sorry for them. Its not their people doing that war its their nutter government.

Im sure there are many innocent Israelis so yes they have my sympathy. But Isreals government is a playground bully.
Logged

Offline RedGuy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15683 on: April 14, 2024, 08:52:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 14, 2024, 08:25:07 am
Unfortunately genocides have consequences. And once you aid it abet it and publicly support it, you remove yourself from any position to call for peace. You become an active participant and cant walk yourself back to a position of moral high ground or neutrality . The entire middle east (the streets not the government) absolutely hates israel now and no longer trusts the west because they showed them what their lives are worth in Gaza. Iran has never had so much support in Sunni countries as it does now. Its like the Genocide we voted for at the UN has somehow got a lot of people to ignore their differences and point a finger at us.
Lets talk about the hamas charter, and the shah, defence by deflection, its worked for decades. Can we not say its nothing to do with us, or does that only apply when Palestinians are being slaughtered ?

I see the RAF are shooting drones down, good use of my tax money, but thousands of children starving to death, its too complicated and things happen in war so its best to stay out of it.

As opposed to before? :lmao
Honestly some of you people are so out of touch with reality I can't decide if it's more sad or hilarious
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,373
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15684 on: April 14, 2024, 08:59:53 am »
Quote from: RedGuy on April 14, 2024, 08:52:12 am
As opposed to before? :lmao
Honestly some of you people are so out of touch with reality I can't decide if it's more sad or hilarious

To be fair, they hate Iran as well.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15685 on: April 14, 2024, 09:00:00 am »
Quote from: RedGuy on April 14, 2024, 08:52:12 am
As opposed to before? :lmao
Honestly some of you people are so out of touch with reality I can't decide if it's more sad or hilarious

Theres nothing funny about starving children to death and blowing up humanitarian workers.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15686 on: April 14, 2024, 09:00:20 am »
I  could never support, like or respect a European colony that occupies, kills and subjugates an indigenous population who have lived their for 1000's of years who's lineage is of the Caanites and the early tribes of Jews, with land grabbing, stealing or bulldozing homes with a massive dose of Apartheid.

It's worse than Apartheid South Africa.

There is a reason Genealogy tests are banned in Israel, read the John Hopkins report on their findings, and see which people has lived their for thousands of years and the other side that has the DNA from the  Caucauses and Turkic region.
« Last Edit: April 14, 2024, 09:06:21 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15687 on: April 14, 2024, 09:02:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 14, 2024, 08:29:51 am
I mean, you can feel sorry for them. Its not their people doing that war its their nutter government.

Im sorry but thats absurd. Israelis are right behind this war genocide and all.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,360
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15688 on: April 14, 2024, 09:12:17 am »
What the fuck is wrong with people? Locked.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,529
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15689 on: April 16, 2024, 06:29:00 am »
Popping on briefly to post this. YouTube seems to be shutting down Reporting from Ukraine channel, likely due to Russian bot interference.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/2v063wuJtM0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/2v063wuJtM0</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,410
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15690 on: Today at 09:24:15 am »
Looks like a US support package is finally close to happening, $61 billion and must include ATACMS missiles. It's being voted on tomorrow and Ukraine aid in general has seen overwhelming support during votes so it has a high chance of going through.

Hopefully a lot of prep work has been going on behind the scenes to get equipment made and ready to ship so it can have as quick an impact as possible.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,373
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15691 on: Today at 09:26:05 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:24:15 am
Looks like a US support package is finally close to happening, $61 billion and must include ATACMS missiles. It's being voted on tomorrow and Ukraine aid in general has seen overwhelming support during votes so it has a high chance of going through.

Hopefully a lot of prep work has been going on behind the scenes to get equipment made and ready to ship so it can have as quick an impact as possible.

They packaged it up with some support for Isreal. Was that a new thing?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15692 on: Today at 09:33:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:26:05 am
They packaged it up with some support for Isreal. Was that a new thing?
I seem to recall that the original negotiated package (in the Senate) - which the House Republicans nixed a few months ago - included aid/weapons for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. And money for the border too (no idea if anything for that is included in this bill).
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,499
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15693 on: Today at 09:34:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:26:05 am
They packaged it up with some support for Isreal. Was that a new thing?
Not new. The package in February, alongside military aid to Ukraine and Israel, included about $9bill of humanitarian aid to Gaza/West Bank/Ukraine and other war zones. And that's happening again this time (can't find the breakdown of the figure)
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15694 on: Today at 09:36:25 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:34:58 am
Not new. The package in February, alongside military aid to Ukraine and Israel, included about $9bill of humanitarian aid to Gaza/West Bank/Ukraine and other war zones. And that's happening again this time (can't find the breakdown of the figure)
:thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,410
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15695 on: Today at 09:37:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:26:05 am
They packaged it up with some support for Isreal. Was that a new thing?

No, that's been one of the points of contention all along. I think originally funding for Ukraine, Israel and border control were all be part of the same bill, whereas now they're all separate bills that will get voted on independently.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has already expressed unhappiness with the proposal and Biden has said he'll sign it immediately, so it's looking like enough pressure finally built for that Johnson prick to back down.
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15696 on: Today at 09:37:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:26:05 am
They packaged it up with some support for Isreal. Was that a new thing?

The original bill was a combination of Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and the Southern US border. But Johnson wouldn't put it to the floor.

They have now produced 4 seperate bills.

The Ukraine one looks great on paper, but I don't trust that Johnson, he's nicknamed 'Moscow Mike' for a reason. I won't believe it until the equipment is in Ukrainian hands.

I find the saying 'if it seems too good to be true, it probably is' to be very accurate.

Fingers crossed for tomorrow, as Ukraine is in dire need of it.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,410
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15697 on: Today at 09:46:11 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 09:37:50 am
The original bill was a combination of Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and the Southern US border. But Johnson wouldn't put it to the floor.

They have now produced 4 seperate bills.

The Ukraine one looks great on paper, but I don't trust that Johnson, he's nicknamed 'Moscow Mike' for a reason. I won't believe it until the equipment is in Ukrainian hands.

I find the saying 'if it seems too good to be true, it probably is' to be very accurate.

Fingers crossed for tomorrow, as Ukraine is in dire need of it.

Ukraine aid is hugely popular in the US so it was political suicide to keep blocking it in perpetuity.

The aid has been changed to a loan now too, in an attempt to make it more palatable to Americans, even though ultimately most of it will be spent paying US firms and workers to repair/produce the equipment and ammo. The loan can apparently be written off at some point in the future.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15698 on: Today at 12:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:46:11 am
Ukraine aid is hugely popular in the US so it was political suicide to keep blocking it in perpetuity.

The aid has been changed to a loan now too, in an attempt to make it more palatable to Americans, even though ultimately most of it will be spent paying US firms and workers to repair/produce the equipment and ammo. The loan can apparently be written off at some point in the future.
Even some of those most vocal in speaking against it were seemingly doing so more for leverage on other issues than because of any particular issue with the aid.  The southern states in-particular wanted to tie it to stronger border controls with Mexico.

A Russian TV host referring to Mike Johnson as "our Johnson" is a bit ominous.  Hopefully just bravado and not kompromat.
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15699 on: Today at 01:32:04 pm »
That 'thing' Taylor-Greene has gone completely loopy since the bill was proposed by Johnson. She started by stating in a tweet 'we should not be funding Ukrainian neo-nazis'.
Disgusting behaviour which she was rightly slaughtered for. Even Fox news ran an article calling her an idiot. As a republican you are really in a mess if Fox turn on you.
She then has put forward a number of bizarre proposals to the Ukraine bill.

The amendments to the bill she is demanding include:

- 'any member of congress who supports the Ukraine bill should be forced to sign up for the Ukrainian military'. Tweeting 'if you want to fund wars you should go and fight in them'. Which is textbook speak from the Russian bots on twitter.

- 'Ukraine has to shut it's bio-labs.' (Which don't fucking exist except in conspiracy theorist heads.) Again Russian bot speak.

- 'No funding should be given to the 'Nazi' Azov brigade or the 3rd Seperate Assault brigade.' Nazis again.

- Also demanded that 'funds are made available for space laser technology' to defend the Southern US border.

There was some other nutty stuff too. She's so unbelievably dumb.

She was then trolled by Democrat Jared Moskowitz who proposed Taylor-Greene to be appointed "Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy to the United States Congress".   ;D

At what point are idiots like her brought to account?

She's parroting Russian propaganda constantly. She has voted against every dime ever used to help Ukraine. Russian TV channels run news segments praising her.
It's more than suspicious.

I think she could be the worst of the lot when it comes to MAGA though. She's a genuinely vile, nasty, totally stupid, arrogant 'thing'.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:18 pm by rhysd »
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,410
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15700 on: Today at 02:30:19 pm »
She's just playing to her deranged base. I like it when she comes out with this stuff as it'll be putting off more moderate Republicans and fence-sitters.
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15701 on: Today at 02:44:47 pm »
Utterly vile creature.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,940
  • Not Italian
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15702 on: Today at 03:15:18 pm »
Think I might hate that Marjorie c*nt even more than the orange prick. She's so shamelessly corrupt and compromised that beggars belief. She doesn't even have the brains or the deceny (or both) to at least make it a little more ambigious that she's spouting Kremlin propaganda verbatim. Does anyone believe that this utter moron who probably couldn't point Brazil on a map, has any idea about Transcarpathia and the Hungarian minority there? Praying for her to go to prision some time for treason.
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • Igor
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15703 on: Today at 04:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:15:18 pm
Think I might hate that Marjorie c*nt even more than the orange prick. She's so shamelessly corrupt and compromised that beggars belief. She doesn't even have the brains or the deceny (or both) to at least make it a little more ambigious that she's spouting Kremlin propaganda verbatim. Does anyone believe that this utter moron who probably couldn't point Brazil on a map, has any idea about Transcarpathia and the Hungarian minority there? Praying for her to go to prision some time for treason.

Glad someone thinks like me.

I thought I was the only one who hates that creature more than I hate Trump.

She's is just a genuinely horrible person and stupid with it.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,529
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15704 on: Today at 09:10:57 pm »
MTJ is genuinely unhinged. She's never happy; she's always angry;; and even her own colleagues despise her. But she's in a safe red district and her supporters don't give a shit. At least Boebart won't be around much longer.

All Greene wants is attention and notoriety. It's just a question of how much of her own batshit lunacy she believes. I'm guessing all of it. As long as it gets her sect control of the GOP, she'll say anything.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15705 on: Today at 09:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:10:57 pm
MTJ is genuinely unhinged. She's never happy; she's always angry;; and even her own colleagues despise her. But she's in a safe red district and her supporters don't give a shit. At least Boebart won't be around much longer.

All Greene wants is attention and notoriety. It's just a question of how much of her own batshit lunacy she believes. I'm guessing all of it. As long as it gets her sect control of the GOP, she'll say anything.

Safe in a red district particularly agitated and bitter like her, she's a fair representative of much of district 14...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15706 on: Today at 11:24:41 pm »
MJG is the elected equivalent of Tommy Robinson.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Up
« previous next »
 